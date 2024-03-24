Wolves 114, Warriors 110: A 3-Point Barrage Sinks the Splash Brothers

The Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night capped off one of the best basketball weekends of the year by welcoming Stephen Curry and, seemingly for the first time in forever, a fully healthy Golden State Warriors to Target Center.

These two teams hadn’t played since a brawl broke out in San Francisco after Jaden McDaniels got under Klay Thompson’s skin, prompting Draymond Green to put Rudy Gobert in a headlock, which the three-time All-Star called “clown behavior” after the game.

Anthony Edwards and Gobert both took their normal spots in the starting lineup despite entering Sunday with questionable designations. Naz Reid once again started alongside Gobert in the frontcourt in place of Karl-Anthony Towns, and drew praise pregame from Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr.

Steve Kerr on Naz Reid



“He kills us. He’s the Warrior killer. He’s had so many good games against us.” — Sheldon Wohlman (@3swohlman) March 24, 2024

This one had a bit of a wonky start in terms of matchups, as there were three sets of crossmatching taking place.

For Minnesota...

McDaniels took Curry

Mike Conley checked Brandin Podziemski

Edwards took the Andrew Wiggins assignment

Reid drew Jonathan Kuminga

Gobert sagged off of Green

For Golden State...

Curry guarded Conley

Podziemski matched up with McDaniels

Wiggins began on Edwards

Kuminga tried to slow down the Reid freight train

Green also sagged off of Gobert

The results benefitted Golden State early. Podziemski went right at Conley on the first possession for a pair of free throws, while Minnesota committed three turnovers in the opening four trips as a result of trying to do too much against perceived mismatches.

Reid set more ball screens than Gobert in the early going to avoid Green trapping Edwards up top. Instead of creating good ball movement off spread pick-and-roll, the Wolves instead tried to hit Gobert posting up or sealing smaller defenders inside. He drew a pair of fouls, but going to that well didn’t quench Minnesota’s scoring thirst. When Gobert did set screens, it got Edwards into space. First, he hit a baseline cutting Conley who set up a corner 3 for Reid, and later, opened up a lane for Ant to throw a cross-court laser to Reid for a left slot 3. Those were the only makes in Minnesota’s first eight attempts, while the Wolves turned it over six times, leading to five Warriors points.

But the Timberwolves remained in the game early with tremendous defensive effort. Minnesota flew around to contest shots, holding Golden State to just a 4/11 start themselves, hustled back in transition well, didn’t let Curry get loose for open looks, and did an excellent job cleaning the glass.

that's the DPOY right there. pic.twitter.com/dERxyvaCOi — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 24, 2024

Minnesota put it all together out of the first media timeout, going on a very quick 8-0 run off a three from Monte Morris, an and-1 from Gobert off a great feed from Edwards, and a Morris pick-six. Edwards assisted on three of the Wolves’ first four makes, but didn’t score until the 3:29 mark of the frame, a layup that came out of the dribble hand-off game with Kyle Anderson.

Golden State recaptured control late in the frame by beating Minnesota up the court for buckets at the rim off simple breakdowns, and the Wolves dying on off-ball screens that freed up Thompson for a pair of buckets. The Timberwolves’ nine turnovers for nine Warriors points didn’t help, nor did Minnesota missing their final seven shots of the quarter.

The Timberwolves needed to take the lid off the hoop to start the second, so Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch turned to Reid at the 5, and Naz delivered. He scored the team’s first 11 points of the period, including a trio of the 3-pointers that nearly blew the lid off of Target Center, and got the Wolves back within just four, despite a combined five points from the rest of the Minnesota starters to that point.

NAZ REID HEAT CHECK. pic.twitter.com/LUraAdxJiv — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 24, 2024

Right when you thought the Wolves started to secure momentum, Curry made his presence felt. The two-time MVP checked in, assisted on a Wiggins 3-pointer, then made one of his own on his patented quick release, and then sank a pair of free throws to balloon the lead back to double digits.

Just like his counterpart, Edwards flipped the switch when he sensed the opponent’s confidence building. The two-time All-Star drained an isolation 3 above the break, got into the mid-range for a score, and followed it up with another 3 from the same spot to score eight straight Wolves points in a shot-for-shot back-and-forth with Curry. And when Golden State finally sent a successful trap at Ant off high pick-and-roll, he leaped into the air before making a ridiculous cross-court skip pass to get McDaniels on the scoreboard from the corner.

But after that, the Wolves fell asleep again to allow a few easy buckets, which can’t happen with a team that has the Warriors’ quick strike ability. Kuminga drew a foul on Gobert just before the buzzer — Rudy’s third — to give Golden State a 54-46 lead at the break. It was the third big play of the half for the young wing, who soared into the paint like a free safety turned into heat seeking missile to block a McDaniels dunk attempt in the first quarter, followed it up by throwing down a half-court lob in the second quarter.

Curry led the way for Golden State with 14 in the first half, with Kuminga and Wiggins each chipping in 11 points. Reid paced Minnesota with game-highs of 17 points (his fourth 17+ point half of the season) and seven rebounds, while Edwards scored 14 and dropped four dimes, but was a team-worst -13. The Wolves’ 9/19 3-point shooting (47%) and 0 offensive rebound allowed kept them within striking distance despite turning it over 13 times.

And Minnesota struck to open the second half, in the form of a pair of 3s from Reid and Conley, who snatched Podziemski’s ankles before knocking it down.

BROKE HIS ANKLES pic.twitter.com/YlH8x8D3hJ — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 25, 2024

Conley kept the pedal down after being held scoreless in the first half. He got to the free throw line, got up a corner 3, and scored on a run-out after he tipped a Kuminga pass. Add in a trio of great set-ups for scores, and the 37-year-old scored or assisted on the team’s first 16 points of the third quarter — every point while he was on the floor. And when he exited, Jordan McLaughlin set assisted on a 3 from Ant, picking up where Conley left off.

Minnesota continued to get within a possession, but Curry again scored eight straight for Golden State, including a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions as a result McDaniels getting caught on (traditionally questionable) Warriors screens. The Wolves held Curry to just two 3-point makes the entire first half, but he caught fire at a tough time for Minnesota (is there ever a good time with Steph?).

Unfortunately for the Timberwolves, Edwards didn’t have another scoring push in him. After a missed layup sank him an uncharacteristic 2/5 in the paint, he clapped and barked at an official, earning Ant his 13th technical of the season — tied for the most in the NBA with Dillon Brooks and Luka Dončić. Edwards was still hot after the ensuing media timeout, but Conley walked him out onto the floor with an arm around him to help calm him down.

The result? Three assists on critical 3-pointers from Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (x2) that kept Minnesota within three, 81-78, at the end of the third quarter, despite Chris Paul getting in a rhythm with his all-time great jump shot down the stretch.

Alexander-Walker stayed hot, draining his third left corner 3-pointer (all swishes) in under 3:00 of game time, not even thinking about the contesting defender. Like he did to start his first stint, Morris followed it with a big 3 of his own to give Minnesota its first lead since the 4:15 mark of the first quarter, when it was 14-13.

That activated a home crowd that has been great all season, but especially so on this homestand, during which it has made a tremendous impact on the Wolves gaining momentum in key spots.

Out of a timeout from Kerr at the 8:56 mark and Minnesota leading 90-86, Golden State did a great job activating Wiggins and Kuminga as cutters off of Green to get easy looks for scores or fouls inside. That temporarily quieted a crowd that just refused to sit.

A pair of excellent back-to-back contests from Morris on Paul (a block) and Thompson led to transition run-outs and five huge points to balloon the lead to a game-high eight points. Minnesota’s first lineup on the floor in the fourth — Morris, Conley, NAW, Anderson and Gobert — scored 19 points on 8/12 shooting, 3/5 from deep, registered five assists, did not turn it over and also collected three steals en route to registering a +11 in just 5:06 of action.

But like he has in big moments on the road throughout his career, Thompson answered the call. He knocked down a pair of massive 3-pointers to keep the Warriors within three possessions, before Gary Payton II and Trayce Jackson-Davis added scores at the rim to get Golden State back within three, 102-99, with 4:38 to play — officially bringing us to clutch territory.

Minnesota put the ball in Conley’s hands once he re-entered, running a healthy amount of empty side PnR/DHO with Gobert as the two team’s traded buckets out of the two most common actions in basketball. The first result was a missed layup high off the glass (which Gobert threw down), with the second a wide open triple from Mike that snapped the bottom of the net.

Edwards even got involved in the screen game with Conley, forcing a switch onto Curry before receiving a post entry at the nail. He got triple-teamed, and somehow created enough space to find Gobert under the hoop, where the big man drew a pair of free throws.

As soft “RU-DY, RU-DY, RU-DY” rang around the north end of Target Center, he drained the first. The chants grew with the tension, before the second make drove the lead on the scoreboard up to five, and everyone’s weight on the scale down a good 10 pounds.

McDaniels, less than a minute removed from scoring a huge bucket in isolation, did a textbook job of smothering Curry off the ball, on the catch, and as he put the ball on the deck to dance in the short corner, before getting a hand on a baseline pass to the slot. Thompson had to jack up a deep 3, which caromed off the rim to Paul.

Jaden couldn’t replicate the performance, letting Curry skate into the paint, where Gobert fouled him before Steph drained both. Then, he let Curry sprint dribble coast-to-coast for a bucket after Edwards air-balled one of the most ill-advised late-game shots he’s ever taken.

The Timberwolves got it to the finish line 114-110, though, behind a pair of free throw makes from Edwards with 11.9 seconds to go, and a critical, excellent contest from Anderson to force a miss on a potential game-tying 3 from Thompson with 8.3 ticks left.

With the win, Minnesota moved to 49-22, just one game back of Denver and Oklahoma City atop the Western Conference. It also secured a season sweep of the Warriors, the second time the Wolves have done that in franchise history (1997-98).

Edwards’ 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds led the way with for the Wolves, just ahead of 20 points from Reid, who also added 12 rebounds and three stocks. Gobert came alive in the second half for 17 points and 12 rebounds. Conley did the same, tallying 14 points (all in the 2H), seven assists and four steals.

Curry scored a game-high 31, while Thompson (16 points), Wiggins (15), Kuminga (14) and Green (12) provided balanced scoring behind the all-time great.

Collectively, Minnesota knocked down 21 3-pointers on 40 attempts (52.5%), which tied a season-high for makes in a game (February 8 vs. Milwaukee), and recorded just three turnovers in the second half after nine in the first quarter and four in the second period. The Wolves actually ended up outscoring the Warriors 20-15 in points off turnovers and 17-13 on the break after a disastrous start.

Key Takeaways

A New, Go-To Fourth Quarter Lineup?

Entering Sunday night, Monte Morris, Mike Conley, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert had never shared the floor together as a five-man unit this season, per Cleaning the Glass.

But with the game hanging in the balance and the Timberwolves trailing 81-78 entering the final quarter, Finch went to a group of five guys he could trust — which drew the hilariously perfect “Leadership Lineup” nickname on Twitter — to retake control of things. It couldn’t have gone much better.

look at the Leadership Lineup get shit going man I could cry right now — (@philfanacc) March 25, 2024

The veteran unit outscored Golden State 19-11 in the opening 5:06 of the fourth quarter by way of connecting on 8/12 shots, three of their five 3-point attempts, and did not turn it over while forcing three steals of their own.

Everybody ate in that lineup, with a different player scoring each of the first five makes of the quarter (Conley finally joined with a layup at the 8:56 mark).

“They were sharing the ball. Nickeil was making big shots. We was getting stops. Everybody was talking, communicating,” Edwards said of that first group. “It was a great thing to see. I was happy sitting over there. I can rest and get a break, so I was happy, I was enjoying the game.”

Morris and Conley, the assist-to-turnover kings, recorded four assists, four steals and zero turnovers in the final frame, while also scoring 11 big points. They scored or assisted on 21 of the team’s 36 points in the final frame, leading Minnesota to shoot 13/22 (59%) from the floor, 5/9 from deep (56%) and helping the team register nine assists to just one turnover.

Anderson, meanwhile, was pivotal defensively as a long, smart defender to help hold Thompson down. He closed the game because of that.

“It was just defensive matchups. At that point I wanted to try to take the three out of the game as much as I possibly could, particularly with how dangerous they are. Switching, emergency switching. Being able to guard just one more guy that can guard Steph if they got stuck there,” Finch said postgame. “Then offensively he was really good for us too, just putting the ball in his hands felt really safe. That was the decision. Nothing against Naz.”

And offensively, he scored four points, had a pair of assists and didn’t turn it over while making important decisions in the DHO game.

Conley has largely spearheaded a major increase in early fourth quarter scoring this month, but with Morris now fully integrated, McLaughlin making everything he looks at from beyond the arc, and Alexander-Walker an invaluable two-way player that fits alongside any combination of players, Finch has plenty of options when it comes to constructing lineups in the non-Ant minutes to start the frame. And recently, everything he has tried has worked for the most part.

Since Feb 11 (last 19 games) MIN has been the #1 ranked 4th quarter team in NBA (+19 net rating). 4Q tonight...



GSW -- 29p (44% FG 4/12 3PT) 4 TO = 8 MIN Pts

MIN -- 36p (59% FG 5/9 3PT) 1 TO = 0 GSW Pts — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) March 25, 2024

But using this lineup moving forward as a way to open quarters with ball movement, smart play on and off-ball, three rock solid shooters that can all handle it in PnR, excellent defensive communication, a good mix of size, length and switchability, and — most importantly — experience, may be Finch’s optimal choice until Towns returns.

Being able to build momentum into the Ant minutes so he doesn’t have the weight of the world on his shoulders is critical. This group can do that, and maintain the same style of play with even more firepower when Edwards enters for one of the three guards. Time will tell if Finch sticks with it.

Once closing time arrived, the Wolves spammed the empty corner two-man game with Conley and Gobert on an off scoring night for Edwards. Minnesota got a good look seemingly every time they ran it. While it may disengage Edwards, and Towns upon his return, it is the most efficient action the Wolves run with a spread floor, and it is something we may see more of if Minnesota’s second and third lineups aren’t able to carry the momentum from the opening unit. Running more of it with Edwards handling could be an important option, too, so you could have Conley spotting up from deep.

A 3-Point Avalanche

It is no secret that the Timberwolves are shooting more 3-pointers since Karl-Anthony Towns went down.

Before the injury to Towns, the team got up 32.1 triples per game (sixth-fewest in the NBA). In the last five games, now that they’ve honed their heavy pick-and-roll identity in KAT’s absence, they are up to 36.8 per contest, good for 10th-most in the NBA.

Better yet, they are shooting a whopping 44.6% over the last five outings, second in the NBA behind the Milwaukee Bucks. And funny enough, it’s Reid who is leading the team in 3-point attempts with 7.8 per game, upping his average by three shots, and he’s connecting on 48.4% of them. Most of those attempts have come in the slots and corners, as a result of the Timberwolves getting into the paint out of PnR and spraying the ball out to the perimeter. They’ve simplified the game with better spacing and have profited from it.

“I’ve always been a big believer that the shooting comes from the spacing. If we space well and we create the right advantages, then we should be able to get to the right shots from the 3-point line,” Finch said. “Naz has committed to taking eight threes a game. Ant took eight. So guys are just committed to taking the three. And particularly when it’s been created for them. We haven’t made a conscious decision to say hey we need to shoot more threes because Kat’s not here. It’s a by-product of our spacing.”

As defenses blitz Edwards more and more on the perimeter, the Wolves are making them pay with all the creators they have on the second side. Morris, Conley, Anderson, McLaughlin, Alexander-Walker, Reid, McDaniels — all of them capable of consistently making the extra pass, putting the ball on the deck and making the right read, and taking advantage of a fully spread floor.

And when you think you may have solved the Edwards part of the equation, you have Gobert — one of the best rim-runners to ever do it — to deal with streaking to the rim. That pulls in low-men out of the corners, simplifying the kick-out reads for corner and slot shooters. A growing piece of Gobert’s impact is his ability to impact the game against aggressive PnR coverage by catching the ball on pocket passes and scoring or making the right read from there.

“I think that’s what he’s really developed this year is his patience when the ball is not in his hands. It’s better spacing, picking his moments to duck in, picking his moments to crash at the right time,” Finch added. “Guys trust him when he’s rolling through the pocket. That to me has been the biggest difference in his offensive game between this year and last year.”

Without Towns, who frequently posts up in the middle of the floor and can at times crater the spacing, Minnesota has fully leaned into the PnRs and DHOs that make them the most dangerous version of themselves. But that doesn’t mean they can’t play the same way when Towns returns. KAT will need to trade post-ups for playing more in the slots and corners as a floor spacer with the starting unit, saving his low block post-ups and drives for when he’s the go-to scorer at the 5.

Even though the sample size of the PnR-heavy Wolves is small, one thing is for certain — the more 3s they can shoot, the better, because they rank second in the league in 3-point percentage (39.0%). The blueprint for how to improve their 3-point rate is there, and it will be interesting to see how much they stick to it down the stretch.

Up Next

The Wolves will get a couple more days off before returning to action on Wednesday to take on Troy Brown Jr. and the Detroit Pistons in what will close out a four-game home stand. Fans can watch the 7 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North.

After that, the Wolves will play on Friday on the road against the Denver Nuggets before returning to Target Center for a three-game set against a trio of opponents with records of .500 or worse.

Game Highlights