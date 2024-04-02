Minnesota Timberwolves Starters Report Card: Quarter 4 Midterm Update

Now that the Minnesota Timberwolves have clinched a position in the playoffs, the story of this movie-sequel season takes on a whole other shape. Even though we can count on our fingers the number of games that remain in the regular season, we actually have no idea when this movie will end.

Season-long statistical categories are going to be hard to move - visiting the basketball reference page today is going to have basically the same numbers when we click on the link for this team ten years from now. All that’s left is final positioning for the playoffs and bracing for the drama.

If the Wolves got swept in the first round, we’d have 12 more games of Timberwolves basketball left. If the Wolves win the title after four series that go seven games? We’re looking at 36 more basketball games, a number that is shockingly close to half of a regular season. While neither of these options feel likely, it does set us up for what is to come; a lot of unknown.

From a story perspective, this would be like entering a movie theater without knowing the runtime. If you’ve watched this basketball team closely from the start, you feel in your bones that there is a lot more story to be told about this season, but we won’t know exactly how much till the end credits roll.

Let’s get to the midterms!

A few brief reminders about the grading system:

Small sample size alert! A check-in is, by nature, a much smaller sample size. These are not final grades but just a chance to see where a player is tracking halfway through a quarter. These grades are roles-based, so the stats I’m looking at for each player are different. Roles on the team can change as the roster and playing time changes—I will alter or add statistical categories throughout the season as needed. The below stats are from the twenty-one games between March 6 and March 31, the loss at home against the Chicago Bulls.

Mike Conley: 95% (A)

At the end of the third quarter, I had to do the unthinkable: I gave Minnesota Mike a B-. He was in a shooting slump, turned the ball over at a much higher rate than his norm, and was in the midst of a subpar stretch of basketball games.

I am happy to report that twelve games into the fourth quarter, all is once again right in the world. Mike Conley is cruising along at an “A” caliber rate within his role. He’s back to shooting at a high level, limiting turnovers while dishing out assists, and defending admirably at both an individual level and team level.

The crazy thing? Without spoiling too much of the bench grades coming in a couple days, it’s possible he’d be getting a bronze medal in the “best point guard” race over these 12 games. Stay tuned for that!

Anthony Edwards: 79% (C+)

When I put in the stats for Anthony Edwards last night, his grade (and the next one) turned out the most surprising. These 12 games are marked by some of Edwards’ (and the NBA’s as a whole) biggest plays of the season—one of the best blocks in regular season history and the dunk of year.

He has single-handedly swung games while the team has been shorthanded (Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Monte Morris, Kyle Anderson, and Naz Reid have all missed time in this stretch), but his counting and advanced stats tell a similar story; Ant is having his worst shooting stretch of the season, while his defense and playmaking have been as good as they have been all year. His shooting numbers dipping is certainly understandable given some fatigue setting in from how heavy of a burden he’s had to carry without Towns.

Until the six turnover effort against Chicago, this was the first stretch of the season where Edwards had a better than 2-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Ball movement has been the name of the game for the team on the offensive side of the ball - unfortunately for Edwards, shot making has dipped below his normal standard.

A quick note on the clutch numbers: They are bad. Following another clutch time power outage for the offense Sunday night, Edwards’ net rating in six clutch games this quarter is -47.3 with a true shooting percentage of 37.2%, well below the league average of 58%. Emphasis on the small sample size here, but when you broaden the numbers to include a full season of clutch games, the net rating is -21 and true shooting is 50.9%.

Check out the Reid section below for a little bit more of a deep dive into how life without KAT has affected the team, specifically the heavy load and potentially tired legs that Edwards is dealing with.

Jaden McDaniels: 80% (B-)

Another strange eye test vs overall stats quarter. With McDaniels better play over the last week, it might be easy to forget that this stretch of games included a 3/21 stretch from 3-point range over the road trip (which was then buoyed by an 11/23 3-point stretch during the home games).

As I mentioned in the Edwards section above, McDaniels played in every game this stretch and his overall numbers and net rating (he finished with a -1.1 over these 12 games, the worst of any rotation player) were absolutely impacted by shorthanded games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets.

Over the four game homestretch, he was averaging 17.3 points per game on 57.8% from the field, including 47.8% from 3-point range. That stretch is what is making the overall grade feel a little off.

Even though the midterm grade is low, the overall trend for McDaniels is up so this is one of those early looks that is important to let play out for the last 10 games of the season.

Naz Reid: 89% (B+)

Eagle-eyed readers will have already noticed — I’ve replaced Naz Reid’s normal tracked stats with the categories that I use for Karl-Anthony Towns. Since I’m doing a little comparison, I’ve included Towns’ season-long numbers in this section.

Here’s part one of my running hypothesis after watching this team for 12 games without Towns: Reid is better at being an offensive role player than KAT.

He makes quicker decisions, swings the ball like the third or fourth option on offense, and will comfortably accept finishing the game on the bench when there is a better matchup to be had with Anderson on the floor. The overall offensive numbers are very similar whether KAT or Reid starts.

Note the caveats of “offensive” and “role player” above because where the team most misses KAT is on defense, load management for Edwards, and drawing fouls.

First, the defense. In the 12 games since KAT has been out, the Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked defensive team, with a rating of 109.2, slightly worse than their 108.0 with Towns in the lineup. That dip can probably be attributed to Gobert missing some time with his rib injury. In particular, Reid has seen his defensive numbers begin to drop in the Towns role. His defensive estimated plus/minus numbers have had the biggest drop on the team by a comfortable margin. He’s being asked to do more, and just like KAT has to, play a larger percentage of his minutes without Gobert on the floor.

Secondly, as Edwards has seen his usage tick up, he’s seen some of his scoring effectiveness drop down. Teams are designing defenses to get the ball out of Edwards’ hands, and as noted above, he’s having one of the best playmaking stretches of his career. Despite that, he’s the only player on the Wolves during this twelve game stretch that has seen a substantial drop in his offensive estimated plus/minus numbers.

Is this due to missing Towns? Due to tired legs? Due to a shooting slump aberration? The answer is, yes, but when talking about how the Timberwolves offense has mostly hovered at the same level, it’s easy to discount how much Edwards in particular misses having another All-Star to share the load with.

Since Towns has gone out, the Timberwolves are shooting four less free throws a game, with the big culprit being Reid averaging half as many FTAs as Towns during this stretch (2.4 to 4.8, respectively). There are times that the heliocentric nature of KAT hurts offensive ball movement and effectiveness, but the flip side of that is that it alleviates the heavy offensive burden that is being shared by the rest of the team.

All of that to say this; the longer Towns’ absence goes on, the more the Timberwolves are going to miss him. But the good news is that Towns may return much sooner than anticipated, and potentially before the regular season ends, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Reid has been exceptional in his minutes and his role. He deserves all the praise he’s been getting and there are absolutely elements of Naz’s game that would make Towns more effective in his role. But the ceiling of the team with KAT in the lineup is reaching the NBA Finals, especially if Towns can sprinkle in (while playing with the starting five) elements of Reid’s willingness to be a bit more of a role player.

Rudy Gobert: 93% (A)

Apparently Gobert isn’t one for the dramatic, because he’s leaving no doubt about who the end of season roles-based MVP award is going to. Head Coach Chris Finch worded it perfectly in his postgame press conference on Wednesday after his team defeated the Detroit Pistons: “Rudy on the floor, they struggle to score. Rudy battling on the offensive glass kept a lot of things alive when we had nothing going offensively.”

Yes, that was the story from the win on Wednesday night, but it’s also the story for the Timberwolves this season.

Whenever Gobert has been on the court, he raises the floor of this team. They cannot help but be great defensively with Gobert anchoring that end of the floor, and when you are great defensively, you are going to have a shot in every game — especially in the playoffs.

Since the new year, the average point differential in a Timberwolves loss is -5.6 and the worst score differential is an 11-point loss; if it feels like the Wolves haven’t gotten blown out many times this year, you’d be right. The floor of this team, anchored by Rudy Gobert on defense, is one that has them in any and every game.

