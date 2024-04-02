Report: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Return Before End of Regular Season

On Tuesday’s ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show, guest Shams Charania of The Athletic joined and participated in a discussion about the Minnesota Timberwolves. During this segment, he casually dropped a nugget on the health of big man, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Shams on KAT’s injury



“There is optimism he could be back before the end of the regular season”

pic.twitter.com/M6n17zaM0j — Timberwolves Talk (@LetsTalk_Wolves) April 2, 2024

The original news of Towns’ meniscus injury in his left knee dropped on March 7, just under a month ago. He opted for the faster, but riskier, operation of getting part of his meniscus trimmed. The Wolves made an official statement on March 12 — the date Towns underwent a what the team deemed to be a successful surgery — announcing that the four-time All-Star would be re-evaluated in four weeks. The four-week date, April 9, is one week from today.

As our friend, certified physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach Lucas Seehafer weighed in, generally this type of surgery would require a four-to-six week recovery.

Even Glen Taylor, amid the ownership squabble, chimed in last week that Towns was ahead of schedule in his recovery.

For those who need good #Timberwolves vibes in this moment, encouraging update from Glen Taylor on KAT's recovery following his knee surgery earlier this month: pic.twitter.com/g5RQRDoCcr — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) March 28, 2024

Minnesota has a busy four-game stretch in the next six days, followed by another three-game in four day run shortly afterwards. Any help they can get will be welcome, especially if it means getting Towns back in game shape leading up to the playoffs, which begin on April 20.

If Shams’ report rings true, then Wolves fans could see him on the floor as early as next Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, or more importantly, for second leg of that back-to-back, a road game against the Denver Nuggets next Wednesday.

There is still a week and a half before the regular season is over.

The Wolves said on March 12, the day KAT had his surgery, that Towns would be re-evaluated in four weeks, which is a week from today, April 9.



There are four regular season games on/after that date:

• 4/9 vs Washington

• 4/10 at Denver

• 4/12 vs Atlanta

• 4/14 vs Phoenix https://t.co/vfK7nLeT5g — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) April 2, 2024

All eyes will be on the playoff seeding in the final few weeks of the regular season. National headlines are focused on the jockeying for play-in tournament seeding between the Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Houston Rockets (who Minnesota faces on Tuesday night).

That will be extremely relevant to the Timberwolves, as one of the two teams that emerge from the play-in will likely be the opponent of theirs if they finish as a top two seed. Minnesota’s record against those five teams with Towns in the lineup?