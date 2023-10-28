Wolves 106, Heat 90: Welcome to the Naz Reid Show

The Minnesota Timberwolves returned home on Saturday night to play the Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat looking to put on a show for the Target Center crowd and atone for a disappointing 97-94 season-opening loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Butler sat out of the contest along with Haywood Highsmith (left knee sprain), Kevin Love (left shoulder contusion, Caleb Martin (left knee tendinosis) and Josh Richardson (right heel inflammation) on the heels of the Heat’s 119-111 loss to the Boston Celtics in Beantown on Friday night.

General Soreness has not played in Minneapolis since Anthony Edwards threw down one of the best in-game dunks in the history of the NBA:

...and brushed off Butler’s in-game antics that clearly didn’t move the 22-year-old All-Star.

Anthony Edwards on Jimmy Butler walking up to him last night:



“He ain’t finna fight nobody… that’s stuff for the birds.” pic.twitter.com/hsI2gTbYLp — Da Sport Central (@dasportcentral) November 25, 2021

Like they did for much of last season, the Timberwolves started slow in a game in which they were heavy favorites (-8.5). Minnesota didn’t create their own energy, but instead reverted to the stagnant offense and limited effort we saw in the season opener.

After trailing 14-6 in the early going, the Wolves responded with an 8-0 run behind a pair of triples from Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, and aggressive play from Mike Conley, who looked to score coming off screens from Rudy Gobert. Miami led 19-16 when Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch went to his bench. After Towns’ scoring aggression and rim protection popped at the 5 in the first game, Finch opted for Towns over Gobert in at the 5 in the back half of the first frame, but it didn’t work as well; KAT didn’t score as well, but the spacing he brings provided Kyle Anderson, Naz Reid and Edwards with more room to work, and the Wolves converted enough looks to keep it within five at the end of the first, 31-26. A key part of that was the Wolves’ defensive discipline, committing just one foul and not allowing a free throw in the opening quarter.

The Timberwolves opened the second quarter with a couple of ugly miscommunication turnovers that show just how far the second unit has to go with their chemistry, but rebounded nicely with a unit of Conley, new acquisitions Shake Milton and Troy Brown Jr., Reid and Gobert. That group moved the ball much better and created open looks consistently, helping to establish a rhythm against the Heat’s zone defense that the next crew took advantage of.

Towns and especially Anderson were terrific at finding the soft spots in the heart of the zone in the middle of the second quarter, which drove highly efficient offense. After recording just four assists in the first frame, the Wolves responded with 12 in the second quarter mostly against zone defenses that often grounded their ball movement to a halt last season. That led to a tremendous 21 bench points, with Reid and Anderson combining for 16 points on 7/9 shooting, and a very solid 29 overall points in the quarter on 13/22 shooting (59.1%), resulting in a 55-53 lead entering the break.

That offensive ball movement came out of the locker room with the Timberwolves to start the third quarter, even though the team’s quality of shotmaking a season ago wasn’t there to match it.

Because of that, Finch placed an emphasis on defense and kept Gobert in the game to anchor a very stout Timberwolves half-court defense that drove the team’s play in the third quarter. The Heat didn’t really challenge Gobert in the paint, instead opting for contested mid-range and 3-point jumpers. When Miami did attack off the catch, the Wolves communicated well, contained the ball on drives, and still were able to contest corner kicks; most importantly, the team finished off possessions with rebounds they turned into transition opportunities the other way.

Offensively, Minnesota returned to the well, playing through Anderson and Towns again in the half-court. As a result of that, the ball continued to find Reid, who attacked mismatches on the lower outside portions of the zone, moved the ball and was active defensively. After a relatively quiet night, Towns scored a pair of loud buckets late in the third to firmly take control of the momentum and give the Timberwolves an 80-73 lead heading into the final frame.

Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert took it from there.

The Wolves played through their star reserve on the block and in the pick-and-roll, before Reid got hot from beyond the arc.

NAZ REID COMING THRUUUU pic.twitter.com/0M8V66SEV6 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 29, 2023

Reid scored the team’s first 11 points of the quarter en route to to becoming the first Wolves player to ever score at least 25 points in a home opener. The scoring explosion from Reid included a personal 9-0 run that ballooned the lead from three up to 12 and essentially won Minnesota the game. He went on to finish with a game-high 25 points on 10/14 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds.

Gobert held it down on the other end of the floor by completely dominating his matchup with Bam Adebayo and flying around to contest shots on the perimeter. His excellent contest on a Tyler Herro 3-point attempt directly led to this banger from Reid, resulting in a Heat timeout and “Naz Reid! Naz Reid! Naz Reid!” chants from the Target Center crowd.

Minnesota rode the wave from there, tacking on a trio of jump shots from Edwards to cruise to 106-90 victory in the home opener. Things peaked after the lead got as high as 23, when the Target Center crowd erupted with “WHERE IS JIM-MY?” chants that ultimately earned the respect of Butler, who blew kisses to the crowd in enjoyment.

Jimmy Butler blew kisses to Wolves fans after “Where’s Jimmy” chants pic.twitter.com/YWJKZJivw5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 29, 2023

This story will be updated throughout the night with takeaways after coach and player media availability.