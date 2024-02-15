Wolves 128, Blazers 91: Minnesota Rides Historic First Quarter to Blowout Win

Coming off a 121-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are right back at Moda Center two days later, as the team hopes to enter the All-Star break on a high note by wrapping up its fourth straight win.

On Tuesday, the Blazers set the tone early with their frenetic pace and snappy ball movement, which was surprising. Portland ranks 24th in pace this season (98.3 rating), just two spots ahead of Minnesota. However, the Blazers are littered with fast-paced guards and a lengthy, athletic front-court capable of running their opponents to the ground and not letting the defense set up in the halfcourt. Also, Portland ranks fourth in opponent turnovers per game (14.6) and ninth in steals (7.7) — one of the few areas it excels in.

One way to limit your opponent's pace is to force the ball into the paint, precisely what the Wolves did early Thursday night. They opened the game with 15 quick points in the first three and a half minutes on 6-of-7 from the floor, 5-of-6 in the paint, and 4-of-4 within the restricted area. The Blazers give up the third-most paint points in the NBA per game (55.1) and allow their opponent to shoot the second-highest percentage at the rim (70.6%), so seeing Minnesota use its size and speed to get inside was great.

Moda Center never got a chance to wake up as the first quarter continued.

The Wolves looked like a varsity team playing against a bunch of sixth graders. With 2:46 left in the opening frame, they were 14-of-19 (73.7%) from the floor and owned a 185 offensive rating (that’s not a typo). On the other side of the timeline, the Blazers were shooting 5-of-19 (26.3%) from the floor, had a 55 offensive rating (also not a typo), and recorded just 11 points up until that point.

You would not be able to tell that the All-Star break was looming by Minnesota’s early play. Not only was the offense an absolute buzzsaw, but the defense was stingy and active.

As Michael Grady likes to say, Anthony Edwards had that look in his eyes. He tallied 13 points in the opening 12 minutes on 5-of-8 from the floor. He was also a +30. For reference, the Blazers as a team had 14 points.

Edwards’ scoring set the tone for a straight-up dominant start — the Wolves hung a season-high 44 first-quarter points on the board and held a 30-point lead, which was the second-highest first-quarter point differential in the NBA this season.

With 9:07 left in the second quarter, the hot mic attached to the hoop nearest Minnesota’s bench picked up someone on the Wolves saying, “Come on y’all, we’re getting lazy.”

The Blazers opened up the period on a 10-2 run, corresponding with both Edwards and Jaden McDaniels taking a breather on the bench. Jerami Grant reminded everybody that he and the rest of the young and sort of hungry Blazers weren’t going to just roll over and take it, which they have done this season. For example, losing by 62 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier in the year.

Grant’s scoring total jumped up to 13 points, tying Edwards with the game-high. That was enough to inject some sort of life into the 14th-seeded team in the West and propel them to a productive second — putting together a solid rebuttal to the Wolves’ incredible first. Chris Finch was forced to call a timeout with 4:17 left in the frame, as Minnesota was getting outscored 26-13, and momentum starting to swing in Portland’s favor.

As both teams trotted back to their respective locker rooms at halftime, the lead was down from 30 to 15 after the Wolves were outscored 37-22 in the last 12 minutes of the first half. Relatively speaking, offense and defense go hand and hand in basketball — that could not have been more true for the Wolves in the second quarter. They shot 7-of-22 while the Blazers shot 10-of-17. All of Minnesota’s misses allowed Portland to get out and run, which, as I mentioned at the top, isn’t what it's known for, but as we saw Tuesday night, allow a team to get out in transition, and there is no telling what can happen.

Tou tough pic.twitter.com/QprWfJnyvJ — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 16, 2024

Coming out of the break, I was hopeful that Ant or maybe KAT would be fed up with the way the second quarter went and take the game by the horns, along with the team tightening the bolts back down on defense. However, Minnesota’s offense remained rushed, with poor shots being the outcome, and its defense stayed on the “lazy” side. With 7:52 left in the period, the Blazers got back within 10 points following a pull-up three that missed from KAT and a wide-open dunk on the other end from Toumani Camara, leading Finch to call a stop-the-bleeding timeout.

After Finch’s pep-talk to his guys, the Wolves went on a 25-10 run to close the third. They were able to get back to the basics, make the simple plays, and get to the free-throw line. You know what else happened? Ant (finally) got fed up and decided to take his emotions out on the Blazers. He registered 15 points in the final 6:08 of the third.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker was also a helpful tide-turner. No, he didn’t reel off four triples in less than three minutes, but he ramped up Minnesota’s defensive intensity, which, as I mentioned earlier, translates to relatively positive things on both ends.

It’s felt as if that run all but sealed the deal for the Wolves, as they extended their lead back up to 23 heading into the final 12 minutes. One final push to open the fourth quarter and they should have no issue cruising into the All-Star break in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

A final push is exactly what ensued for the Wolves, who outscored the Blazers 16-8 from the start of the fourth to the 5:56 mark. By that time, Finch decided to pull his starters as the team cruised to its 13th win by more than 20 points, an NBA-best.

Sure, seeing Minnesota erupt and win by 50+ points with no adversity would have been ideal, but this is the final game before the All-Star break. All the players, whether they are willing to admit it or not, need and look forward to having a week off from intense traveling and the grueling dog days of the mid-NBA season. Also, Portland gave the Wolves a fight in the second quarter in this mini, playoff-like series.

Up Next

We will have to wait a full seven days until the next Wolves game, as they open up a seven-game homestand (longest of the season) against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, February 23rd. Tip-off for that game is scheduled just after 9:00 PM CT, with TV and radio streaming available on ESPN, Bally Sports North, Wolves App Radio, and iHeart Radio.

However, the Wolves will be well-represented in Indianapolis this weekend. On Saturday, Anthony Edwards — part of the number one overall pick team — will participate in Kia the Skills Challange, and later that night, Karl-Anthony Towns will look to reclaim his crown in the Starry 3-Point contest. All-Star Saturday night will begin at 7:00 PM CT on TNT.

And then, of course, Sunday is the main event: the 73rd NBA All-Star game, which will tip-off at 7:00 PM CT on TNT. Edwards and Towns, both named as Western Conference Reserves, won’t be the only people representing the Twin Cities on Sunday. Chris Finch and his staff will coach the Western Conference team, Target Center’s In-Arena Host Jon Berry will be one of the All-Star game hosts, and the Wolves mascot Crunch will run around Gainbridge Fieldhouse all night long. Who knows, maybe he will even dump some popcorn on a group of unsuspecting fans.

It should be a very entertaining weekend.

Highlights