Wolves 110, Grizzlies 101: Anthony Edwards Dominates Battle With Jaren Jackson Jr.

A win’s a win’s a win. As a matter of fact, it’s better to win games than lose them. That’s the biggest takeaway from a game like Wednesday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves came in off of a back-to-back with a banged up Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards and after playing with their food for three and a half quarters, pulled it together and closed out a team with a dominant final stretch.

If you’re an optimist, you’re happy about the Wolves winning three straight games and making the third and fourth quarter mean something offensively. If you’re more on the glass half-empty side of things, it was a pretty arrogant performance that may not have gone the Wolves way if one more of the 1,276,355 current injured Memphis Grizzlies players was taking the floor.

Wherever you find yourself on the spectrum, another win gets added to the left hand column and embarrassment failed to fall upon the Wolves as it has in similar situations before, and perhaps that shows a sign of growth.

Uninspiring Defense Finds Inspiration (Eventually)

Jaren Jackson Jr. was getting essentially whatever he wanted heading into halftime. It led Anthony Edwards to beg for the matchup late in the game to try and stop a player that was taking it to the Wolves in every way.

It ended up being successful, to say the least.

“[Ant] took the Jackson matchup and basically shut the water off,” Minnesota Head Coach Chris Finch said afterward.

Jackson’s 19 points at halftime came from an abundance of space on the floor. He had room to operate at the elbows and use his speed to get to the rim, and closeouts were not happening on the part of the Wolves. He found himself getting Gobert in tough spots, and his touch around the rim seemed to be flawless.

Edwards ended up taking much of it away. He played Jackson physically and cut down the amount of space in front of him. It was enough for Finch to mention after the game that Ant is the most physical on-ball defender the Wolves have at their disposal for late-game situations like Wednesday presented; and it helped them on the other end as well.

Anthony Edwards defense on Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/ZtExHxMWyJ — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 29, 2024

Anthony Edwards started guarding Jaren Jackson Jr. midway through the 3Q when JJJ was sitting on 27 points.



Ant guarded JJJ for rest of the game and held him to 6 points, while scoring 19 of his own. Minnesota won those minutes by 15. — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) February 29, 2024

“I think the [All-Defensive team voters] gotta watch the games,” Edwards said. “It’s not my first time doing this, I have nights like this all the time...where somebody gets hot, or their best player gets hot, and I go shut them down.”

The offense was near non-existent for an entire half of the game. Minnesota didn’t score a single point until the 8:43 mark left in the first, and let Memphis jump out to a 12-0 lead to start things out. The half was capped off by a failure to grab and offensive rebound and a deep Memphis three to give an ultra-shorthanded team a three point lead against the top team in the west.

But almost right on cue, a deficit that had swelled to 11 points with 4:31 left in the third quarter, evaporated in just three minutes. Three minutes is all it took for the Wolves to wake up and decide to play a little bit of basketball. The Timberwolves scored on their final nine possessions of the third quarter to enter the final frame with a three-point lead.

Anthony Edwards 5 dunks in the second half pic.twitter.com/ogQ1DxuRGB — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 29, 2024

It’s a sign of growth for a team that could have previously lazily let this one slip away and roll the ball out of the rest of the game.

“We did it as a team,” Edwards added.

Monte Morris Appreciation Section

Five points, five assists, zero turnovers, four rebounds on 2-7 shooting. +15.

Wednesday was another microcosm of Monte Morris making a major impact in a bunch of small ways. Not only failing to turn the ball over once again, but posing a threat from downtown that the second unit hasn’t been privy to for a lot of the year.

Monte Morris in the seven games played since joining the Timberwolves:



• 21 assists

• 1 turnover



His 21-1 assist-to-turnover ratio is tied for the best mark in the NBA in that stretch. — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) February 29, 2024

Perhaps some of the impact Morris has made so far is due to the fact that the need for his exact type of point guard was so desperately needed. But I continue to be excited watching a second unit on the floor that has a smart point guard making the right play that ALSO has the respect of the defense in shooting the basketball. It’s clearly been a natural fit thus far to him and those around him.

“I’m starting to learn him a little bit better,” Naz Reid said. “It’s important to get to those things...learning your teammates is huge, especially in reaching their tendencies you can get to.”

It certainly seems like the learning process has been expedited. Reid finished the game +18, sharing the top two spots in that category with Morris.

Up Next

The Wolves on Friday will host the Sacramento Kings, who are playing the Denver Nuggets tonight (Wednesday) at altitude. After fully participating in shootaround on Wednesday morning, Kings star point guard De’Aaron Fox was ruled out prior to the start of the contest because of a left knee contusion.

Fans can watch the 7 PM CT tip off on Bally Sports North.

Highlights