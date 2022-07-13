Bucks 87, Wolves 75: Ouch!

No player on the Minnesota Timberwolves that put up 10 or more shots was higher than 40% from the field. In case you were working and unable to catch the game, I’ll let that stat sink in and make you feel a little bit better.

Yep, that’s Summer League! And yet, it was still there for the taking heading into the fourth quarter. However, shooting 35% from the field as a team (just 3 better than from three) won’t get you there.

A whole lotta red x’s.

While pretty sloppy all around, including another tough game from the field for first-rounder Wendell Moore Jr., there were still some solid takeaways from an otherwise disappointing outing.

Minott Minutes!

His lack of offensive polish continued to show after last game, but Josh Minott made some awesome, instinctive plays on both sides of the ball, including a massive dunk with a few minutes left in the fourth.

Josh Minott is perfect. pic.twitter.com/K30e2PbZsR — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) July 13, 2022

Just a couple minutes earlier, Minott rebounded the ball and attempted another poster after taking the ball up the floor on the break. He’s damn aggressive, and I’ve been here for it.

He only had 3 assists, but there were a lot of solid passes he made at and above the elbow, and clearly has the awareness to find open teammates, with a surprisingly good touch.

Does he have a day one roster spot? We’ll certainly see. He reminds me of a smaller Nathan Knight that has a little more skill and mobility/handle, and I think it would be really beneficial to let him play a TON at a successful development program in Iowa and explore his tool belt a little bit more (something Jack Borman talked about a little more after game one).

Des Moines Anthony Davis? We’ll have time to workshop something...

Moore’s Offensive Struggles Continue

Does this really even matter? I hate that I’m even typing this. Moore hasn’t been able to find his shot yet, but neither has a player with a *similar* game in Johnny Davis.

The main thing from Moore right now that I, personally see is him just getting up to speed with the NBA (Summer League) game. He’s playing a little bit slow right now and it’s clear things are processing. That’s just me. While he finished with 13 points, a few came in easy garbage time layups.

Two things I know Moore can do are spot up and defend the ball. He had an excellent full court trap in the second half that nearly caused a turnover, and his hands are always active. I don’t care about his current field goal percentage. He LOVES spending time in the corners shot ready, which means he can hit it. Chris Finch says it best himself; shooting is like blackjack...

That Boy Nice