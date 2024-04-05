Game Preview #77: Wolves at Suns

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves return to the court for their latest pivotal Western Conference game with major postseason implications, this time in the desert against Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and a potential playoff opponent in the Phoenix Suns.

These two teams haven’t played each other since way back on November 15, when Phoenix destroyed Minnesota 133-115. That game was very much a scheduled loss, coming on the second night of a back-to-back, and one day after the infamous dust up between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels, which ended with Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Now, the two teams have flipped spots in terms of their relative expectations. The Timberwolves (currently the No. 1 seed by half a game) are jockeying for the top spot in the West, while the Suns (currently the No. 6 seed via a tiebreaker over the New Orleans Pelicans) are fighting to remain out of the Play-In Tournament. Phoenix is one game behind the No. 5 seed Dallas Mavericks, but just 1.5 games up on the No. 9 seed Los Angeles Lakers, so their range of outcomes is pretty wide.

Unlike most of their season, the Suns have been healthy of late, as their main rotation players have missed a combined two games over the last 10 games. As a result, Phoenix is 7-3, tied for the second-best record in the West during that stretch. But the bad news is the Suns have the most difficult remaining schedule in the league (.638 average opponent win percentage) and six games against Western Conference teams that absolutely need to win as much as possible down the stretch.

The Wolves, meanwhile, are in a similar boat as they enter a stretch of three games in four outings against conference opponents that are fighting for postseason position. After the Denver Nuggets fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, Minnesota now has an opportunity to create a full game of separation between themselves and the No. 2 seed in the West for the first time since February 29, when they had a full game up on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Between that and having a chance to learn more about a team they could very well face in the first round of the playoffs, it goes without saying that this is a pretty massive, postseason-like tilt for the Timberwolves.

What to Watch For

The Importance of Pick-and-Roll Defense

This is a classic game of strength on strength. The Suns love to generate offense by utilizing their three offensive stars as initiators in the pick-and-roll (PnR), while the Timberwolves excel in making handlers uncomfortable in PnR and dribble hand-off (DHO) actions.

Phoenix is the No. 2 offense in the league in terms of points per possession generated by handlers in the PnR (1.004), while Minnesota is the NBA’s No. 2 defense in the same category (0.821 PPP allowed), according to Synergy Sports. If you expand the data to include not only shots by handlers, but also shots generated by handlers, Phoenix ranks fourth offensively (1.071 PPP), while Minnesota ranks first (0.948 PPP).

Whether or not Jusuf Nurkić plays (he is questionable with left calf soreness that kept him sidelined a few games ago) will be important to watch, as he is a huge body at 7-feet, 290 pounds and sets great screens in PnR and DHO actions. There is no doubt that he will make it tougher for Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Mike Conley to fight over screens — while probably dishing out some bruises, too.

Part of what makes the Timberwolves defense so good is the way that they are able to defend the two-man game with just two defenders more often than not. McDaniels and Alexander-Walker are excellent screen navigators, while Rudy Gobert is one of, if not the best drop big defender in the history of the league. That allows the low men in the corner and off-ball defenders in the gaps to stay attached to shooters.

Slowing down handlers without help so that everyone can stay home on shooters will be pivotal against the Suns. They love to spray the ball to the corners from the middle of the floor, and for good reason, as six of the seven members of their rotation who shoot 3s on a regular basis are connecting on at least a 40% clip over the last 10 contests. The only one who isn’t is Booker, making 38.2% of his team-high 7.6 attempts per game. Add it all together and Phoenix is making 42.6% of their 3-pointers — the best mark in the league over the last 10 games. Minnesota ranks second (40.7%).

Unsurprisingly, Phoenix’s 3-point shooting has driven their success in that span; they’ve shot 45.1% from 3 on 36.4 attempts (16.4 makes) per game in their seven wins, while dipping down to 36.3% on 34.0 attempts (12.3 makes) per game in their three losses. The Suns’ 34.0 attempts per game in those three losses would rank 23rd in the league in the last 10 contests.

Much like the Timberwolves, the Suns are an elite 3-point shooting team... with the pretty massive asterisk of when they generate enough 3-point attempts. Phoenix is just 16th in 3-point attempts at 35.7 over the last 10; funny enough, Minnesota is right behind them in attempts as well — in the 17th spot — over the last 10.

The Wolves did a pretty poor job of defending pick-and-rolls in the first matchup, as the Suns generated 1.378 PPP on the 37 possessions that ended in a shot either from the handler, or a shot off a pass that came from the handler, per Synergy. For reference, the Utah Jazz are the worst in the league at 1.065 PPP.

Needless to say, the better Minnesota can defend initial PnR and DHO actions so that off-ball defenders can stay home and contest 3s or run shooters off the line instead of helping, the better chance they’ll have of winning on Friday night.

Crashing the Offensive Glass

A key area in which the Timberwolves need to dominate the game is on the offensive glass.

The Suns are allowing 11.1 offensive rebounds per game in their last 10 showings, tied for the fourth-most in the league. As a result, they are giving up 14.1 second chance points per game — the 10th-most.

Minnesota has struggled mightily of late, collecting just 8.5 offensive rebounds per game in that span (third-worst in the league), but they rank sixth in points per offensive rebound (1.435). While I completely understand a huge focus to the Wolves’ defense this season has been to get back in transition (they allow the fourth-fewest points per transition possession (1.080), this is a matchup in which crashing the glass can be fruitful.

Yes, Phoenix owns the league’s most efficient transition offense (1.239 PPP), but the Suns create transition opportunities on just 15.7% of possessions, tied for sixth-fewest in the league, per Synergy. Much like the Wolves with Gobert, the Suns aren’t going to just continually run up and down the floor with Nurkić at center.

Forcing Nurkić and one of Durant or Booker to put bodies on Gobert and Reid (perhaps with Edwards or McDaniels crashing from the corners) is a recipe for success. The Bosnian big man has struggled with staying out of foul trouble in games against dominant centers, especially those who are active on the offensive glass. In Gobert’s last 12 matchups with Nurkić, Rudy has grabbed 48 offensive rebounds — 4.0 per game.

Minnesota out-rebounded Phoenix 16-5 on the offensive glass in the first matchup, and 11 of the 12 Wolves who played collected at least one offensive rebound in that game — resulting in 28 second chance points, the Wolves’ second-most in a game this season. It would’ve been a bigger factor if not for the Timberwolves making just five of their 27 3-point attempts (18.5%) compared to the Suns’ 17/31 mark (54.8%).

I know Karl-Anthony Towns isn’t playing, but that doesn’t mean the Wolves can’t still play big in a dominant way on the offensive glass.

Fourth Quarter Execution

There was an extended stretch during which the Timberwolves played some pretty putrid basketball in the fourth quarter, especially offensively.

While many Wolves fans were upset, sounding alarm bells and pointing to the late-game offense as the reason why they would not only struggle in the playoffs, but lose in the first round, they weren’t the only ones feeling that way.

Those fans who looked around the league would know that while the Wolves were not good in the fourth quarter there for a minute, the Suns have been a train wreck in the final frame pretty much the whole season.

“Hey what if we took the dumbest shot possible every time down the floor?”



The 2023-24 Phoenix Suns fourth quarter offense — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) March 6, 2024

Even with Durant, Booker and Beal, Phoenix holds the worst offensive rating (104.1) in the fourth quarter this season, 3.5 points worse than the No. 29 Portland Trail Blazers. For reference, the Wolves’ fourth quarter offensive rating is 114.8 — 18th in the league — and equal to their 114.8 overall, season-long offensive rating, which ranks 16th.

Unfortunately for the Suns, their defense hasn’t been much better. Their defensive rating is 118.0, tied for fourth-worst in the league. The resulting net rating is -13.9, BY FAR the worst in the NBA. The difference between Phoenix and the No. 29 Miami Heat (6.5) is slightly greater than the difference between Miami (-6.4) and the No. 17 Washington Wizards (-0.1).

Head Coach Frank Vogel’s group improves slightly on both ends of the court in clutch time, but they still default to playing isolation basketball that far too often results in tough, contested mid-range jumpers. And for as good as Durant and Beal are offensively, they have largely been the culprits, frequently forcing switches before getting into the mid-range and throwing up tough skuds that clank off the glass near the end of the shot clock.

When you watch the Suns late in games, you quickly realize that one player has the job of setting a screen to force a switch, one takes his turn wasting the whole clock trying to isolate, and the other three stand around waiting to catch a grenade with its pin already pulled, ready to explode at any time.

Being able to go five-out with Grayson Allen, Booker, Beal, Durant and trade deadline acquisition Royce O’Neale has certainly helped space things out, but the Suns too often render that spacing useless by playing 1-on-1 in the middle of the floor with zero intention of cutting, passing, or running any type of action.

If the Wolves can build a lead entering the fourth quarter and hand it off to their quartet of Jordan McLaughlin/Mike Conley/Alexander-Walker/Kyle Anderson that has been excellent starting second and fourth periods of late, you have to like their chances of pulling out a win on the road.