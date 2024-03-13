Wolves 118, Clippers 100: Los Angeles Cries Wolf

How in the world are you supposed to write gamers for a night like tonight?

As a lazy writer like myself would do, I had a three to four paragraph recap ready to go midway through the second quarter. I had even prepared a lovely recipe for Golden Fried Rice that I was going to share with you, as that would have certainly been better information for you to receive than the recap of the game. For those of you unaware, it’s a Canis Hoopus tradition to share a food recipe instead of the recap for a blowout loss.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were putting on an absolute stinker of a performance on national television, in a very important game no less. Rudy Gobert’s Defensive Player of the Year campaign was taking a huge blow with the way Minnesota allowed the Los Angeles Clippers to get whatever they wanted. The offense was somehow even worse than the defense, and that’s quite the statement considering how mediocre their 18th ranked offensive rating was. Down 22, most of us were ready to turn our devices off. But then.

The Start — Playing Possum

If the Wolves were giving the Clippers a false sense of security to start the game, they sure as hell did a convincing job selling it. Los Angeles was hot from beyond the arc, as they poured in six of nine attempts from deep. In comparison, Minnesota was a frigid one of nine. To couple their ice cold touch, they cough the ball up six times leading to 11 Clipper points. Not enough? How about an eight to three free throw advantage for LA? That was enough to dig a 34-21 hole for the visitors. This was about the time I began digging through my recipe book.

Paul George goes baseline for the jam pic.twitter.com/YQ3ta8VNTP — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2024

Things only got worse from there. The Clippers were scoring at all four levels in the second quarter. Yes, four. Triples. Mid-range. Paint. Free throws. Paul George (22/3/3) looked dominant. Meanwhile, the Wolves reeked of desperation. Down 21, Chris Finch called a timeout and drew up a play. What was the result? A missed step back, contested 15-foot jumper by the coldest player on the roster, Jaden McDaniels (0 points; 0/8 FG).

Was it time to shut it down? For Kawhi Leonard, it was, as he left the game (and the arena) after the first quarter with back spasms and did not return.

The Meat — Surprise, Surprise

With 5:13 remaining in the second quarter, Los Angeles was up 57-35. That’s 22 points, for you non-math majors. Anthony Edwards (37/8/4; 51.7% FG) took it upon himself to drive into a paint filled with Clipper defenders. Again. Then a Nickeil Alexander-Walker (28 points; 9/10 FG; 5/6 3P) jumper. NAW with a triple. Ant with a triple.

Before you knew it, the Wolves went on a 20-2 run and erased the Clipper lead just before the half.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker corner 3 pic.twitter.com/NRh3KjFKGv — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 13, 2024

The home team may have carried an eight-point lead heading into the locker room, but they certainly must not have felt good. Minnesota responded to giving up 34 points in the first quarter with a 34 point offering of their own in the second, thanks to a 14-point quarter by Edwards. Rudy Gobert (8/11/3; 4 stocks) finally flexed his muscle on the defensive end by playing all 12 minutes in his first game back from injury (more on this later).

It was time.

The Finish — Clippers Ba-LA-sted

The weird night continued with Edwards coming out of the tunnel late (again), subbing in at the first whistle. That may have distracted from Finch starting the red hot Alexander-Walker over Kyle Anderson (10/5/7; 62.5% FG) in the second half. It felt as though the entire Wolves roster lost any semblance of desperation or fear they had with Leonard now ruled out. The ball began to zip around on offense, generating great looks. Meanwhile, the number one defense in the NBA was fully back, as they forced turnover after turnover coupled with incredible pressure at the point of attack. It took only four and a half minutes for the Wolves to regain the lead at 69-68, going on a combined 34-11 run that bridged the two quarters together.

Minnesota Timberwolves great team defense pic.twitter.com/C3wHkEge5L — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 13, 2024

NAW continued his season-best night by pouring in 10 points on a variety of shots while making a ton of plays on defense. Los Angeles gave one more gasp of air with four consecutive defensive stops and six straight free throws, but Edwards had been fully unleashed. His game tonight could be summed up by this sequence below.

Ant (30 PTS) gets the steal and score pic.twitter.com/EgkYikpwyq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2024

A brilliant 29-15 period was thanks to a Wolves defense that held their opponent to 30.8% shooting from the field and nine (!) turnovers. Minnesota never looked back. Mike Conley (23/3/3; 5/8 3P) rediscovered his shooting stroke, taking a number of confident pull-up triples in the fourth quarter, despite two of them being reviewed and deemed long 2s. A 22-point Wolves deficit turned into a 20-point Wolves lead. Head Coach Chris Finch’s crew went on a 83-43 extended run from the 5:13 mark of the second quarter to the final buzzer.

That’s basketball in year 2024.

Conley buries his 5th triple of the night pic.twitter.com/uYgFdxzHDX — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 13, 2024

It would have been a perfect night had it not been something that happened late. Gobert took an awkward fall, landing on Ivica Zubac, and though he walked it off at first, Finch was forced to call a timeout on the next possession to get him out of the game. He walked into the locker room on his own power, rubbing his rib area, and was listed as questionable to return with a “left rib evaluation.” Luckily, according to the Star Tribune’s Chris Hine, Gobert appeared to have avoided any major injury. Rudy will get three days off before a homecoming in Utah on Saturday, so you would imagine Gobert would want to play there if it comes down to pain tolerance.

Naz Reid also had a little bit of a scare early, landing awkwardly on a put-back and injuring his ankle in the first quarter. He limped off into the locker room as well, but reentered shortly afterwards. That may have been why had a quiet night though.

That said, let’s allow the time and space to celebrate an astounding win. Perhaps one of the best of the season. Ant took center stage with all eyes on him and used the postgame interview opportunity to put the league on notice.

“Just a bunch of mismatches.” - Anthony Edwards, 2024.

He continued by sharing that this was a statement game, and give a statement they did. With the victory, Minnesota preserved their spot among the top three in the West and sit just 0.5 games behind the number one and two seeds. They also avoid a three game losing streak, remaining as one of only three teams to achieve that.

Let’s dance.

The Wolves will hangout in Los Angeles till Friday before hopping on a two hour flight to Salt Lake City. They take on the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 16 at 8:30pm CT for the first of a two-game set. The Jazz are currently 12th in the Western Conference standings and have lost 10 of their last 12 games. Both times the Wolves faced them this season, they’ve won by double digits. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports North Extra.