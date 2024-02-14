Wolves 121, Blazers 109: Edwards Drops 41 to Stave Off a Letdown

For the second time in as many nights, Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves played late out on the west coast, this time against Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers. Coming off an overpowering win the night before, the Wolves looked to keep their winning streak going in The City of Roses.

Edwards, who was questionable coming into the game with right knee soreness, was sensational to start the game, scoring 18 points in the first quarter including three makes from beyond the arc giving Minnesota a 12-point lead after the first frame. That was important for Ant coming off a 1/11 shooting night from deep in Los Angeles on Monday.

With Karl-Anthony Towns on the bench with foul trouble, and Ant off the floor for his normal rotation, Minnesota’s offense struggled offensively to start the second quarter. The Wolves scored just seven points over the first five and a half of the period with their two best scoring players on the bench.

Minnesota would finish the quarter with only 22 points, but as has been the case with many games this season, the Wolves defense kept them in the game, limiting Portland to only 51 points in the first half, keeping the Wolves lead at eight heading into halftime.

Monte Morris block pic.twitter.com/Q4G4X9U1ga — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 14, 2024

To start the third quarter, the Blazers were able to cut Minnesota’s lead down to two, but after a Chris Finch timeout, the Wolves were able to go on a 10-2 including Edwards’ fourth triple of the game, which extended their lead to double-digits.

Anthony Edwards space creation + transition 3 pic.twitter.com/qBKYzZZWWn — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 14, 2024

The Blazers would then go on an 11-1 run after a timeout of their own, tying the game for the first time since early in the first quarter. The game would go back and forth the remainder of the quarter with Minnesota carrying a slim 84-83 lead into the fourth quarter.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker would start the final quarter scorching hot, hitting four three-pointers in the quarter, including a heat-check side-step shot that gave the Wolves a 12-point lead.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker side-step corner 3, NAW is on fire pic.twitter.com/y2fXStoUuy — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 14, 2024

That scoring surge would prove to be enough, as the Wolves cruised to a 121-109 victory, taking the first game of this quick two-game series with the Trail Blazers leading into the All-Star break.

Key Takeaways

Late Game Offense

With the Wolves only leading by one point coming into the final quarter, Minnesota was presented with another opportunity to either put together quality offensive possessions down the stretch of the game or let another one slip away to a lesser opponent.

Minnesota answered the call tonight scoring 37 points in the final quarter on 11/18 shooting from the field and 10-11 shooting from the line. The ball movement was on point and the Wolves were able to knock down their open shots to seal the win.

While closing out a team that is now 15-38 is not a tall task, the Timberwolves have struggled to do just that of late as the late-game offense has cost them games, especially against lesser teams.

Even against a bad opponent, getting a win on the second night of a back-to-back with both games on the road is always a tricky proposition. This is now the second time this season that the Wolves have been able to win both ends of a road-road back-to-back.

With the Wolves looking to hold on to the top spot of the Western Conference for the remainder of the season, these are the types of performances they’ll need to have. They may not have had their best performance, but they were able to make the plays when they needed them to walk away with a win.

Anthony Edwards Controlling the Game

The two-time All-Star was terrific in this game with all aspects of his game working well. He was able to score from all three levels and do so with efficiency.

Edwards finished the game with 41 points — 22 of those points came in the paint, 12 came from beyond the arc, and five came at the free throw line. He only shot five free throws despite 16 shots in the paint.

Tonight was the 2020 No. 1 overall pick’s eighth time in his career scoring 40 points or more. Of those eight games, tonight was tied for his highest field goal percentage, matching another 16-27 shooting performance against the Golden State Warriors in November of 2021.

The performance in and of itself was impressive, but considering Edwards was a game-time decision and that the Wolves played in Los Angeles less than 24 hours before tip, this was an incredibly impressive performance from the young superstar.

Ant has often struggled in back-to-backs early in his NBA career, but that was not the case tonight as Edwards led the Wolves to their third straight victory.

Clutch Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been an integral part of the Wolves season as he has brought hounding defense to go along with spacing and playmaking, both of which the Wolves have needed desperately at times.

The former Virginia Tech star again showcased his value again tonight as with the game tied early in the fourth quarter, NAW would hit four three-pointers over a four-minute span to give the Wolves a 12-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Alexander-Walker would finish the game as the Wolves second-leading scorer with 18 points on 6-7 shooting from the field and 5-6 shooting from three.

Up Next

The Timberwolves will get a day of work in on Wednesday before running it back with the Blazers on Thursday night in their final game before the All-Star Break.

Game Highlights