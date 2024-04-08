Report: Wolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns Participated in Team Scrimmage on Sunday

On Monday morning during FanDuel’s Run It Back, Shams Charania of The Athletic shared another optimistic update regarding the status of Minnesota Timberwolves four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

"Great news for Karl-Anthony Towns, he participated in his first team scrimmage on Sunday...There is optimism that Karl-Anthony Towns will play before the playoffs start." - Shams Charania updates on KAT's potential return





Less than a week ago, Charania shared that Towns could potentially return before the end of the regular season. It appears that we are trending towards that becoming a reality. We have already detailed the left knee meniscus injury that he suffered on March 4 and projected timeline towards a return.

The fact that he could be returning this quickly is not only a testament to Towns’ work ethic during rehab, but perhaps the lack of severity of the original injury. It’s never wise to consider a lower extremity “insignificant,” but meniscus injuries can range widely in degree of seriousness. For comparison, the Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid suffered a similar type of injury on January 31, but only just recently returned to the court on April 2.

Chris Hine of the Star Tribune posted footage from Sunday’s practice at University of Southern California that included Towns getting in work on the court, which vibes with Charania’s report of his imminent return. The three point touch is certainly still there.

In the nugget that Charania posted, he says Towns is “very, very close” to a return and that there’s optimism he will have a four-game window to return. Speaking of nuggets, if Towns is available come Wednesday, he will get to test his knee out against the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the most important game of the regular season.

With the Oklahoma City Thunder taking a minor step back due to injuries to their own stars, the Nuggets remain the top threat to usurp the Wolves for the top seed in the Western Conference. Wednesday’s showdown will have major playoff implications towards who will have homecourt advantage throughout the majority of their postseason run. Minnesota has clinched the tiebreaker over the Nuggets and currently holds a 2-1 record versus Denver this season, including a 21-point victory on November 1 (Both teams fully healthy), a narrow three-point loss on March 19 (No Rudy Gobert, Towns, or Naz Reid), and another 13-point drubbing by the Wolves on March 29 (No Towns; No Jamal Murray).

Towns may not be 100% for Wednesday’s showdown, but this could be a potential Western Conference Finals preview. If not Wednesday, then Towns also has a chance to shoot a sequel to his “This is what movies is made of” return last season, where he hit two game-winning free throws against the Atlanta Hawks in his first game back from a major calf injury. Minnesota hosts Atlanta at Target Center on Friday night.

"This is what movies is made of. Four months away, I come back, two free throws, don't worry about it. I got that!"





Many voices have chimed in on what they hope to see from Towns as he rejoins a Wolves team that has mostly been playing great. The Naz Reid explosion has certainly turned some heads in terms of the role that Towns could or should play in the starting lineup. That said, I would temper expectations that likely Coach of the Year finalist Chris Finch would ask Towns to change the way he approached the game upon his return.

Are there some takeaways and points of improvement that Towns can adjust with in order to maintain momentum? Sure. Will Towns limit his crashing drives to the rim as he ramps back up to game shape from a knee injury? Probably. But will he suddenly be operating in a vastly different way than what helped the Wolves become the No. 1 team in the West? I’m not so sure.

One thing is for sure: Anthony Edwards is looking forward to Towns’ return.