Game Preview #80: Wolves at Nuggets

The race for the top spot in the Western Conference all comes down to this.

The 55-24 Minnesota Timberwolves. The 55-24 Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Edwards. Nikola Jokić.

A game reminiscent of the “win and get in” Game 82 back in 2018, which the Wolves won 112-106 in overtime at Target Center.

And just like the last time these two teams met in Denver just 12 days ago, there is an ownership squabble taking place in the court of public opinion. But that will not impact Head Coach Chris Finch and the Wolves players “at the troop level,” as the NBA Coach of the Year finalist put it back on March 29, as they look to win on the court that matters — the hardwood.

Even though the final game of the four-game series tips off tonight and the Nuggets have a chance to split at two games apiece, Minnesota has already clinched the tiebreaker over Denver because the second tiebreaker is Northwest Division record, in which the Wolves hold a three-game edge.

So, what does that mean?

Presuming the Thunder stay in the third spot, if the Nuggets and Timberwolves finish the regular season with the same record, Minnesota will earn the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage throughout the Western Conference Playoffs.

The path for the Timberwolves to clinch the top seed is simple. Win tonight and win on Friday at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Because they own the tiebreaker, Minnesota would then hold an insurmountable one-game lead over Denver entering Sunday, the final day of the regular season. Should the Wolves beat Denver and lose to Atlanta, they would need to defeat the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Minneapolis to clinch the No. 1 seed.

If the Timberwolves lose on Wednesday night, they would need to win the final two games of the season and hope the Nuggets lose to either the San Antonio Spurs or Memphis Grizzlies — a pair of tanking teams who have shut down the majority of their rotation players for the rest of the season.

Oklahoma City hosts the Spurs on Wednesday, and closes with games Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks (who will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo) and the Dallas Mavericks, who will likely be locked into the No. 5 seed come Sunday.

Needless to say, the easiest path is to just win.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (55-24) at Denver Nuggets (55-24)

When: Wednesday, April 10 at 9 PM CT

Where: Ball Arena — Denver, CO

Local TV: Bally Sports North (Michael Grady, Jim Petersen, Lea B. Olsen)

National TV: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Bob Myers and Katie George)

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Nuggets -6.5 | Total: 211.5 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Wednesday, April 10 at 5:30 PM CT

Minnesota

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus tear)

Denver

PROBABLE:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (right shoulder strain)

Nikola Jokić (left hip inflammation)

Zeke Nnaji (right adductor tendinosis)

Michael Porter Jr. (right knee tendinopathy)

Julian Strawther (right ankle sprain)

QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Gordon (right foot strain)

Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation)

OUT:

Vlakto Čančar (left knee surgery)

What to Watch For

The Availability of Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon

Like Minnesota, Denver has not been fully healthy over the last month of the regular season, yet found ways to win games.

Since Karl-Anthony Towns went down, Jamal Murray has missed seven of the Nuggets’ 17 games with an inflamed right knee, while Aaron Gordon has been sidelined for three games (including the last two) with a right foot strain. Both are listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s contest.

Keep in mind that the Nuggets played last night on the road against the Utah Jazz; Murray played and Gordon sat.

Denver is 42-14 (a 61.5-win pace) when Murray plays this season and just 13-10 (a 46-win pace) when he doesn’t. One of those losses came the last time these two teams matched up; that was, of course, also a game that Towns did not suit up for.

When Murray misses time, Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone backfills that void with backup point guard Reggie Jackson (28.8 MPG, +9.3 from when Jamal plays), and when Gordon is out of the lineup, Justin Holiday (+10.2 MPG) and Peyton Watson (+7.9 MPG) see the biggest uptick in minutes compared to when Gordon plays.

The Nuggets obviously are a much more dangerous team with either one in the lineup. Murray is a killer scorer and tough shot-maker in clutch-time, and important pick-and-roll playmaker throughout the game, while Gordon can be a problem as a cutter off of Jokić, an effective offensive rebounder, and a defender that is strong enough (but not quick enough) to hang with Edwards in isolation.

Can Anthony Edwards Do It Again?

After scoring just 18 points in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Edwards has scored 41, 36, 34, 29, 24, 30 and 25 points in the seven games against the Nuggets.

They haven’t found a consistent answer to the “Who can guard Ant?” question, which has only fueled the Timberwolves’ confidence when taking on the defending champs this season. To make the problem worse, Edwards is only getting better. Since Towns went down, defenses have thrown every coverage in the book at the two-time All-Star and he is starting to figure out how to repeatedly leverage the extra defensive attention he receives to create easy opportunities for his teammates.

As I wrote in the recap of last night’s 21-point comeback win, over the Washington Wizards, Ant didn’t force anything en route to scoring a career-high 51 points. Perhaps the most important part of the performance wasn’t the scoring, but rather that Edwards managed to register seven assists and just two turnovers as well. It was the third time in Edwards’ last four outings that he scored at least 26 points while also dropping at least six dimes with two or fewer turnovers.

TL;DR, the kid has responded with very efficient playmaking while maintaining his usual scoring output in the wake of a six-turnover game against the Chicago Bulls.

Edwards will have to replicate those efforts against a Denver team that has defenders that are 1) quick enough to move laterally with him but not strong enough to handle him or 2) strong enough to hang with him in the paint but too slow to do so on the perimeter, but not both.

As a result, like he did in the last matchup, Ant will see a ton of double teams and hard hedges with Jokić on the perimeter. That will open plenty of opportunity to hit Rudy Gobert with passes in the pocket or over the top of the defense. Gobert scored 21 points on 7/8 shooting and got to the free throw line 15 times in the last meeting, with much of that impact coming as a byproduct of the way Edwards made Denver pay for selling out to try and stop him.

The 22-year-old budding superstar has a rare sense for thriving in big moments, especially in games that carry significant weight. Wednesday night will be no different, as Edwards continues to pursue a feat that no one since Kevin Garnett has achieved: lead the Wolves to the No. 1 seed in the loaded Western Conference.

Ant takes evident pride not only in being mentioned with Garnett, but also in resurrecting a franchise for a city that has been starved of an NBA winner. The more bullet points on Garnett’s Timberwolves basketball resume Ant can check, the closer he’ll be to doing so. And that starts tonight with delivering a performance to remember and gain inside positioning to win the race for the No. 1 seed the hard way — on the road, at altitude, on the second night of a back-to-back, without his co-star.

Naz Reid’s Response

Reid has missed a total of six quarters this season, so he isn’t used to being unavailable to help his teammates like he was on Tuesday night when he was ejected late in the first quarter for a Flagrant 2 foul on Wizards guard Johnny Davis.

On the heels of a career-high 31-point performance in a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the 24-year-old shot just 1/5 from the floor in the opening eight minutes and was clearly frustrated with the way Washington defenders were able to be overly physical with him without drawing a whistle.

Now that he’s had 24 hours to watch the game from the locker room, stew in the frustration, and think about his next opportunity to go hoop, you have to image the Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner is going to be ready to go when the ball tips.

Depending upon whether or not Gordon is able to play, Reid will start the game guarding Jokić once again. The former LSU star guarded Jokić for 29.5% of the Finals MVP’s time on the floor, holding the Serbian star to nine points on 4/7 shooting (only one shooting foul), four assists and two turnovers in their time matched up. Reid’s defense funneled the Joker to places on the floor where Gobert, Kyle Anderson or Jaden McDaniels could help, which deterred Jokić from attacking as frequently as he usually would offensively. He also collected two steals as an active disruptor in the passing lanes.

On the other end of the floor, Reid will look to bounce back from arguably worst offensive performance of the season back in the third matchup. Naz scored just seven points on 2/12 shooting and did not make any of his five 3-point attempts. Reid struggling so significantly and the Wolves still demolishing the Nuggets speaks to how thoroughly Minnesota dominated that game.

The Timberwolves can’t bank on that happening again, though, and badly need a Naz Reid Game™ from two words.

