Minnesota Timberwolves Bench Report Card: Quarter 4 Midterm Update

Tuesday was the starters’ turn for our Minnesota Timberwolves Quarter 4 Midterm Check-In, and now it’s on to the bench!

First up is the estimated plus/minus trends. Remember, the numbers below are cumulative through the season - the left column was cumulative through 62 games, and the right column is cumulative through 76.t

The top-three risers:

Jordan McLaughlin (+2.2)!! Monte Morris (+1.8) Kyle Anderson (+1.1)

The bottom-three fallers:

Jaden McDaniels (-0.5) Anthony Edwards (-0.4) Naz Reid (0.0)

On Tuesday, I spent most of the Naz Reid section talking about the impact Karl-Anthony Towns’ absence had on Reid (offensive opportunity and defensive responsibility), along with the increased workload for Edwards. Both things have played out here, but the real story of the estimated plus/minus numbers is the bench.

It’s remarkable that McLaughlin raised his season score by 2.2 in just a 14-game stretch. He’s making a case for why he should be a playoff guy. Kyle Anderson is returning to last year’s form with his all-around game, Monte Morris is playmaking and defending, and of course, there is Nickeil Alexander-Walker doing his thing.

This team needed its bench to step up without their four-time All-Star, and they have responded. Let’s celebrate them!

A few brief reminders about the grading system:

Small sample size alert! A check-in is, by nature, a much smaller sample size. These are not final grades but just a chance to see where a player is tracking halfway through a quarter. These grades are roles-based, so the stats I’m looking at for each player are different. Roles on the team can change as the roster and playing time changes—I will alter or add statistical categories throughout the season as needed. The below stats are from the 14 games between March 6 and April 3, the victory at home vs the Toronto Raptors.

Jordan McLaughlin: 101% (A+)

Have to give the man of the hour here top billing with the rare A+ grade. He leads the team in net rating on the season, is the best 3-point shooter in the entire league during this stretch, is the second best overall true shooting percentage player in the Wolves rotation (just behind Rudy Gobert) and oh yeah, is just doing his typical elite playmaking.

Outside of a calf-injury-riddled-end of the 2022-2023 campaign, J-Mac has always been an advanced metrics darling. And once again, despite an inconsistent role and playing time this year, he finds his way into the Wolves rotation. Even with all of the insane numbers, there is still a lingering question: has McLaughlin done enough to be part of the playoff rotation?

My guess? Yes. Not in a way where he will be guaranteed rotation minutes, but if there is a series matchup where the offense is struggling with pace (and spacing), consider McLaughlin the “nos.” A quick injection into the Timberwolves engine that is prone to “gas light on” stretches.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 88% (B+)

Throughout the season, I’ve been making a comparison between Alexander-Walker and Gobert: The floor of their game is going to drive winning every night.

Even a bad shooting NAW game is going to come with physical defense, fighting through screens, crisp defensive rotations and the ever-needed elite skill of always giving 100% effort.

He’s going to finish the season as the Timberwolves best player in defensive estimated plus/minus (in the 97th percentile of the league, he’s been living in the top 15 all season). Gobert is absolutely the best and most important defender on the team, but that number is a reminder that when NAW is on the floor, the team defense goes up a step.

Need one stop on the final play of the game?

NAW

Edwards

McDaniels

Anderson

Gobert

You will be hard pressed to find a better defensive group than that over the past five seasons in the NBA.

Kyle Anderson: 89% (B+)

Slow-Mo is getting a slight eye-test bump here as his defensive plus/minus numbers aren’t lining up the defensive field goal percentage - the plus/minus numbers tell the story better by my estimation. His true shooting percentage is climbing up, and he’s even *gasp* shooting 42.8% from 3-point range this quarter!*

While he won’t be a 3-point bomber anytime soon, the real offensive improvement is coming from his work in the mid-range and at the rim. He’s taking advantage of mismatches, and is just as comfortable playmaking from the elbow as he is from the top of the key. In fact, with some increased confidence in his mid-range, he’s becoming a weapon on that spot on the floor, forcing defenses to react to him.

Even though it’s not an “A” grade, it’s the best stretch of basketball for the season for SlowMo. And it could not be coming at a better time.

*Yes, it’s just 3-7, but that’s something!

Monte Morris: 95% (A)

The Count of Monte Assist/TO. Morris has proven to be everything that he was advertised to be and more. He’s an effective shooter, has elite ball control skills, and has flashed a part of his game that is way better than advertised: His defense.

The defensive field goal numbers have flashed, but he’s also had the biggest gain on the Timberwolves team for his defensive estimated plus/minus number. Sure, that number is absolutely buoyed by the team switch, but it also passes the eye test. He switches well, can be an irritant with his on-ball defense, and has immediately bought into the Timberwolves’ defensive scheme.

Add in Mike Conley’s 95% grade, and this was easily the best stretch of Timberwolves floor general basketball since I’ve been covering the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves: 90% (A-)

The Towns-less stretch of basketball has seen the Timberwolves go 10-4 (tied for fourth-best in the West during this stretch while seemingly every other team also plays winning basketball), raise their offensive rating to a season-high 13th, and have a slight dip in their defensive rating. Considering the 14-game context of Gobert missing a few games, a random Scott Foster masterclass in making yourself the story, and Edwards having his worst shooting stretch of the season, and this is a pretty remarkable outcome for a team that just refuses not to compete on a night-to-night basis.

It’s an identity that Head Coach Chris Finch and his elite staff have established from the top - and while grading a coach is something that is harder to calculate, this has been his best work of the season.

The Vegas odds have him as the second favorite to win coach of the year (+300), but with a strong finish to the season and OKC floundering a bit in nagging injuries, he’ll make one final push for the award. The work he and his staff have done with schemes (specifically on the defensive side of the ball), managing incredibly diverse personalities, and getting their team ready to play on a night-in-and-night-out basis is worthy of national attention and recognition.

There are just six games left in the regular season, and if you are as emotionally invested in this team to the point that you need to process what just happened after each game, check out the Dunks After Dusk podcast on both Apple and Spotify. After each game, we hop on the mics and process what just happened by handing out game-specific awards.