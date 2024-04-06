Reacts Results: Wolves Fans Want to Avoid Pelicans, Suns in Round 1 of Playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves remain atop the Western Conference in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NBA Playoffs, which get underway two weeks from today, Saturday April 20.

After the Denver Nuggets fell to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night, Minnesota had the opportunity on Friday evening to take a full game lead on the No. 2 seed in the West for the first time since February 9; unfortunately, they fell 97-87 to a potential first round playoff opponent in the Phoenix Suns, who dominated the Wolves for the second time in as many games this season.

Here is a look at the Western Conference NBA Playoff Picture entering play on Saturday, April 6:

Some nuggets throughout the conference:

Denver’s matchup with Minnesota on Wednesday (second night of a back-to-back for both teams) is their only game left against teams .500 or above. So, if we presume the Nuggets win the other four games left on their schedule, Minnesota will have to go at least 4-1 over their final five (with one win coming over Denver) if they want to earn the No. 1 seed.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have lost three straight games as they continue to rest Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (quad) and Jalen Williams (ankle sprain); SGA will also miss Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Sacramento Kings have struggled mightily in the absence of both off-ball shooters and important scorers Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter. The latter is out for the year, while Monk would potentially be able to return in the second round of the playoffs.

Once on track for the No. 4 seed, the New Orleans Pelicans fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday without Zion Williamson (finger). They are just 4-6 in the last 10, riding a four-game losing streak, and clearly missing Brandon Ingram (left knee bone bruise) on the wing.

The Dallas Mavericks have found their rhythm with trade deadline acquisitions Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington, going a league-best 9-1 over their last 10, including wins over the Denver Nuggets, Kings (twice), Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

This week, we asked fans for to answer four questions related to first round matchups, split into two separate buckets. Today, we have the results.

The results were compiled on Friday morning, so they do not account for the Wolves loss to the Suns on Friday night.

If the Wolves are the No. 1 or No. 2 Seed...

Who would fans want to see the Timberwolves play most?

This one makes sense from top to bottom.

The Golden State Warriors are one of five teams in the league to go 0-3 or worse against the Wolves this season. But of those five teams, Golden State’s -3.2 net rating is by far the best, with the next highest coming in at -16.6 (Memphis Grizzlies), which is a good indicator that these games have been closer as a whole than a 3-0 Timberwolves record may indicate. Minnesota won the three games by six, three and four, respectively. Welcoming with open arms the idea of Stephen Curry in a playoff series is playing with fire, but considering how much the Warriors have a struggled to stay afloat this season — with and without Draymond Green — it’s hard not to like the matchup.

Sacramento coming in the No. 2 spot tracks as well, even though the Kings are one eight teams with a positive net rating (+2.4) against the Wolves this season. Fans are likely heavily factoring in that the Kings are down two of their top-six scorers and two of their two-four 3-point shooters in terms of makes per game. While Davion Mitchell, Keon Ellis and Chris Duarte have filled in as best they can, fans would certainly rather see them on the floor than Monk, who scored 35 of his game-high 39 points in the second half of these two team’s last matchup.

Who would fans want to see the Timberwolves play least?

For those who voted for the Suns, your consolation prize after Friday night’s blowout is that your take aged nicely. Phoenix is certainly intimidating on paper given they have Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, three guys who have downright killed the Timberwolves over the course of their careers. Give Head Coach Frank Vogel and his group credit, as they’ve won a pair of games in dominant fashion, leading with the opposite side of the ball in each matchup.

GM#1 vs. PHX, MIN had their highest DRTG of the season.



GM#2 vs. PHX, MIN had their lowest ORTG of the season. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) April 6, 2024

Phoenix can play a shell defense extremely well and take away pick-and-roll offense when they lock in around Jusuf Nurkić in the paint, like we saw on Friday night when Minnesota turned it over 19 times for 24 Suns points. But they can also go small with Royce O’Neale at the 5 and switch, which is something they’ve gone to quite a bit late in games. That scheme certainly would’ve been their go-to in a game like last night if Karl-Anthony Towns had closed at the 5 over Rudy Gobert, who the Suns did a great job of taking away.

And on the other end of the floor, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the Wolves can hold the Suns’ big three down for an entire series. While the Timberwolves held a pre-garbage-time defensive rating of 103 (elite) in their second matchup with the Suns, they got lit up for 133 points (146.2 DRTG, horrendous) in the first matchup.

The Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, are the only team to hold both a losing record (1-2) and a positive net rating (+1.0) against the Wolves this season. And the biggest reason for that? Anthony Davis. The nine-time All-Star has scored 32, 33 and 27 points in the three games against Minnesota this season, largely a result of totaling 15 offensive rebounds and 32 hard-earned free throws. The Wolves haven’t had an answer for him, no matter which combination of big men are available.

LeBron James has taken the floor in two of the three games, averaging 27.5 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds — pretty close to his career averages. Where he has been most dangerous is creating runs; he scored the first 11 points of the second half in the most recent matchup, and saves his energy for big moments where he can create an avalanche that breaks an opponent’s spirit in an instant.

Minnesota has made more 3-pointers and dropped more dimes than L.A. in both of their wins, while each side has benefitted from injuries in one win. In the game where both sides were mostly healthy, the Lakers’ two future Hall of Famers were the only double-figure scorers, as the Wolves did an excellent job of limiting the “others.”

Los Angeles is going to get to the free throw line with how physical they are and how frequently they play below the arc, so if the Wolves can offset some of that with getting to the free throw line themselves or by getting up more 3-pointers, it’s hard not to like their chances against a Lakers team whose third best player might be D’Angelo Russell — and we know how he’s looked in the playoffs in recent years.

If the Wolves are the No. 3 Seed...

Who would fans want to see the Timberwolves play most?

This one was surprising to me (I voted for the Kings), but I love the confidence from Wolves fans.

Entering this season, a team like the Clippers projected to be the style that could really compromise the Timberwolves on both ends.

Offensively, they can play spread pick-and-roll with four different future Hall of Fame ball-handlers paired with a rock solid rolling and anchor big in Ivica Zubac, and surround that two-man game with three excellent shooters. And defensively, they can play big with a center next to a burlier 4 in Daniel Theis (or Kawhi Leonard!), or go five-out and switch — a defensive concept that has given Minnesota’s offense fits.

But instead, the Wolves have dominated the Clippers in eye-opening fashion, overwhelming Head Coach Ty Lue’s group with size inside (won all four games in paint and second chance scoring) and a stable of elite isolation defenders in Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Gobert. The Clips own the league’s third-best offense (118.6 ORTG) but that has dipped to just 105.6 when playing the Wolves, who they have scored more than 100 points against just once (105). Minnesota is one (albeit disastrously bad) offensive quarter away from sweeping L.A. 4-0, and has a point differential of +42.

Not to mention that in the most recent matchup last month, the Timberwolves turned a once-22-point deficit into a 22-point lead for the first time in NBA history, going on an 83-43 run over the final 29:13 of the game. Edwards, Alexander-Walker and Mike Conley combined to score a whopping 88 points, outscoring the Clippers starters by 33 points by themselves.

Edwards has owned the matchup with Paul George this season, as PG’s best game was 22 points on 5/11 shooting with more turnovers (five) than assists (three) while Ant holds averages of 30.0 points on 50.6/24.2/90.3 shooting splits, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the four games.

Paul George vs. the Wolves this season:



Game 1:

• 16 points in 42 minutes

• 5/19 FG | 4/13 3PT | 2/2 FT

• 26.3/30.8/100 shooting splits



Game 2:

• 18 points in 30 minutes

• 5/16 FG | 2/8 3PT | 6/6 FT

• 31.3/25.0/100 shooting splits



17.0 PPG on 10/35 FG (28.6%), 6/21 3PT… — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) February 13, 2024

Who would fans want to see the Timberwolves play least?

I thought this might be a little closer to a toss up between the Pelicans and Mavericks, but I understand why New Orleans ran away with the vote.

Minnesota is 2-2 against New Orleans this season, with the final score hinging upon one key variable — the Wolves are 2-0 when Zion Williamson doesn’t play and 0-2 when he does. Zion has looked a grown man playing against children in the two contests, scoring 63 points on 23/32 shooting (75%) in physically dominant fashion against the largest defensive interior in the NBA. His efforts have made New Orleans one of two teams (Phoenix) to defeat Minnesota by double digits more than once.

Beyond Williamson, the Pelicans have a pair of scorers that can get it done at all three levels in CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, the latter of whom is one of the rare players in the league who seems completely unaffected by McDaniels’ defense when they match up.

New Orleans is also one of the rare teams that can match the depth of the Wolves — with Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, Dyson Daniels, Naji Marshall and Larry Nance Jr. coming off the bench — and the size inside to match (and even exceed) the Timberwolves’ physicality.

Head Coach Willie Green’s group is one of four teams that is top-12 in both offense (12th) and defense (seventh). Offensively, they are sixth in 3-point shooting percentage (37.8%) but 25th in attempts, and eighth in free throw attempts (23.1). Defensively, they rank in the top 10 in pick-and-roll defense and opponent turnover rate.

It’s pretty rare that a No. 3 seed could match up against a No. 6 seed that owns a top-10 net rating (New Orleans’ +4.4 mark is seventh), but that’s how much better the Western Conference is compared to an incredibly weak Eastern Conference this season.

Dallas, meanwhile, is one of the rare teams that Minnesota could face in a series into which the Wolves would essentially be flying blind.

The Timberwolves played the Mavericks four times this season, going 3-1; but Luka Dončić only played in two of the games, Kyrie Irving in only one game, and the two played together just once — the lone win for the Mavericks.

But all four games took place before the trade deadline — at which the Mavs made the aforementioned moves to acquired Gafford and Washington — and Dallas has been a different team since then, improving from the 13th-ranked team by net rating (+1.3) pre-All-Star break to the No. 8 team (+4.9) post-All-Star; since March 1, the Mavericks have ranked fourth (+6.3), driven by a defense that has vastly improved from the start of the season.

A key part of that, however, has been beating up on bad teams. Dallas is 15-7 since the break, with their seven losses coming against the Indiana Pacers (twice), Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Thunder and Warriors, and their two marquee wins being over the Suns (without Beal) and the Nuggets on a crazy Irving buzzer-beater.

With Towns back in the lineup, though, the Timberwolves would be able to crash the offensive glass against a front line of Washington and Gafford, who are 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-10, respectively. The Mavericks are allowing 13.9 second chance points per game since the All-Star break, which ranks 21st in the league. They are doing an excellent job of keeping opposing teams out of the paint, giving up just 45.6 points there over that span, the fifth-best mark in the NBA.

The Wolves are also uniquely equipped to defend Dončić and Irving, as we have seen in the past.

Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels just put on one of the best defensive sequences I have ever seen in my entire life.



The Timberwolves’ 2020 draft class is special.

pic.twitter.com/Vx24rZ68Ow — Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) February 14, 2023

Between Edwards, McDaniels and Alexander-Walker, the Wolves have options there. The more that Minnesota could force Dallas to rely upon rotational pieces like Washington, Tim Hardaway, Josh Green and Dante Exum to be scorers, the better chance the Wolves would have in a potential series.

Dallas is currently one game up on Phoenix and two games up on New Orleans for the No. 5 seed. The Mavericks own the tiebreaker on both teams. Dallas has a somewhat difficult remaining schedule, though, with games at the Miami Heat (who are half a game away from climbing out of the Play-In Tournament) and at the Thunder to close out the regular season. That final game against OKC may not matter, though, as the Thunder continue to appear to be punting on contending for a top-two seed.

