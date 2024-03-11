Lakers 120, Wolves 109: Reid, Edwards Push L.A. Until Davis, LeBron Take Over

This game was the perfect storm for Minnesota Timberwolves embarrassment.

After a Friday night loss that can be accredited to a senseless technical foul on Rudy Gobert at the end of regulation (and subsequent $100,000 fine announced on Sunday), the Wolves were already trending in the wrong direction for Monday morning sports talk show ledes. Minnesota would have one chance on Sunday night, on primetime television no less, to rewrite the predetermined headlines if they could takedown the Los Angeles Lakers.

Then the news dropped that Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns’ backup, Kyle Anderson, would be ruled out prior to tipoff.

Then the news dropped that LeBron James would return from a one-game absence, and the active status for Anthony Davis, who recently injured a shoulder and was also a game-time call.

No matter what the final injury report said, do you think talking heads would make a big deal of the ninth place Lakers defeating the (now) third place Timberwolves? Especially following the meltdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers just days earlier?

The Start — Naz Reid.

Many eyes were likely on Minnesota’s star, Anthony Edwards (25/7/7; two steals, two blocks). We looked to be in for another special night from AE5, as he got an early steal and slam, then nearly ended Davis’ career on an insane dunk attempt. Instead, the National Basketball Referees Association banded together and handed Edwards a technical foul, his 12th of the season.

Replay of Ant Man almost putting AD on a poster pic.twitter.com/GKcuS7jjQ2 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 11, 2024

That was enough to slow down Edwards. However, let me remind you of a quick story. Just over a year ago, the Wolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 108-101, while Naz Reid (25/5/3; four blocks; five triples) put up an efficient 12 points on six field goal attempts. That drew cheers from a certain someone.

Naiz Reid got toooo much game!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 1, 2023

LeBron James (29/8/9; 38 mins), got to see just how much game “Naiz” had as the focal point of an offense gameplan. Right from the start of the game, Reid got straight to work, showcasing his bucket-getting abilities for the national audience. Not only was he splashing in triples, he was going at the Lakers superstars.

Naz got the moves. ‍ pic.twitter.com/NAFmBU8Vru — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 11, 2024

This would not be the first time Naz cooked The Chosen One. Reid led the Wolves with eight points in the first quarter. His confidence likely instilled belief in the rest of his teammates, as even fringe rotation guys like Luka Garza (9/3/1) entered the game and drained a trey. Though the Wolves were rolling on the offensive end of the court (50% from the field), so were the home team. The Lakers waltzed their way to 32-28 lead, assisting on all 12 of their field goals made on a sterling 66.7% mark. Anthony Davis (27/25/5; 7 steals, 3 blocks, 39 mins) notched 11 easy points to lead LA which was just a sign of things to come.

The Meat — Exchanging Uppercuts

Reid continued to impress during the second period, pouring in 13 more points to give him 21 by the half. Similar to the first 12 minutes of the game, the rest of Minnesota’s skeleton crew was able to maintain their hot shooting hand from perimeter, going six of 12 from distance to highlight an unlikely 40-point quarter.

NAZ IS PUTTING ON A SHOW. pic.twitter.com/XSkggbzZ9N — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 11, 2024

During the court-side interview between the first to second quarter changeover, Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch shared that he wanted his team to up their defensive intensity.

Unfortunately, that did not happen.

Their effort on that end of the court would have disappointed Shabazz Muhammad. Minnesota allowed wide open dunks, layups, and paint looks over and over. And when they did contest, they would allow offensive rebounds and commit shooting fouls. Davis looked like Wilt Chamberlain out there. The Wolves counteracted a prolific scoring period by allowing LA to an easy 37-point quarter of their own, heading into the half with a slim 69-68 lead.

LeBron decided to take matters into his own hands to open the third quarter, easily scoring 11 points of his own to open up a ten point lead. It looked like it was time to roll the credits. Enter: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (15/7/5; two steals, 3/4 on 3-pointers). Back to back treys from him energized the Wolves, sparking an amazing 15-1 run. The defense finally showed up, forcing a number of Laker turnovers (six in the quarter that became 12 Minnesota points) and misses (36.4% FG). This bought enough time for Edwards to show up as well, shaking the rust off for a eight point burst as well. All of a sudden, Minnesota found themselves with a surprising 92-91 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Finish — Out of Gas

It felt like it was a matter of time before the Lakers would be able create distance from the Wolves. Though Minnesota was surviving off their hot shooting, Los Angeles and their easy looks inside were just going to be more sustainable. A pair of missed bunnies at the rim was foreshadowing for the Wolves impending doom. A 5-0 Laker run to start the fourth quarter turned into a 21-4 run in a matter of minutes, as the avalanche became too much. Davis, in particular, posted the easiest 27-point and 25-rebound line you’ll ever see. No one boxed him out all night, and aside from a few blocks by Reid and Edwards, there was no resistance in the interior. Davis corralled 10 offensive rebounds by himself, one less than the Wolves entire team had for the game.

When it’s all said and done, the Lakers still had to play Davis and James, both fresh off injuries, over 38 minutes to defeat a Wolves team that was missing two key starters and two key reserves. Is it concerning that the Timberwolves have lost three of their last four and find themselves in third place in the West, with just a 2.0 games away from the fourth seed (and could become 1.0 with a loss to the No. 4 Clippers on Tuesday)? A little bit, especially considering the injury issues. But it’s also important to keep context that things can and likely will get better from here.

In the meantime, I advise you all to charge your AirPods or headphones. This way, when you’re around your friends, coworkers, and any acquaintances that are NBA casuals, you can pretend to not hear them when they ask you:

“Did you see the game last night? Lakers look scary!”

“Wow, it looks like the Wolves are having another tough season, huh?”

“I don’t know, the Lakers looked like they’d easily beat the Wolves in the playoffs.”

“That Rudy Gobert trade doesn’t look so good anymore now, huh?”

The Timberwolves will stay in L.A. for a couple more days before they are back in action on Tuesday night to take on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fans can watch the 9 PM CT tip on TNT in what will be the Wolves’ (wonderfully timed) third consecutive game on national television.