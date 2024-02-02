Magic 108, Wolves 106: Back to the Fourth Quarter Blues

The Minnesota Timberwolves came into the game on Friday night with two 2024 All-Stars already known in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, but they had their sights set on adding more. A win against fellow All-Star Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic would secure a trip to Indianapolis for Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch and his staff as the coaches of the NBA Western Conference All-Stars.

With that in mind, the Timberwolves certainly brought it early. Minnesota came out in a 2-3 zone against an Orlando squad that is dead last in 3-point percentage (34.4%) and 3-pointers made per game (10.8), and forced a 3/11 start from the floor, including 1/5 from beyond the arc. Minnesota switched out of it for a few possessions, with Rudy Gobert guarding Markelle Fultz — following a theme of Gobert playing off of non-shooters in recent games — and Jaden McDaniels playing excellent isolation defense on Banchero, a fellow Seattle native. The Wolves were excellent at finishing possessions with rebounds, too, allowing just one offensive rebound in the quarter.

Those two got after it on the other end, scoring 15 of the team’s first 17 points, quickly building a lead that reached 10 early on. Gobert was particularly impressive, scoring eight points off two athletic dunks and four free throws. He finished the opening quarter with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists, sending a clear message about how he felt being left off the All-Star reserves on Thursday night.

Mike Conley set up both Gobert dunks, part of what was a dominant first stint for the beloved veteran without even taking a shot. He dropped five dimes, grabbed two boards and recorded a steal, too.

Edwards didn’t take a shot until the 5:24 mark of the first quarter, when he got an athletic finish to go for an and-1. The 2020 No. 1 overall kept his foot on the pedal, scoring three more times in the next handful of possessions to give him eight for the quarter.

While the Magic put some points on the board attacking the interior of the Wolves defense in the closing couple minutes of the quarter, a beautiful side-step 3 from Nickeil Alexander-Walker made it 38-26 after one quarter. Excellent ball and player movement led to 10 first quarter assists for the Wolves, who shot 74% for the quarter and scored 20 points in the paint.

Jordan McLaughlin started the second quarter in typical Jordan McLaughlin fashion: by wasting no time making an impact. The fan favorite intercepted a pass and then hit Kyle Anderson for a corner 3, before moments later stealing another pass — only this time with Anderson assisting a J-Mac triple. McLaughlin added another spot-up 3 in the corner to give the Wolves offense a shot in the arm.

The Wolves during the first media timeout played a video recognizing Gobert’s efforts in the first half of the season, clearly a nod to his All-Star snub on Thursday night. He got a massive ovation from the crowd, and responded with inspired play on both ends of the floor. He added two scores and connected on a pair of free throws while disrupting several shots on the interior and grabbing a pair of boards.

Gobert’s energy was very much needed, especially after Edwards went down on an awkward drive to the rim and hopped straight to the locker room holding his right knee. It looked like Edwards knocked knees with a defender, but actually turned his right ankle. After six-plus minutes of worry, Edwards would start the second half.

Minnesota continued their strong ball movement and quick decision-making, which got everyone involved and helped sustain a 12-point lead late in the frame, despite Franz Wagner and Banchero scoring 17 of the Magic’s 28 second quarter points. But the Magic responded with 9-2 run to close the half and get it to five, 59-54.

Towns opened the third quarter with a needed triple after going 0/4 from beyond the arc in the first half, before adding another score to give him five for the half in the opening minute after scoring just six all first half. But the Wolves quickly surrendered the eight-point lead behind energy making plays from St. Paul native Jalen Suggs, who blew up a dribble hand-off action for a steal and then drained back-to-back triples to tie the game at 64.

Seemingly every time the Wolves made a big energy play, whether it be a block, made 3, great rim attack, or getting a 50/50 ball, the Magic had a response. Suggs was at the middle of all of it, completely flipping the game with his energy.

But when Suggs started to get tired late in the third, the Timberwolves started to build more of a lead, and it began with a monster block from Gobert on a Wendell Carter Jr. dunk attempt. Minnesota went on a 9-2 run to retake a six-point lead, with Edwards scoring five of Wolves’ points, while the Wolves’ defense did a tremendous job forcing Suggs and Banchero into difficult mid-range shots on the other end of the floor. The effort from Gobert, NAW and Co. got the crowd back into the game and created a great environment heading into the fourth quarter with the Timberwolves leading 88-80. Towns and Edwards combined for 15 of Minnesota’s 29 points in the frame.

That defensive effort continued to start the final quarter — at least in the half-court. Orlando started just 1/4 from the floor, but remained in striking distance due to a pair of quick scores in transition from Gary Harris and Wagner as a result of Wolves misses at the rim, prompting a Finch timeout with the lead dwindling to two.

It remained a back-and-forth game for most of the period because the Wolves couldn’t defend without fouling and Edwards dribbled the air out of the basketball in a half-court offense that had next to no structure or movement. Five straight possessions ended in either an Edwards shot or turnover with only one trip netting a profit.

The Timberwolves offense is at its best when the ball is moving and most baskets are assisted. Well, Minnesota didn’t record an assist in the first eight minutes of the quarter as a result of the stagnation.

Minnesota quickly drew a pair of fouls once Conley re-entered with 4:26 to play. As a result, Orlando Head Coach Jamahl Mosley opted to play Hack-a-Rudy, and Gobert split the pair.

On the other end, Finch went to a 3-2 zone to try and keep the Magic out of the paint on the drive, which they used to get to the free throw line 11 times — making all 11 — in the first nine minutes of the quarter after taking just nine free throws in the first three quarters combined. It disrupted the flow for a couple possessions, but the Magic still found a way to continue getting to the stripe.

The Timberwolves’ offense greatly improved with Conley at the controls in the clutch, but Minnesota missed too many shots late — even the cleanly generated ones — and ultimately fell 108-106, which Banchero sealing it with a pair of free throws to go up four with 9.3 seconds left.

Gobert led the way for the Wolves with a team-high-tying 22 points and 16 rebounds to go along with a pair of assists and two blocks, while Banchero paced the Magic with 23 points and six assists.

Edwards scored 23 and Towns poured in just 19, while the pair only grabbed a combined four rebounds and dished six assists in what was a disappointing performance coming off their All-Star announcements on Thursday.

This story will be updated throughout the night after the conclusion of player and coach media availability.

