Report: Wolves to Convert Luka Garza’s Two-Way Deal to Standard NBA Contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves are converting center Luka Garza from a two-way deal to a standard NBA contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This move will make Garza eligible for the playoffs and adds center depth for the Wolves as Karl-Anthony Towns works back from his torn left meniscus injury.

Garza has spent the past two seasons with the Timberwolves and has served as a depth big man for the team, taking up one of the two-way slots at the end of the bench for a Wolves roster that is chock full of frontcourt players. The former University of Iowa star is a team and fan favorite, as that is very apparent from the loud cheers and celebrations from teammates and fans alike whenever he gets in the game to showcase his skills.

While the 2021 Naismith Men’s College Player of the Year has never had much traction when it comes to playing legit rotation minutes for Minnesota because of the plethora of bigs at the team’s disposal, he still provides great depth and is a more than capable scorer off the bench.

During the brief period when Towns and Rudy Gobert (and Naz Reid for three halves) were out with injuries, Garza stepped into the rotation to play double-digit minutes in four straight games and played as well as someone in his position feasibly could against strong competition in the paint.

When the team was without their main trio of rotation bigs and the defending champs came to town, Garza performed admirably against the soon-to-be three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, while scoring 11 points in 22 points off the bench.

This news breaks the day after the former Hawkeye rattled off 16 points in just nine minutes off the bench on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors.

find someone who looks at you the way Wolves fans (and players) look at Luka Garza

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly has preached since he arrived to Minnesota that he wants to reward players that work hard and are high quality individuals. Garza checks both of those boxes as just about everyone on and around this Wolves team has positive things to say about him on and off the court.

Over his two seasons as a Wolf, Garza holds averages of 5.5 points on 51.9/33.3/76.7 shooting splits, 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists and 0.3 stocks across 7.2 minutes per game in 49 appearances.

Garza definitely earned this. Has worked his ass off, is popular in the locker room and has done everything he needed to do to get this chance.

Just about everybody in the Timberwolves organization loves Luka Garza, and he has earned this contract through the work he has put in throughout the last two seasons in the Twin Cities.

There is no word on whether the contract is just for the rest of this season or a multi-year deal, but we’ll have the update here when that information becomes available.