Game Preview #79: Wolves vs. Wizards

The Minnesota Timberwolves return home for what should be a blowout win against the Washington Wizards.

Washington currently has the second worst record in the league, while Minnesota continues to fight in a heated battle for the top seed in the West. While there’s always the threat of this being a trap game, the Timberwolves should walk out of Target Center with a comfortable win.

The Wizards have been brutal all season, but players like Deni Avdija and Jordan Poole have started to figure things out recently. Avdija has been putting up some monster stat lines using his athleticism in the open court, crashing the boards, and playing solid defense. While Poole’s start to the season couldn’t have gone much worse, he’s been much better playing with the ball in his hands. It’s allowed him to unlock more of his playmaking and is clearly his comfort zone. While the Wizards should be an easy win, they have given good teams some fits recently.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (54-24) vs Washington Wizards (15-64)

When: Tuesday, April 9 at 7 PM CT

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports North, NBA TV

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio

Line: Wolves -16.5 | Total: 222.5 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Monday April 8 at 7 PM CT

Minnesota

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus tear)

Washington

QUESTIONABLE:

Johnny Davis (left hip contusion)

Anthony Gill (right knee soreness)

Richaun Holmes (left big toe contusion)

Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain)

Tristan Vukcevic (left knee soreness)

OUT:

Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain)

Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist fracture)

Tyus Jones (lumbosacral sprain)

Landry Shamet (left calf strain)

What to Watch For

Beware Transition

For most of this season, the Timberwolves have been much better defending in transition than they have in the past. Recently, though, this veil of competence has started to slip. Off of missed shots, the Wolves are still pretty good about getting back, slowing down the pace, and getting their defense set. Off of turnovers, though, it’s been a different story recently.

Per NBA Stats, the Timberwolves rank middle of the road allowing 16.2 points off turnovers per game (15th). Over their last five games, though, this number has jumped to 19 points per game. Minnesota’s horrid ball security from earlier in the season is starting to emerge again, and the result is the Wolves gifting the other team 19 points per game. This carelessness can be especially deadly against bad teams as they are typically looking to run more than the top teams as a way to compensate for the talent disparity.

So far this season, the Wizards have just the 25th-ranked offense, but they’ve been terrific in transition. Per Synergy, 19.7% of Washington’s offensive possessions come in transition (which ranks in the 87th percentile), and they are scoring 1.167 points per possession (73rd percentile). The Wizards are going to look to cause chaos and push the pace. As long as the Timberwolves aren’t careless with the ball, they should be able to limit the damage that the Wizards can do.

Crash the Offensive Glass

Despite their size, the Timberwolves haven’t been a dominant offensive rebounding team this season as they’ve focused more on eliminating transition opportunities for opponents. This game could be a great opportunity to generate some extra possessions and easy buckets, though.

For starters, the Wizards have almost zero size on their roster currently. In their last three games, Tristan Vukcevic is the only center who has played, and he’s questionable to play in this one with left knee soreness. Vukcevic happens to be a rookie who is more of a floor spacer. Secondly, the Wizards rank last in both offensive and defensive rebounding rates. The Wizards are 1.1% behind the 29th-ranked Oklahoma City Thunder with a defensive rebounding rate of just 68.3%. Finally, the Wizards are allowing 1.215 points per possession on offensive rebounds (third percentile). So, not only are they allowing a lot of them, but they also can’t defend after surrendering them.

The only player on the Timberwolves who has close to an impressive offensive rebounding rate is Rudy Gobert at 12.3% (89th percentile). Gobert on his own can create havoc with tip dunks, tip outs, and offensive rebounds galore. Aside from him, though, there could be a big opportunity for Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson to boost their offensive rebounding rates as corner crashers. They rank in the 56th and 54th percentile respectively, so we know that they are capable of it. It’ll be a fine line to walk given the Wizards’ proclivity for transition offense, but there should be ample opportunities to create extra possessions.

Spam the Pick-and-Roll

Like most teams, the Timberwolves run plenty of pick-and-roll. This should be a terrific matchup for the Wolves’ ball handlers to score out of this action. This season, the Wizards are allowing 0.931 points per possession to the pick-and-roll ball handler (13th percentile). They don’t have much rim protection and lack enough perimeter defenders to consistently defend on ball. By running the pick-and-roll constantly, Minnesota should be able to consistently generate high quality looks in the most efficient areas of the floor.

For starters, the pick-and-roll should allow the Wolves to feast at the rim. The Wizards have the worst rim protection in the league as they’re allowing opponents to shoot 71.4% there. Whether it’s the ball handler attacking the rim on his own or setting up the roller (where the Wolves are scoring 1.271 points per possession – 93rd percentile), the pick-and-roll should be an easy action to generate high efficiency looks.

As the Wolves continue to punish the rim, the defense will (or at least should) likely start to help more aggressively to the paint to disrupt easy looks. This will create opportunities for shooters, especially in the corners. So far, the Wolves rank fifth in the league shooting 41.3% on corner 3s and rank ninth in shot frequency from the corners. While the Wizards do a good job of limiting the amount of threes opponents get up (11th in opponent corner 3 frequency), they struggle at making shots difficult as opponents are shooting 40.4% in the corners (21st). Regardless of who is running the pick-and-roll, there should be ample opportunities for highly efficient looks against this porous defense.