Seimone Augustus to be Inducted into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Minnesota Lynx legend Seimone Augustus is now officially what many already consider her to be: a Hall of Famer.

After being named one of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 back in February, the Hall of Fame officially announced Saturday that Augustus is one of the inductees who will enter the exclusive club as part of the Class of 2024.

“This is the cherry on top of an amazing journey. A journey that created some many memorable moments with so many amazing people,” Augustus told Canis Hoopus moments after learning of her Hall of Fame induction. “I didn’t do it by myself, but I did it for us all.”

Augustus joins an impressive Class of 2024 group comprised of fellow players, coaches, broadcasters and front office personnel who have changed the game over the years. Her induction into the Hall of Fame marks the fourth time a Lynx player has received this highest honor, joining Lindsay Whalen (2022), Katie Smith (2018) and Teresa Edwards (2011). Augustus and Whalen are the only two Lynx players to be elected into the Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

Augustus’ official induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame builds onto a legendary career that was spent mostly in a Lynx uniform, the same uniform that was retired by the organization in 2022.

Over her 16-year WNBA career, 14 of which occurred in Minnesota, Augustus put together one of the best careers in Lynx history — and perhaps even in WNBA history — before retiring in 2020.

“Seimone is one of the greatest one-on-one players the game of basketball has ever seen,” Cheryl Reeve said via a statement when Augustus was named to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in February. “It was a thrill to watch Seimone give defenders fits with her patented crossover move and ‘Mone floaters’.”

After being selected as the first overall pick by Minnesota in the 2006 WNBA Draft, Augustus finished her career with 6,005 points, 1,228 rebounds, 911 assists, 280 steals and 133 blocks over 391 games, ending her career by ranking in the top 15 in scoring (14th) and field goals made (eighth). She still holds Lynx franchise records in points (5,881), field goals made (2,401) and games played (370).

If that isn’t enough, she concluded her legendary career with four WNBA titles, three Olympic gold medals, eight All-Star selections and six All-WNBA honors, also being named 2011 Finals MVP, 2006 Rookie of the Year, to the WNBA 25th Anniversary Team and much more.

Already a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024 and the Minnesota Lynx’s All-25 Team, as well as having her jersey retired along with a statue put up at her alma mater LSU, this Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame nod is the ultimate honor for one of the best Lynx and WNBA players the game has ever seen.

Augustus dominated the game in many ways, making an impact off the court as much as she did on the court. She has left her mark and changed the game for future generations, something the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame recognizes and honors.

For those efforts, those sacrifices and all the hard work she put forth during her WNBA career, Augustus now officially has a title that many already considered her as: A Hall of Famer.