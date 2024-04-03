Game Preview #76: Wolves vs. Raptors

As the regular season marches down, the Minnesota Timberwolves welcome in the Toronto Raptors for a matchup between two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum. For the Raptors, they are losers of 14 straight amid a slew of injuries to their rotation and are coming off a 128-111 loss at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

For the Wolves, they have already clinched a playoff spot and have won eight of their last ten games. However, the work is far from over, with further seeding implications on the line.

Minnesota beat the Houston Rockets 113-109 on Tuesday, bumping them up to second in the Western Conference.

The Denver Nuggets (currently No. 1), Oklahoma City Thunder (currently No. 3), and Timberwolves have been jockeying for the top three seeds in the West in a battle that appears to be going down to the finish line. We aren’t going to see an exciting Game 82 as we did back in 2018, but the stakes are still high for Minnesota, regardless of the opponent.

If the Wolves win Wednesday against the Raptors, they will clinch a top-four seed and secure home-court advantage in the first round. Of course, once a top-four seed is obtained, I don’t foresee this competitive Wolves team pulling the plug and resting their players the rest of the way. They want to end with the best record in the West for the second time in franchise history. To do that, going at least 4-3 or 5-2 the rest of the way seems necessary, as does beating the Nuggets in Denver next Wednesday.

Here is a look at Minnesota’s remaining regular season games:

Anything other than going undefeated at home the rest of the way would be disappointing. That Suns game to close the regular season will be a challenge if all the star players are active and not resting, but the rest need to be dominant wins where the starters can rest for the majority of the fourth.

The journey to that playoffs-long home-court advantage goal begins tonight.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (52-23) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-52)

When: Wednesday, April 3 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves -16 | Total: 216 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jerseys: Wolves (Association), Raptors (Statement)

Injury Report

Updated as of Wednesday, April 3 at 1:30 PM CT

Minnesota

OUT:

Mike Conley (rest)

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Karl-Anthony Towns (left miniscus tear)

Toronto

DOUBTFUL:

Bruce Brown (right knee soreness)

OUT:

Ochai Agbaji (right hip contusion)

Scottie Barnes (left hand fracture)

RJ Barrett (left knee injury management)

Chris Boucher (right partial MCL tear)

D.J. Carton (right ankle sprain)

Kelly Olynyk (rest)

Jakob Poeltl (torn left fifth finger ligament)

Jontay Porter (personal reasons)

What to Watch For

A Lot Has Changed...

To stumble upon the last time the Timberwolves played the Raptors, you have to go back to the season opener. Just over five months have passed since that sorry excuse for a professional basketball game took place, and a lot has changed.

Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri transformed Toronto’s roster, as the franchise fully commits to the rebuild process after winning it all five years ago. Ujiri and his staff navigated off five players at the trade deadline, three of which started against the Wolves on October 25.

Departures:

Pascal Siakam ➤ Indiana Pacers

Dennis Schröder ➤ Brooklyn Nets

O.G. Anunoby ➤ New York Knicks

Precious Achiuwa ➤ New York Knicks

Malachi Flynn ➤ New York Knicks ➤ Detroit Pistons

Otto Porter Jr. ➤ Utah Jazz ➤ retired

Arrivals:

Utah ➤ Ochai Agbaji

Utah ➤ Kelly Olynyk

New York ➤ RJ Barrett

New York ➤ Immanuel Quickley

Indiana ➤ Bruce Brown

It’s hard to gauge where a team is at on opening day, and even more so for the Raptors. They were coming off a very “meh” 2022-23 season, finishing with a 41-41 record and getting bounced in the Play-In Tournament. Toronto also lost its starting point guard, Fred VanVleet, and parted ways with Head Coach Nick Nurse after five seasons. It felt as if a tear-it-down rebuild was at the doorstep, but the roster wasn’t exactly ready for such a thing until after the team found themselves with an 18-33 record at the trade deadline.

Since the deadline, the Raptors are 6-18 and are in the middle of a 14-game losing streak (second-longest in franchise history). They are still equipped with solid players capable of recording good numbers, but the team is no longer trying to win. Current Head Coach Darko Rajaković’s most-used lineup during Toronto’s losing skid has been Quickley, Gradey Dick, Gary Trent Jr., Agbaji, and Olynyk. In 50 minutes, that group recorded a 79.8 offensive rating, a 129.5 defensive rating, and a -49.7 net rating. Woof.

It did not help that Barrett — who made his return against the Lakers Tuesday night — missed 10 of those games due to personal reasons. He and his family mourned the death of his younger brother, Nathan. Toronto also ruled out first-time All-Star Scottie Barnes indefinitely with a broken hand on March 5, corresponding with when the losing streak started.

The Raptors, already with a sub-par roster, have been banged up, and they are playing exactly how you would expect them to on both ends of the timeline.

It was great to see RJ back in the lineup against the Lakers last night, and there is a good chance he plays against the Wolves under a minutes restriction. Still, the current state of this Raptors team is significantly worse than it was when the Wolves opened the season against them, and there should be no reason this isn’t a steam-roll win for Minnesota.

Toronto ranks 24th in offensive rating (112.2), 25th in defensive rating (118), and gives up the fourth-most paint points per game (54.4). Even though Minnesota already punched its ticket to the NBA Playoffs, every game matters as the first seed is still up for grabs. The Wolves can’t let this game turn into the Portland Trailblazers' loss on April 2 last season.

Make Gary Trent Jr. Feel Unwelcome

With tanking teams, there is almost always one sure thing — certain players feel more inclined to shoot a ton of shots because of their team’s playoff positioning, low expectations, and a lack of talent around them. Trent Jr., who has never been bashful, falls into that category.

Over Toronto’s losing streak, the Apple Valley native has attempted more than 20 shots in four games and at least 17 shots in seven games. On the season, he is averaging a respectable 13.4 points, but over Gary’s last 10 games, he is registering 22.3 points on 45.6% (8.2/18) from the floor and 37.2% (37.2%) from deep. He has had the green light anywhere on the floor amid a slew of injuries around him, and as he trots into Target Center Wednesday night, GTJ poses the biggest threat to the Timberwolves.

Trent Jr. loves playing in his home state. Through six career NBA games in Downtown Minneapolis, he averages 17.3 points on 42.5% from the floor and 41.9% from deep. Those averages aren’t anything spectacular, but the 6-foot-5 wing always seems to hit big shots consistently against the Wolves, especially when his dad, Gary Trent, is in attendance, usually sporting one of his comically large fur coats.

Gary Trent Sr, Columbus (OH) legend pic.twitter.com/F6zdrAsUDL — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) February 17, 2022

GTJ takes shots wherever and whenever. If he thinks the look is halfway decent, chances are he’ll rise and fire, even if that means breaking the motion of the offense.

According to Cleaning The Glass, 44% of his total shot attempts come from non-corner 3-pointers (86th percentile), while 33% of his attempts are within the mid-range, 16% of which are between 14 feet away from the basket and the 3-point line (89th percentile).

Assuming that both Trent Jr. and Barrett play, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels will likely defend either one of them. It’s a toss-up of who is on who, but I’d like to see Edwards take the GTJ matchup to combat his size and offer some solid post-up resistance. This would also allow McDaniels to run around with Barrett, a much more isolation-heavy player. Regardless of the individual matchup, it will be of the utmost importance that the Wolves rotate out on Gary, as 44.9% of his shots per game come after zero dribbles.

On Sunday, Alex Caruso had a career night from deep against the Wolves — going 7-of-8 from 3-point range. Chicago moved the ball around the horn, frequently finding Caruso in wide-open situations. Typically, a player is left open while a defense is in a zone look, overhelps, or is scrambling, but the player can’t be someone like Caruso or Trent Jr., who is capable of pouring in makes from deep when presented with the opportunity.

Take Care of the Ball

Toronto generates offense primarily in the open court. It averages the most fast break points per game (19) while recording the sixth-most steals (7.9). Additionally, the Raptors average 3.8 points added per 100 transition possessions, with 17.9% of their possessions starting in transition, which are both NBA highs, according to Cleaning The Glass.

To compensate for lack of size with Jakob Poeltl out, the Raptors quickly collapse inside and frequently send two to the ball, allowing them to get out and run.

(Editor’s Note: If you are reading this on Apple News, please click here so you can view embedded videos important to the analysis, and enjoy the best overall reading experience.)

As we can see from Toronto’s most recent game in the two clips above, Anthony Davis receives a double team and either misses or turns the ball over. From there, Dick and the rest of his squad explode down the court to get a quick shot off. Despite not being a super fast team, both plays exemplify how exactly the Raptors can burn you. It’s a widespread trend amongst bad teams with many young legs. Toronto is 25th in points per halfcourt possessions (95). It obviously doesn't have the tools to break down an already set-up defense, so scoring quickly in transition before the defense has a chance to get back is one of its only ways to generate quality offense.

The Timberwolves have the best halfcourt defense, limiting their opponents to an NBA-low 92.1 points per 100 halfcourt plays. The Raptors will bring their usual gritty defense and try their best to speed Minnesota up and turn it over in hopes of producing easy transitional offense. The Wolves, who average the ninth-most turnovers per game (14.2), got their butts handed to them in the first quarter against the Rockets on Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves are getting outworked in the open floor tonight.



• 6 MIN T/Os -> 13 HOU pts

• 3 HOU T/Os -> 1 MIN pt

• 8-0 fastbreak pts advantage for HOU



Houston’s length has been swarming thus far, and it is capitalizing off EVERY mistake.



Wolves need an equalizer. — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) April 3, 2024

Luckily for Minnesota, the Raptors give up the fourth-most paint points per game and allow their opponent to shoot 69% from the rim (third-highest). Exploiting that area gives the Wolves a clear-cut blueprint for a 20+ point win. Of course, pick-and-rolls involving Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are incredibly effective plays. Still, Kyle Anderson — who was an equalizer on Tuesday — is another avenue Chris Finch must go down frequently.

In 12 games following Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury, Anderson has bumped his averages up to 8.8 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 49.4% from the floor. He also has eight games of double-digit points in the span. Slow-Mo has been ridiculously confident after the trade deadline, and now that he is back in a power forward role, things are starting to click. On Tuesday, Kyle had the most fun I’ve ever seen him have in a Wolves game. He recorded 13 points, nine assists, six rebounds, two blocks, and two steals on 6-of-8 from the floor and 1-of-2 from deep (!!!).

“Kyle is a dawg head,” Naz Reid told Bally Sports North’s Lea B. Olsen after Minnesota’s win on Tuesday. “He’s tough. He can do everything. Slow-Mo is Slow-Mo for a reason. He is who he is for a reason. I applaud him, and I think we all do. We appreciate his work, for sure.”

Anderson’s increased level of confidence and comfort has him taking shots and looking for his own offense, two things that didn’t happen early in the season. He’s always had the ability to take players off the dribble and make them look foolish with his slow yet effective crossovers, head fakes, and euro steps. The only problem was that Kyle either received the ball in an unfortunate situation or didn’t hunt for his own shot. However, that has all changed recently. Now, Slow-Mo is an actual weapon instead of a liability. He gives the Wolves a spark when the offense sputters out, especially with his passing and low-post scoring abilities.

Against Toronto, even though it should be a blowout victory for Minnesota, getting another double-digit game from Slow-Mo is crucial, not only to limit the Raptors’ opportunities in transition but also to continue to build up his confidence for the playoffs.