Kings 124, Wolves 120: Malik Monk Scores 39, Wins It Himself In Overtime

The Minnesota Timberwolves strolled into Target Center on Friday night looking to make it four straight wins in a row for the fifth separate time this season, as they welcomed Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings.

But the Kings took the floor without star point guard De’Aaron Fox for the second consecutive game due to a lingering knee contusion that also caused him to miss Wednesday’s loss to the Denver Nuggets. Kyle Anderson sat this one out for the Wolves after being upgraded to doubtful, as he continues to work through his left knee sprain.

For the second time in as many games, Minnesota got off to a painfully slow start. After trailing 14-0 to start Wednesday’s win over Memphis, they trailed 15-2 to open Friday night’s game as a result of three early turnovers, getting beat on the glass for offensive rebounds and second chance points. The Timberwolves took only four field goal attempts in the first 4:30 of the game.

Unlike Wednesday, Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch did not call a timeout to slow the momentum. He let his guys try to work their way out of it until the under-seven media timeout, and that did not work. Minnesota continued to struggle as a result of there being little-to-no structure in the half-court offense, and weren’t getting enough stops to be able to play in transition effectively.

Meanwhile, Sabonis absolutely dominated. Serving as the central playmaking hub, he made crisp passes and freed up shooters with great screens, made good decisions in the hand-off game, attacked well in the face-up game, and connected on three put-backs as part of the Kings scoring nine second chance points off five offensive rebounds. He led all scorers with 12 after one.

Sacramento also flew up the floor off misses or makes when Gobert was in as the lone big, taking advantage of a smaller lineup. When they settled into half-court action, Kings Head Coach Mike Brown used Sabonis as an entry passer (to get Gobert away from the rim) for physical 4s Keegan Murray and Trey Lyles isolated in the post on Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaden McDaniels. They got good shots, but couldn’t convert enough to really blow the game open.

The good news was that Jaden McDaniels was incredibly active early. Finch designed the opening play for him, which resulted in a bucket at the rim, and then McDaniels got to the stripe after trying to dunk on Sabonis. Beyond McDaniels, there was very little offensive energy to speak of. Anthony Edwards went 0/6 from the floor in the first, with his lone points coming at the free throw line, and no player scored more than four points (McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns).

Monte Morris and Nickeil Alexander-Walker hit back-to-back triples late in the frame to cut the lead down to single digits, 30-22, by the end of the quarter. But it didn’t feel that close with the Wolves shooting just 38.9% in the period.

Minnesota found a better offensive rhythm to open the second quarter with Jordan McLaughlin at the controls, pushing the pace and doing everything with intention in the half-court. McLaughlin added a pair of scores, but the increased ball movement as a result of his pace created scoring opportunities for Naz Reid early in the frame. Reid went just 1/3 and was replaced by Towns, who really injected some life into the Wolves.

Towns scored five quick points on a pair of nice, under control attacks to the rim, including an and-1 (that Brown unsuccessfully challenged) to cut the lead to six. KAT added a great right mid-post dime to a cutting McDaniels to give him five points and an assist in less than 3:00 of action. But it didn’t last long because he picked up his second and third fouls on pretty brutal whistles. The ball made a clear adjudication, as Sacramento went 1/4 on those free throws.

Edwards picked up the baton from there, throwing a dart on the drive to Alexander-Walker for a right corner 3, then draining a triple in isolation a couple plays later to give the Wolves their first lead of the game, 45-44, at the 5:00 mark. He continued that momentum with a nice mid-range score and a strong take to earn a pair of free throws, keeping pace with a Kings offense that scored inside off the bounce.

The Wolves did a phenomenal job of working the ball to the second side against the Kings’ high wall defensive coverage, which created plenty of opportunities for perimeter players to attack off the catch. Mike Conley took advantage with a score and a pair of free throws. Minnesota did not record a turnover in the final 19 minutes of the half, as they worked it much better and shot 14/21 (67%) in the second quarter as a result.

But Sacramento kept fighting back, largely in the form of the speedy guard Davion Mitchell, whose minutes were increased in Fox’s absence. He scored 12 points on 5/5 shooting in the frame, with four scores in the paint first as a result of overpowering McLaughlin and later from beating Conley off the dribble.

A Harrison Barnes corner 3 at the buzzer gave the Kings a one-point lead, 60-59, entering the break.

Alexander-Walker started the second half for Edwards, who left the game and did not return for personal reasons, as his partner went into labor with their first child.

After a pair of turnovers and three transition scores for the Kings, Finch called timeout to settle things down.

McDaniels made up for Ant’s absence with a confident start to the half. He added a score inside off a feed from Conley and then drained two big 3s to keep the prevent the Kings from building a lead bigger than six in the early part of the third quarter. His nine quick points equaled his first half total.

Gobert also asserted himself with a pair of massive dunks inside that got the crowd back into it and forced a timeout from the Kings. He gave Minnesota great minutes and energy in the third, scoring seven points and blocking two shots.

LOOK OUT BELOWWWWW pic.twitter.com/k1Gh2EsWbT — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 2, 2024

But after that, it was all Kings. Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Monk really came alive and lit a wildfire in the half-court, scoring five times for 11 points in the final 2:35 of the third quarter to lead a 16-7 Sacramento run that secured a 91-82 lead heading into the final frame.

Out of the quarter break, Minnesota’s unicorns answered the call.

Towns and Reid scored the team’s first 10 points of the half on a flurry of difficult finishes to lead an 11-2 run to tie the game at 93. Their combination of size, speed and physicality was too much for a Kings defense that could match speed or physicality, but not both. As a result of their success — and playing without Edwards — Finch decided to close with the three-big lineup of Reid/Towns/Gobert.

But they couldn’t put out the Monk fire. The Timberwolves’ defense lost him too many times off high ball screens or after offensive rebounds and he made them pay time and time again. Sabonis set screen after screen and engaged Monk in dribble hand-off action to continually clear space for him to get free into the mid-range. Gobert slowly but surely started to come up out of his deep drop coverage, Monk still found a way to beat him off the bounce and get in the paint. And when McDaniels did take Monk away, Sacramento ran Barnes up out of the corner around staggered pin down screens, forcing Towns to sprint around the arc, which did not go well for Minnesota.

After a McDaniels’ 3 to take the lead 96-95 at the 8:27 mark, Monk scored twice in a row, followed by drawing a pair of free throws.

From there on in, he went shot-for-shot with a Wolves squad that got production from Conley on a big 3, another triple from McDaniels to tie his season-high of 23 points, and a pair of highlights from Towns — an over-the-head dime to Conley and a sweet step-back 3 to retake a one-point lead with 4:12 to go.

DO YOUR THING KAT pic.twitter.com/bjNFLmGJyG — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 2, 2024

Monk wouldn’t go away. After diming up Barnes for a tough jumper over Conley late in the clock, he drilled a wide open corner 3 off a clutch Kevin Huerter offensive rebound, and scored another go-ahead bucket a minute later. After scoring four points in the first half, Monk exploded for 29 second half points to help keep Sacramento in it. Just about the only thing he did wrong was the miss a potential game-winner with less than five seconds left.

Towns missed a buzzer-beating 3 on what appeared to be a miscommunication between Finch and the players, as there was next to no spacing whatsoever where Towns caught it on the left wing.

We went to overtime tied at 115 apiece. Towns, Gobert and Sabonis all carried five fouls into the extra frame.

McDaniels continued his momentum from an 15-point second half by draining a straight-on 3 from atop the key to open the scoring and give him a career-high 26 points. If Target Center wasn’t loud enough already, Sabonis fouled out on the next trip after missing a hook shot and then mauling Gobert while going for an offensive rebound.

Even after drawing three fouls on the next possession to get in the bonus, and Towns knocking down a pair, the Timberwolves couldn’t quite take advantage of Sabonis exiting early.

You already know who was ready offensively when the Kings were down two All-Stars. Monk drained back-to-back triples to give him 39 points, the third-most in a game for his career, and his team a 123-120 advantage.

BIG back-to-back triples for our 6MOTY. pic.twitter.com/GX5OLLGq6B — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 2, 2024

Trey Lyles replaced Sabonis and helped a small-ball Sacramento group fly around and switch effectively to force some tough shots. Minnesota did not make a field goal after the McDaniels trey on their first possession, going 0/6 over the final 4:22 of the game.

It was evident that the Wolves missed Edwards, as too many possessions down the stretch of the fourth quarter and overtime were characterized by holding the ball, indecision, and looking at each other to see who would be the player to step up and grab hold of the game. Even with their three-big lineup, they didn’t impose their will, score inside, or get to the foul line after Towns got them in the bonus at the 2:51 mark of OT.

KAT played an important role in getting the Wolves back in the game at the start of the fourth, but struggled to be a reliable No. 1 option in the clutch.

Reid got a good look at a game-tying 3 with 10 seconds to go, but it drew iron, and the Kings survived 124-120.

McDaniels led the way for the Timberwolves with a career-high 26 points on 9/11 shooting (5/7 from 3), to go along with seven rebounds in a team-high 45 minutes of play. Towns added 19 points on 7/17 shooting, while Reid and Gobert followed closely with 18 and 16, respectively.

Monk’s season-high 39 points (including 35 in the second half/overtime on 14/22 shooting) paced Sacramento, who also got 21 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists from Sabonis, and three additional scorers in double figures, as well.

Even without Fox, the Kings did an excellent job of pushing the pace, outscoring Minnesota 19-0 on the break. Led by Sabonis’s activity, Sacramento collected 14 offensive rebounds for 20 second chance points.

The Wolves’ lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder for the No. 1 seed in the West is now just 1.0 game.

This story will continued to be updated throughout the night after the conclusion of coach and player media availabilities.

Key Takeaways

Jaden McDaniels’ Career Night

Tonight felt like it would be a good night for McDaniels after he scored on the Wolves’ first possession of the game, paying off a play designed for him. The fourth-year forward played with a noticeable confidence in everything he did offensively, more willingly cutting, attacking off the catch, and getting up catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.

He tied a career-high with five 3-point makes and got to the line four times, as well. There was very little wasted movement for McDaniels, who proved that he can still be a productive offensive player without needing the ball for extended stretches. The 23-year-old made quick decisions, got the better of smaller defenders with his length and long strides off the dribble, and frequently flashed to the middle of the floor with Towns posting up as a 5.

Likely a result of the adrenaline boost his career night supplied, McDaniels also collected seven rebounds in what was one of the most concerted efforts he’s made on the glass this season.

The recipe for McDaniels is clear. Get up every catch-and-shoot 3, attack bigger players off the catch (or cut by them without the ball), and either get into the paint against, or rise up over smaller defenders for clean looks. While yes, he undoubtedly got more touches with Edwards out for the second half, he was also much more assertive and confident with everything he did — something that has absolutely zero bearing on Edwards’ presence on the floor.

Translating some of that to the home stretch will be important for the Wolves, whose offensive ceiling could very well hinge upon whether or not McDaniels can push his 10.3 points per game average closer to 13 or 14 over the season’s final 22 games.

A Clear Matchup Problem

Sacramento is now 2-0 at Target Center, and the first team to win their season series against Minnesota this season. They possess three things you need to take down the Wolves:

Speed

Shooting

A tough matchup for Gobert

The Kings may be 12th in the NBA in pace this season, but when they want to turn it up to 10 on the dial, they can play fast as well as anyone in the league. No matter whether the Wolves made or missed shots, Sacramento did an excellent job of flying up the floor. That showed on the scoreboard, as the Kings outscored the Timberwolves 19-0 in transition.

Mike Brown generally has a minimum of four highly capable ball-handlers on the floor at all times, which enables whomever secures the rebound to either grab it and go, or find a teammate that can push the pace and either attack the basket, find a teammate, or initiate an action against a cross-matched defense. To complicate things further, every single member of the rotation outside of Alex Len is a capable 3-point shooter. While there are varying degrees of how much opposing defenses respect those shooters, they still knock them down, and the Kings do as good of a job as any team in the league at spacing the floor and spreading out a defense.

And when the defense is spread out, all of their players can attack close-outs and play make for others, led by Fox — arguably the quickest player in the NBA. For as good as the Timberwolves’ defense has been this season, McDaniels and Alexander-Walker really struggle to keep quick guards in front of them, and the team has surrendered big nights to guards capable of beating drop coverage in the mid-range. Fox fits the bill there as well, as he is shooting 52% on floaters (93rd percentile among NBA point guards) this season.

Sabonis is also one of the few players that can really cause problems for Gobert down on the block by backing him down and going through the soon-to-be four-time Defensive Player of the Year. The physicality Sabonis brings is difficult for Gobert to battle with for 48 minutes, and Sabonis’s impact in the hand-off game can force Gobert further away from the basket. With that said, Gobert won this matchup for three of the four quarters. After Sabonis’s 12-point, eight-rebound opening frame, Gobert held him to just nine points on 2/8 shooting, with five of those points coming at the free throw line, and seven boards for the final 41 minutes.

Sacramento is pretty clearly a mediocre defensive squad (21st in defensive rating) that relies on outscoring teams to get most of their wins. But if Minnesota can’t take advantage of Sabonis’s inability to defend pick-and-roll, develop an offensive game plan that effectively compromises the team’s worst defenders, or use their size and strength as a weapon, leaving a series up to whether or not you can stop a very efficient offense with two All-Stars that can put up points and break down a defense in a hurry is a risky proposition.

You could very well point to the Wolves holding the Kings to 98 points in Sacramento back on December 23 as a reason to be confident in a playoff series — and you should! Minnesota won that game without Towns, and did a great job forcing tough 3-point shots.

But it is clear that the Kings understand what the recipe is to beat the Wolves, and they have the ingredients to cook up a W. How that would play out over a series remains to be seen, but if it produced any games similar to tonight in entertainment value, we’d be in for a treat.

Up Next

The seven-game home-stand continues on Sunday afternoon, when the Wolves are set to welcome Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles Clippers to Target Center. Minnesota will look to win the season series, as they are 2-0 against L.A. this season.

Fans can watch the 2:30 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North.

