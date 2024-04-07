Game Preview #78: Wolves at Lakers

The now-53-24 Minnesota Timberwolves were humbled by the Phoenix Suns on Friday night 97-87, but Sunday night’s matchup against the 44-33 Los Angeles Lakers offers the Timberwolves a chance to get back on track and back on top of the Western Conference.

Now half a game behind the Denver Nuggets after a mile high win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, the Wolves’ margin for error is that of a tightrope stretched across the Grand Canyon. One slip and the stranglehold on the title of best in the West may come crashing down. The race for the No. 1 seed, to our luck, culminates on April 10 in Denver where two conference heavyweights look to deliver a knockout punch. Minnesota needs to go at least 4-1 (with one of those wins coming against the Nuggets) over their last five games to lock up the top seed.

Be wary, as the pesky 52-25 Oklahoma City Thunder are not out of the picture yet, either. Denver and Minnesota cannibalizing each other could pave the way for the upstart Thunder, who have lost three in a row without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams.

With five games remaining, the Timberwolves will need to stay vigilant to earn the No. 1 seed and a Northwest Division banner. This would be the first banner since the 58-win 2003-04 team when Kevin Garnett patrolled the Target Center paint.

Take a look ahead at the remaining schedule for the Timberwolves:

Sunday, 4/7 @ Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday, 4/9 vs. Washington Wizards

Wednesday, 4/10 @ Denver Nuggets

Friday, 4/12 vs. Atlanta Hawks

Sunday, 4/14 vs. Phoenix Suns

The Lakers enter Sunday’s game as the hottest team in the Western Conference at 9-1 over their last 10 games, and are coming off of a big win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon. L.A. level with the 8th-place Sacramento Kings, the Lakers are keen on leapfrogging the flailing Kings and securing their spot in the 7-8 seed play-in game.

The Timberwolves will surely have a favorable rest advantage with the Lakers playing the second leg of a back-to-back, but this L.A. squad is not to be underestimated.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (53-24) at Los Angeles Lakers (45-33)

When: Sunday, April 7 at 9 PM CT

Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, CA

TV: Bally Sports North, NBA TV

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves -1.5 | Total: 216 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Sunday, April 7 at 5:50 PM CT

After previously being listed as questionable with ankle injury, LeBron James has been ruled out because of flu-like symptoms.

Minnesota

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus tear)

Los Angeles

PROBABLE:

Anthony Davis (left knee hyperextension)

OUT:

Jalen Hood-Schifino (G League assignment)

LeBron James (flu-like symptoms)

Jared Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain)

Gabe Vincent (left knee injury recovery)

Christian Wood (left knee surgery)

What to Watch For

The Battle on the Glass

The NBA lacks physicality in the modern game you say? Well buckle up, because the Lakers and Timberwolves will turn that narrative on its head Sunday night. As of Saturday, the Lakers and Timberwolves find themselves in the top-five of the league in adjusted rebounding chance, with 64.4% and 63.0% respectively. In the last matchup with the Lakers, the Timberwolves sorely missed Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Town’s size, as they had no answer for Anthony Davis on the glass. The shorthanded Timberwolves battled as best they could, but Davis buoyed the Lakers all night as he secured 29 points and 25 rebounds. His 10 offensive rebounds disintegrated the Timberwolves' chances of staging a comeback.

Enter Rudy Gobert. The 7-foot-1 Frenchman is a one-man bulldozer on the boards, averaging 12.8 on the season, good for second in the league. The Timberwolves are fourth in the NBA in opponent second-chance points with 12.6 per game, and Gobert plays a vital role in neutralizing offensive possessions as he collects 9.1 defensive rebounds a night on the year. Davis is a monster himself on the glass, where he uses his length, athleticism, and positioning to win rebounds at an elite rate. He collects on average 12.7 rebounds a night, including 9.6 defensive rebounds a game. It’s a clash of two titans that will set the tone of the entire game.

Can the Wolves Place Anthony Davis on an Island?

To put it simply, the Lakers do not have a reliable answer to guarding Anthony Edwards. To any Lakers fans reading this, don't fret, you are not alone. Los Angeles struggles to contain the ball at the point of attack, deploying a funneling system to feed penetrating attackers directly into the clutches of Davis, whose length, agility and timing can smother offensive possessions. It’s an effective strategy that has pieced together a serviceable defense that ranks 15th in the league. As Timberwolves fans know all too well, D'Angelo Russell is not known for his defense, even he’ll tell you that, but he does have length that can disrupt passing lanes and make opposing guards think twice about throwing passes.

The key for the Timberwolves is to move the ball and avoid forcing drives into crowds and gap help. By forcing Davis to step up in coverage, you can take him away from the rim and open up weak-side drives, or a sliver of space to deliver a Gobert lob that prompts a Michael Grady “Look out below!” soundbite. Ball movement will be critical to the Wolves’ chances, if you can force the defense to shift, you can successfully force Davis to get out in rotation and away from the rim.

Edwards is going to draw a crowd in the paint. Without Towns, defenses have completely sold out on stopping the 22-year-old budding superstar by often showing two to the ball whether it be by trapping him, hedging hard, or playing in a high wall coverage. While this season has been a learning curve for the young guard, his gravity creates opportunities for his teammates to hit wide-open shots. His teammates deliver, as the Wolves are tied with the Boston Celtics for the highest 3-point percentage in the league at 38.8%. While the Lakers will do everything in their power to funnel Minnesota’s attackers into Davis’ clutches, the Timberwolves can use this against Lakers Head Coach Darwin Ham’s scheme.

Timberwolves Bench Dominance

Over the past 10 games, the depth that Timberwolves’s President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly assembled on this roster has shown out. After finding himself out of the rotation for a stretch, point guard Jordan McLaughlin has caught fire. In the 18 games coming out of the All-Star break, J-Mac has shot 57.5% from deep while averaging being a +6.2 per game. He’s not alone, as team leader and versatile forward Kyle Anderson has found his grove, going from nearly unplayable to an invaluable steady presence. Deadline acquisition Monte Morris has fit in seamlessly. While he could be more aggressive at times, Morris has found chemistry with his bench teammates, offering yet another steady hand for the Timberwolves to deploy.

Together, the Timberwolves’ bench has exploded into one of the most effective units over the past 10 games. The bench unit has been a +5.4 in that span, and consistently delivers quality minutes as Edwards rests at the start of the second and fourth quarters. The Lakers, meanwhile, have struggled to generate offense off the bench, scoring 21.2 over their last 10 while being an overall negative unit at -1.3.

Each of these final five games for the Wolves has massive implications on their playoff seeding and the overall landscape of the Western Conference. The Timberwolves need to lick their wounds from Phoenix and bring the energy to Crypto.com Arena. Enjoy the ride Wolves Nation, for the first time in 20 years your Minnesota Timberwolves are fighting for first place in the West.