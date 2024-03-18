Wolves 114, Jazz 104: Anthony Edwards Destroys John Collins, Utah Defense For Big Win

Coming off a 119-100 win over the Utah Jazz at Delta Center Saturday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves were back in the same building on Monday, wrapping up a six-game road trip and hoping to sweep the season series with the Utah for the first time ever, stay above .500 in that span, and further boost their seeding outcome.

At this juncture in the schedule, every game is important regardless of the opponent. The Jazz, who sit at 13th in the Western Conference, are at a completely different point than the Wolves. Utah is rebuilding and looking to the future, while Minnesota is gearing up for a historic postseason run. While this game may not draw national attention or go into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, it still holds postseason implications for the Wolves.

Heading into Monday night, the Wolves found themselves half a game back from the Denver Nuggets for the second seed and one game back from the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first seed in the West. As the regular season winds down, those three teams will be jockeying back and forth for the No. 1 seed and, ultimately, home-court advantage.

Because the Wolves, Thunder, and Nuggets are all in the Northwest Division, the club with the better divisional record will be awarded the tiebreaker in the event of a tie between any combination of the three teams. Luckily for the Wolves, they currently have the best record in the Northwest division and must keep up their success against their interdivisional foes.

Divisional records:

Timberwolves: 10-2 (83.3% win) (still plays Denver three times, including Tuesday)

Thunder: 11-4 (73.3% win) (plays against Utah once more)

Nuggets: 6-5 (54.5% win) (still plays Minnesota 3 times and Utah and Portland once)

Right off the jump Monday night, the Jazz and the Wolves were getting after it on defense. As mentioned above, Utah is a young and hungry team focused on the future, and Minnesota is seeking a potential playoff-seeding advantage. Unfortunately for the Jazz, there is only so much the frontcourt of Lauri Markkanen and John Collins can do defensively. Head Coach Will Hardy elected to start Collins at the 5 and match him up against Naz Reid, which proved to be an incredibly tough defensive assignment.

Reid got the scoring started for Minnesota with a put-back floater over the back of Keyonte George and a post-up over Collins. Through the first five minutes, the Wolves were already 4-of-4 from the paint, 0-of-4 from deep, and had a blueprint for success for the rest of the game: Pound the ball inside, and good things should happen.

Between 7:59 and 5:44 in the first frame, the Jazz went on a 12-0 run, taking a quick 12-point lead. George, the rookie out of Baylor, injected life into his team and proved to the fans, his team, and his opponent that Utah was bringing in a much better offensive mindset than they did on Saturday.

Offensively, the Wolves seemed discombobulated and directionless as the first quarter progressed. They turned the ball over seven times after recording nine total turnovers for the entire game on Saturday. Those seven giveaways turned into 10 Jazz points. Utah isn’t a team that frequently lives in transition. It ranks 28th in points off turnovers per game (14.5), 16th in fast break points (14.2), and is tied for dead last in steals (6.6). However, the backcourt of Collin Sexton and George proved they have no issue getting out and running when presented with the opportunity.

Naz Reid relocation 3 pic.twitter.com/tJP3oQeBra — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) March 19, 2024

After trailing by 12 points at the end of one, Reid reminded the packed Delta Center who he was and the importance of the two words Wolves fans frequently speak of. He connected on a low post hook, his second already in the game, and netted on a relocation triple a few possessions later. All of a sudden, it was a five-point game after Minnesota, led by Reid’s game-high 14 points, started the second frame on an 11-4 run.

“And here come the Wolves,” said Michael Grady as Utah called timeout.

Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch opened the second with the lineup of Jordan McLaughlin, Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson, and Reid. In 6:46 straight minutes together, that group outscored the Jazz 19-10, shot 7-of-11 from the floor, and held Utah to 4-of-13 shooting.

McLaughlin and NAW hit a combined three triples in the span, and the Wolves were able to take better care of the ball — the two driving factors to getting back into the game. However, offensive rebounds kept Hardy’s group around. With 3:37 left until halftime, Utah — which ranks second in offensive rebound percentage (32.9%) — hauled in six offensive rebounds and recorded 11 second-chance points. That small ball lineup worked on offense for the Wolves, but they had no size on the glass with Reid being the lone center on the floor and Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert both out.

Both teams went blow for blow as the first 24 minutes ended, but the Wolves managed to outscore the Jazz by six points in the frame. They took better care of the ball and received big-time scoring from their bench, which helped mask the low production for Edwards, who recorded just seven points on 3-of-8 from the floor in the first half. The Wolves were also outscored by 16 points during his 17 minutes.

Reid was the one constant for Minnesota, tallying 17 points on 7-of-12 from the floor. However, he suffered a head injury as the first half ended, and the Wolves ruled him out while the team was in the locker room during the intermission.

The Wolves, who have had a dog-like mentality all season, didn’t let that potential game-altering news discourage them early in the second half. They came out of the break with three quick makes in the first two minutes. The ball was flying around the horn, and the defense was active; both would be crucial the rest of the way if Minnesota — now down its three rotational big men — hoped to pull out the win against a much more energetic Jazz team.

Then, with 5:29 left in the third, it happened.

NAH YOU NEEDA WATCH THIS AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/wraIyHA4Uk — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 19, 2024

Ant gave the ball to NAW, quickly got it back, saw a four-course meal awaiting him in the paint, soared up, and threw down the dunk of the year over John Collins. He took flight, put his hand in Collins’ face, and whipped the ball through the rim in an emphatic fashion. You could hear the excitement and amazement from everyone in the building. The home crowd let out the loudest gasp I have heard from inside an opponent’s gym.

Edwards was in pain as soon as he landed, though. He grabbed his left hand, showing his teammates what had happened, seemingly telling them to calm down and not bump into him out of excitement. Jaden saw what had happened and cringed, and Edwards confirmed postgame that he dislocated a finger. However, after a short trip back to the locker room, Ant was back on the floor and played the rest of his usual third-quarter stint, making sure to begin putting his superstar stamp on an eventual win.

The dunk gave the Timberwolves a lead they never gave back to the Jazz.

But the euphoric slam injected a jolt into both teams. The Wolves outscored the Jazz 30-24 in the frame, but Utah would not roll over and let Minnesota pull away. Sexton splashed in three triples in the final 2:32 minutes leading up to the fourth, enough to tie the game up at 83.

The Wolves, per usual, began the fourth quarter without Ant on the floor as he took a well-deserved breather on the bench. With Reid already out, there was a good chance things could have gone horribly wrong out of the break. However, the Wolves added 10 points and held the Jazz to seven until Edwards returned with 8:37 left in the game — setting up the perfect runway for AE5 and company to close out a gutsy win amid a banged-up and tired squad, ready to get back in their own beds after a six-game road trip.

s e n s a t i o n a l pic.twitter.com/LtZFvPP0EM — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 19, 2024

Right on cue, Edwards, who registered 25 points in the second half, hit some superstar shots down the stretch, coupled with a massively clutch corner triple from NAW and equally as clutch smaller plays on both ends from Anderson, Conley, and even McDaniels, who pulled in a clutch rebound and (cough, cough) connected on his first triple of the game at the buzzer with the game already out of reach, much to the displeasure of the opposing team and fans. The Wolves outscored the Jazz 31-21 in the fourth and were able to head back to Minneapolis on a high note.

Anthony Edwards scored or assisted on 42 of the Wolves' 61 points in the 2H.



He scored 25 points on 10/15 FG, had the dunk of the year, six assists, and did not turn the ball over in the 2H, often getting doubled/tripled on the perimeter.



Insane.pic.twitter.com/kBrFg2xVnW — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) March 19, 2024

Key Takeaways

Anthony Edwards’ Superstar Takeover

Of course, Edwards’ dunk in the third quarter was a turning point for the rest of the game. The expression on all of his teammate’s faces was, “What did I just witness? This guy can’t be real.”

Kyle Anderson’s face says it all. Anthony Edwards is not human. pic.twitter.com/SdrfyX2tOZ — Felipe Alvarez (@FelipeFromMiami) March 19, 2024

The throw-down slam was otherworldly and something I will never forget, but Ant did stop with just that tide-turning play; he went on to have an incredible second half after a sluggish first half.

Through the first 24 minutes, Edwards recorded just seven points on 3-of-8 from the floor. He wasn’t very aggressive and didn’t seek out his own shot. To his credit, Reid was filling up the stat sheet, so differing to him in the two-man game was the correct read. However, it is obvious that AE5 went to another level once he found out Reid was ruled out for the rest of the game. Just like we have grown to expect from the still only 22-year-old, Ant took command in the third and turned in a superstar second half – registering 25 points, six rebounds, and six assists, with zero turnovers on 10-of-15 from the floor.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: “I don’t think people honestly understand what they’ve just seen. ... Walk to a free-throw line, take a step & just try to grab the mesh & then you’ll understand what the hell he just did. That was probably the craziest thing I’ve ever witnessed by far.” — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) March 19, 2024

“I thought [the dunk] is really what flipped the game around for us, just from an emotional point of view,” said Finch postgame. “We needed a really big play. And all credit to Anthony, too. He didn’t start the game the greatest. We looked kind of sluggish, but he kept at it. He knows when guys are out and we become shorthanded, he has to step up. It was a spectacular play.”

Sensational. Nothing else to say.

Defensive and offensive highlight of the year in the span of 12 days pic.twitter.com/612bmxRWEZ — jakes graphs (@jakesgraphs) March 19, 2024

A Bench Mob Party

While this game will be remembered as the contest that gave berth to the dunk of the season, the Wolves would not have walked out of Salt Lake City with a win Monday night if it wasn’t for their supporting cast.

With Reid ruled out at halftime and the Wolves already down their starting frontcourt, it became even more of a step-up and prove-it game for the Wolves. The bench was called upon to hold the team together during key stretches without Ant on the floor, and they rose to the challenge with incredible poise.

Alexander-Walker: 13 points, five assists, three steals, two blocks, 3/6 3PT, +26, 34 minutes

McLaughlin: 11 points, 3/3 3PT, 2/2 FT, 22 minutes

Monte Morris: eight points, 3/5 FG, 2/3 3PT

Luka Garza: eight points, 3/5 FG, 2/4 3PT

Minnesota’s bench was just a combined +11 despite NAW going +26, largely as a result of the T.J. Warren/Garza minutes in the frontcourt. Still, the shot-making and ball movement proved to be invaluable Monday night, especially from guys like J-Mac and NAW. When you are missing two players who account for a good majority of your offense, a way to make up some of those lost points is to make sure the ball flows and touches the hands of everyone on the floor. The Wolves did just before and after Naz went down.

Up Next

It's a quick turnaround for the Wolves, as they hop on a plane tonight and fly back home to take on the defending champion Denver Nuggets in yet another crucial interdivisional matchup Tuesday night at Target Center.

The Wolves may be back in the Twin Cities, but the tip-off is still late (8:00 PM CT). Streaming is available on Bally Sports North and NBA TV. You can also listen to Alan Horton call the game on the Wolves App, iHeart Radio and 100.3 KFAN FM.

