Wolves 119, Jazz 100: Conley, Edwards Hit the Right Notes to Breeze Past Utah

Following three straight off days, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who were without their two All-Star big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, took on the Utah Jazz, who themselves were without Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins.

Both teams would start the game very slowly offensively with each team scoring only 19 points in the first quarter. The two teams would combine to shoot 30.6% from the field and 15% from beyond the arc.

In the second quarter, each team would be able to get the lid off the basket a little bit with the Wolves surging into the lead with a 13-1 run capped off by a Jaden McDaniels fadeaway jumper. McDaniels started 0/3 from the floor, but got back on track with a pair of scores off of cuts, giving him the confidence to attack Jazz guard Keyonte George in the post.

The Jazz would come right back with a 13-5 run of their own to close the quarter with the score tied 48-48. Anthony Edwards led all scorers at the break with 14 points, as George paced Utah with 11.

To start the second half, Mike Conley came out of the locker room on fire, making his first 3-pointers, including a pair of back-to-back right corner triples that gave the Timberwolves a lead they would take with them to the finish line.

The Wolves would take Conley’s hot shooting and build on it throughout the third, finishing the quarter shooting 13-23 from the field including 5/9 from downtown. The increased offense allowed Minnesota to finally get a little separation from Utah, leading 82-72 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolves would take that lead and not look back with Minnesota Mike continuing his scorching-hot shooting from downtown.

Naz Reid block, Mike Conley transition corner 3 pic.twitter.com/sV59w9w87X — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 17, 2024

The Minnesota lead would stay at eight or more for the remainder of the game as the Timberwolves won 119-100 over the Jazz in Utah.

Edwards led all scorers with 31 points, adding 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks. Conley scored 25, with Reid not far behind at 22 points. Sexton led the Jazz in both scoring and assists with 22 points and 10 assists, while Goerge added 18 points on 5/16 shooting, and had more turnovers (four) than assists (two).

The Timberwolves made 19 of their final 35 3-pointers (54%) after starting 0/6 from deep, while holding the Jazz to just 6/26 (23%) on their looks from deep. A +13 advantage in made 3-pointers is going to get you a win almost every night in today’s NBA, and it was the difference for Minnesota tonight.

Key Takeaways

Minnesota Mike Conley

Mike Conley showed again how invaluable he is for this Timberwolves team as he scored a season-high 25 points on 8/12 shooting from the field and 5/8 from deep against his former team. This was Conley’s second game this season scoring at least 20+ points, with the first one coming... in Tuesday’s win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The win on Saturday moved the Wolves to a tremendous 32-6 record when Conley drains at least two 3-pointers.

Not only did Conley have the second-most points in the game behind Edwards, but each made 3-pointer seemed to come at a pivotal time for the Wolves. Whether it was coming after a Utah run, or to cap off a Wolves run of their own, Conley was able to hit the important shots when they were presented to him.

This is an especially important development for the 36-year-old, who has shown some signs of slowing down since the All-Star break. A game like this shows that any bad stretch from Conley is just the normal ups and downs of the season and not a sign of aging from the veteran player.

So many times throughout the first half of the season the Wolves relied on Conley to dig them out of a hole they had created and almost every time, Minnesota Mike was up to the task.

Tonight, after a sluggish first half from nearly the entire team, Conley was able to open the second half with a few clutch baskets which were able to propel the Wolves to victory.

Jaden McDaniels’ Offense

With Karl-Anthony Towns out for at least the next four weeks with a torn meniscus and Rudy Gobert out for an unknown amount of time with a rib injury, the Minnesota Timberwolves need some extra scoring punch from their starting unit.

One starting player who is struggling offensively for the Wolves is Jaden McDaniels. After missing his first three shots of this game, McDaniels had missed 22 straight shots from the field dating March 10th against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jaden was able to break out of that stretch with a dunk in the second corner and was able to hit a couple more after that, finishing the game with eight points on 4/9 shooting.

The area of McDaniels’ offensive game that is most concerning is his 3-point shooting. In the month of March, Jaden is shooting 7-31 (22.6%) from beyond the arc, with most of his attempts coming on very open looks. Jaden just does not seem to have confidence in that shot and it seems to be affecting the rest of his offensive game. But whether his jumper comes around or not, McDaniels needs to cut like he did on Saturday, as his fluid mobility, great hands, and excellent finishing ability inside are all necessary attributes that all the great cutters have.

For the rest of the regular season, McDaniels will need to find that 3-point shot, as his floor spacing is invaluable for a team that has at least one non-shooter on the court almost every minute of the game.

If opposing defenses have another player that can ignore from long distance, it will make it even more difficult for the Wolves’ 18th-ranked offense to score effectively in the playoffs.

Division Record

With the win, the Timberwolves record against the Northwest Division improves to a Western Conference-best 10-2. With the Wolves just one game back of both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Denver Nuggets, that division record may prove the be the difference in the chase for the number one seed.

The next standings tiebreaker after head-to-head for teams within the same divisions, like the Wolves, Thunder, and Nuggets, is record against other division foes.

With the Wolves splitting the season series against the Thunder and leading their series with the Nuggets 1-0 (with three left to play, including two on the second night of a back-to-back for Minnesota), the division tiebreaker may come into play.

The Timberwolves have a chance to build on that record as still have four more games against the Northwest division including Tuesday against this same Utah Jazz team followed by three remaining matchups with the Nuggets, each of which comes with gigantic stakes in terms of playoff seeding.

Up Next

These two teams will run it back on Monday night in Salt Lake City before the Timberwolves play their toughest second leg of a back-to-back of the season on Tuesday night in Minneapolis, where they’ll host the Denver Nuggets.

Fans can watch Monday’s 8:00 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North.

Game Highlights