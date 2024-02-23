Bucks 112, Wolves 107: A Disastrous Third Quarter Ends Four-Game Winning Streak

The Minnesota Timberwolves made their post-All-Star break return to the floor on Friday night against the Milwaukee Bucks, capping off a full day of ESPN programming highlighting the team for a “Timberwolves All-Access” day that featured:

It certainly felt like a different type of game day vibe in Target Center, as seats were filled and the place was buzzing more than 10 minutes before tip-off.

That carried over to the game, with the crowd ooh-ing and ahh-ing at nearly every moment on the floor. Minnesota quickly fell behind 7-0 as a result of jittery offense that led to three turnovers in their first four trips, but punched right back with a 6-0 run thanks to their work on the offensive glass, with put-backs from Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns to open the scoring. Minnesota struggled to score in the half-court all quarter, but dominated on the offensive glass. The Timberwolves scored 15 second chance points off eight offensive rebounds in the frame, led by five OREBs and seven points from Towns alone, which was important considering an out-of-control start from Towns on the drive.

Big Ru go reverse ⏮️ pic.twitter.com/WBiX2aDQpC — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2024

Edwards struggled to find a rhythm in the quarter. Milwaukee showed two defenders to the ball on every pick-and-roll initiated and largely contained most of his seven shot attempts within isolation. That did not go well for Ant, who scored just four points in his opening 12-minute stint. But when he did get off it early, Minnesota did a decent job of playing behind the action. Naz Reid scored seven key points, mostly off switches and getting into the post.

The Wolves’ defense started strong, especially on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Giannis scored only six points on two shots, while Lillard spent more time grifting for foul calls than working for buckets. The 2024 All-Star Game MVP missed all five of his first half attempts, with four of them coming after obviously trying to draw a whistle that didn’t come, . Jaden McDaniels picked up two quick fouls on Giannis (the second of which was a horrible call), but Kyle Anderson and especially Gobert did a great job of preventing the two-time MVP from getting clean looks at the rim.

Minnesota trailed 31-27 after one period, largely as a result of Brook Lopez shooting 4/4 from beyond the arc and the Wolves’ five turnovers for nine Bucks points.

Monte Morris made his Target Center debut as a Wolf to open the second quarter alongside Nickeil Alexander-Walker, McDaniels, Reid and Gobert. That lineup scored just three points in three minutes, and new Buck Danilo Gallinari kept posting up smalls inside, so Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch re-inserted Towns. KAT immediately paid it off with a triple, and then found Alexander-Walker out of a double-team for another quick 3, and capping off a 9-1 run to retake a 36-34 lead. The momentum continued to build after that with two huge Gobert alley-oop throw-downs that rained down “RU-DY, RU-DY, RU-DY” chants from the crowd.

NAWWW THERE IT IS pic.twitter.com/vjksKzqHgN — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2024

After McDaniels picked up his third foul at 8:44, the Wolves really ratcheted up their defensive intensity. Minnesota did an excellent job rotating behind Anderson on Giannis drives, forcing tough misses at the rim or making him kick it out. Edwards was incredibly defending Lillard, making second and third efforts in the hand-off and pick-and-roll game to make the eight-time All-Star work for everything. Even though the Wolves allowed more open shots as a result of the Bucks really working the defense passing around the perimeter, the basketball gods kept the ball out of the net.

Mike Conley scored four points in the final two minutes to stave off a Giannis eruption and keep the Wolves on top of the scoreboard 57-51 at the half. Minnesota notably scored 23 second chance points in the half, and got 19 combined points from Reid (8) and Alexander-Walker (11), who made all three of his 3-point looks.

Milwaukee opened the second half just like they did the first with a 7-0 run as a result of running in transition, and out-of-sync play from Minnesota on the offensive end of the floor. But unlike the opening period, the Wolves failed to collect themselves and get off the mat.

The Timberwolves took rushed shots in the half-court, couldn’t get either of their stars going offensively, and let Lillard put the defense on its heels by making plays out of two-man action as a result of his shooting gravity in the pick-and-roll. He assisted on three 3-pointers, helping Malik Beasley extract his revenge game. After not taking a shot in the first two quarters, Beas scored 14 in the third on 4/8 shooting from deep, working with Giannis (10 points on 4/4 FG) and Lillard (seven points) en route to a 36-point frame, overwhelming a Wolves defense that couldn’t make up for truly inept offense.

Minnesota scored just 13 points on 6/23 shooting (26%) in the third (1/7 from deep), did not attempt a free throw and turned it over six times, leading to seven Milwaukee points. Edwards and Towns combined to score four points on 2/11 shooting (0/5 from 3), with Ant really hunting his shot in a way that he knows he shouldn’t — especially when his legs looked as dead as they did coming out of halftime. There was too much isolation ball, not enough ball movement, and telegraphed passing when Minnesota did share the rock.

Milwaukee led 87-70 after three quarters.

To make matters worse, Gobert took a nasty spill while trying to box Lopez out on a free throw, grabbing at the back of his foot. Finch gave Gobert a possession or two to try and run it off, and called for Towns to replace him; but the three-time All-Star insisted he would be fine if he had some more time to walk it off. He stayed out there for a few minutes before exiting, but he did start the fourth quarter — perhaps a good sign for his availability on Saturday.

The Wolves made a bit of noise in the fourth quarter with a quick 4-0 run in the first 90 seconds, prompting a Doc Rivers timeout. But Arkansas alums Patrick Beverley and Bobby Portis went on a two-man 8-2 run to extend the lead back to 17 with nine minutes to play. Portis was jawing at the Wolves bench and Beverley hit Conley with the “too small” gesture after a put-back, much to the delight of the crowd.

On most nights that might’ve been the nail in the coffin, but the Wolves didn’t go away quietly. Morris hit a triple to get the snowball rolling down the mountain.

Finch then deployed a ginormous lineup of Anderson, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns and Gobert for most of the closing minutes, clearly aimed at bothering the Bucks’ offense with length — much like they did in a blowout win in Milwaukee before the break. Anderson and Edwards paid it off by scoring or assisted on the next 13 points of the game to get Minnesota back within six at the 4:57 mark by way of back-to-back banger 3s from Towns.

THERE KAT GOES pic.twitter.com/TT0bcTSIFV — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 24, 2024

With a roaring crowd behind them, the Timberwolves had not one, not two, but three chances to make another triple on the next trip, but Edwards and Towns went 0/3 hunting the big shot instead of running good offense. The Bucks’ defense was scrambling all over the place after misses, and the Wolves settled for big momentum 3s instead of attacking a wide open floor. Giannis then marched down through the lane to earn two of his 10 (!) free throw attempts in the frame to extend the lead back to eight, which was killer.

The Wolves’ offense was very efficient from there on in, scoring on their next four trips. But Giannis kept drawing fouls with mostly limited contact, and made his freebies to keep the lead at three or more down the stretch. Edwards exploded for 11 points in the final 2:53, including 3/4 from deep, to cut the lead to just three, 110-107, with 32 seconds left.

But just like he did all second half, it was Lillard who made the big time bucket to put the game on ice with 10 ticks left and give the Bucks a hard-earned 112-107 victory.

Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 33 points on 14/21 free throws (more than the Wolves entire team - 13), while Lillard delivered a near-triple-double of 21 points on 8/23 FG, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Edwards paced the Wolves with 28 points on 10/27 shooting (14 in the fourth); Towns put up 22 points on 9/22 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds; and Gobert fought through pain to secure 19 rebounds and add 12 points as well.

This story will continued to be updated throughout the night after the conclusion of coach and player media availabilities.

Key Takeaways

An Antidote for Poor Shooting

There is no question that the Timberwolves struggled to score in the paint efficiently as a result of the size and length Lopez and Antetokounmpo provide on the interior of the defense. Minnesota shot just 21/35 (60%) at the rim — well below their 67% season average — and 7/19 (36.8%) in the short mid-range — well below their 44% season average.

But misses in those areas against aggressive shot contesters open opportunities to crash the offensive glass, and the Timberwolves took full advantage of that. They corralled 16 offensive rebounds for a season-high 32 second chance points, including 15 of their 33 misses from 2-point range.

Minnesota scored 32 points on their 17 second chance possessions (188.2 offensive rating), compared to just 75 points on 79 first chance trips (94.9 offensive rating). You would obviously hope they could muster a better number against a very poor Bucks perimeter defense, but it is encouraging that the Wolves were able to crash the glass and create extra chances to mitigate some of their inefficient shooting (43.9% from the floor) and turnover struggles (14 for 20 Bucks points).

Carrying that forward into the playoffs will be crucial, as there are going to be nights when Edwards and Towns struggle to score efficiently, McDaniels gets into foul trouble, and Reid can’t find the bottom of the net off the bench. Hopefully that doesn’t all happen on the same night like tonight, but the Wolves were still right there against one of the league’s heavyweights because of their work on the offensive glass.

Teams such as Oklahoma City (1), the Lakers (4), Sacramento (6), the Clippers (10) and Dallas (12) all rank inside the top half of the league in transition frequency (per Synergy), so being able to “play big” more effectively than their opponents run in transition will be crucial. The Timberwolves doubled up the Bucks (who rank 14th) tonight, scoring 32 second chance points to Milwaukee’s 16 fast break points.

Even on an off night, that was a big positive.

Inconsistent Production

Pretty much everyone who took the floor on Friday night didn’t find a rhythm that lasted for more than one quarter. These types of performances have been too frequent for a team that has aspirations of making a deep playoff run, a problem that is certainly near the top of the team’s “problems to solve” list.

Edwards and Towns combined for 50 points, but needed 49 shots to do so. Ant scored 14 points on 5/20 shooting in the first three quarters before scoring 14 on 5/7 in the final frame, while Towns scored nine in the first, three in the second, two in the third, and eight in the fourth. For a duo that has been consistently reliable all year long offensively, that won’t get it done in the playoffs.

McDaniels scored just two points after being limited to 24 points as a result of foul trouble.

Alexander-Walker and Reid combined for two points on 1/8 shooting in the second half after putting up 19 points on 6/11 shooting in the first half.

Morris and Conley combined for just three assists to three turnovers; Morris had one stint where he looked lost and another where he looked like a season-long member of the team.

Anderson scored six of his eight points and dished half of his six dimes in the fourth.

Four players had at least three turnovers.

But the common thread between all of them is that they hit a major roadblock they couldn’t get past in the third quarter. Minnesota won the second and fourth quarters by a score of 67-45, but the 36-13 third quarter beatdown was the differentiator in an incredibly hard fourth game.

Finch doesn’t like to deviate from his standard rotation patterns, but being willing to search for an “all-offense” group that can end scoring droughts rather than trusting the process on nights like tonight may be something to try down the stretch considering it’s something he’ll have to do in the playoffs.

Up Next

Minnesota will turn right back around on Saturday to host the Brooklyn Nets, who fired Head Coach Jacque Vaughn (pretty awkwardly in the middle of the All-Star break) after an 8-21 stretch entering the season intermission that culminated in a 136-86 loss to the Boston Celtics on Valentine’s Day.

Fans can watch the 8 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North Extra.

The Nets were active at the Trade Deadline, but they were a seller’s moves. They sent Spencer Dinwiddie (who is now a Los Angeles Laker after a buyout) to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young (who Brooklyn bought out and is now a member of the Phoenix Suns). After that, they moved Royce O’Neale to the Suns as part of a three-team deal with the Memphis Grizzlies that landed old friend Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Goodwin, and three second-round picks with the Nets.

Brooklyn lost their first game after the break, a 121-93 thumping at the hands of the Raptors.

