Wolves 111, Nuggets 98: A Group Effort Leads to Dominant Win in Denver

On a day that reminded a lot of people of Sam Bankman-Fried, the Minnesota Timberwolves went out there like Bachman-Turner Overture and were “taking care of business” all night long.

A game that in the early going exposed a lacking Denver Nuggets rotation without Jamal Murray (knee inflammation) was quickly claimed by a Wolves team that was not distracted by any of the outside noise surrounding the team’s ownership.

It was a near perfect first half, perfect in every way. Leads were built and maintained. Players were excellent in their roles. The coaching staff made Denver’s weaknesses clear.

There is so much that has gotten this team to where it is, but in the micro-case that was this game, there is only one stat that I can use to explain what we watched: 19 assists in the first half with zero turnovers.

The first half was not only excellent on offense, but on defense as well. Considering the absence of Murray, the Wolves attacked Nikola Jokić and Michael Porter Jr., leaving the slack to be picked up by less consistent options like Collin Gillespie and the rarely used Justin Holiday.

Jokić, specifically, put up numbers with a 32-point double-double, but made only 11 of his 24 shots with four turnovers. The former MVP missed his first four shots of the game and seemed less than motivated to continue prodding at a defense that would not give him much to work with.

The Wolves' recent defense on Nikola Jokić is as good as any team in the league can hope for:



• Held him to sub-50% shooting in 3 of their last 4 matchups w/ DEN

• Held him to 5 or less assists in each of the last 3

• Won the Jokić minutes in 3 of last 5 meetings — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) March 30, 2024

Minnesota started the game with Naz Reid guarding the soon-to-be three-time MVP, sending help defenders in from the perimeter to force anyone else to beat them, but eventually allowed 6-foot-9 Kyle Anderson to take on the matchup directly.

Porter Jr., a known Wolves killer, started off the game absolutely scorching, including one fading three from the corner, but quickly cooled off. On a night when the Nuggets needed much, much more from their heat-checking forward, they didn’t get it.

The rotation problem for the Nuggets was clear though. Reggie Jackson was certainly no Jamal Murray. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went scoreless, and his night was ruined by an Anthony Edwards highlight in the second quarter.

BEST DEFENSIVE TEAM IN THE LEAGUE FOR A REASON. pic.twitter.com/eCZGXYLYsi — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 30, 2024

It feels mean to continue to pick on Gillespie and Holiday, but there is a reason the Nuggets do not count on them often. The lack of Julian Strawther felt confusing for any draft fans out there.

It’s sort of funny. On nights when the Wolves underperform, we have think to complain about, thoughts to share, takes to fire into the online void. But, on nights like tonight, when the Timberwolves play a near perfect game, there’s so much less to say.

Sure, there was a scare at the end of the fourth quarter, when the lead depreciated to 11 following nine second half turnovers, but the Wolves stayed exactly where they needed to be.

So, as it was for so long and as it has returned to be, the Timberwolves are the No. 1 seed in the West. Oklahoma City is even with them at 51-22, but Minnesota owns the tiebreaker (intradivision record).

While we can look ahead to the playoffs, this stretch is impressive because of how listless the Wolves looked after the All-Star Break. The accountability and intelligence that has emanated across the roster ever since the trade deadline has been incredible. Kyle Anderson has left memories of him alone in the corner in the rear view mirror. The rotation of Mike Conley, Jordan McLaughlin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and deadline acquisition Monte Morris has been incredible and has transformed into a versatile patchwork of timely baskets and turnover-less playmaking. Jaden McDaniels, the Seatbelt that had failed to click, is strapped in and better than ever, as he has scored at least 15 points in four of his last five games.

It was an evenly spread game for Minnesota. There was the 21-point double-double from Gobert on only eight shots, or the early theatrics from McDaniels, continuing his hot streak on the way to 17 points on 70% shooting with only two fouls. There was the typical steady rhythm of Mike Conley, a calm 23 points and eight assists, along with an atypical twinge of annoyance at Reggie Jackson.

And, as always, there was Anthony Edwards’ nonchalant smile. He scored 25, managing to lead the team in scoring despite curiously missing all eight of his 3-point attempts. Only Naz Reid failed to record double-digits, but with a win and a starting lineup best +14 (Blame Anderson’s +15 for why I can’t say team-best), I am sure he is completely content.

From a fan standpoint, tonight was genuinely incredible. Every other recap I have done this season left me hurtling through space in an aluminum foil rocket ship. I was on recap for the meltdown against the Chicago Bulls. I was on recap for Karl-Anthony Towns’ 60-point game in a nightmare letdown loss. I was dreading tonight’s game considering the context. The Wolves of old would have dropped this one while unraveling on live television. Instead, it seems like Head Coach Chris Finch had the right idea.

It’s “business as usual” for the Wolves. No matter what may be happening on the business side, Minnesota controls their own destiny for the top spot in the West, and they are no longer out of control on the court. One of the NBA’s best, but at times inconsistent, teams has settled into an identity.

For tonight, at least, that is good enough, as the 111-98 reading on the scoreboard indicates.

Neither team shot well from distance. With both teams attempting 28 3-pointers, the Wolves made just nine, only one more than the Nuggets’ eight.

Every single Denver starter had a negative plus-minus. The Minnesota bench was outscored 26 to 18, but both rotations were kept short. Of both teams starters, only Caldwell-Pope, who was held scoreless, played less than 30 minutes, and each sixth man logged 26 minutes.

Anderson’s seven assists continue an increased playmaking role. He has averaged nearly five assists for the last 30 games (4.8 per game), and is second on the team in assists (52) over the team’s last 10 outings, while turning it over just seven times in that span.

Alexander-Walker, who was a career 33.7% shooter from deep for the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, is shooting 38% from beyond the arc as a Timberwolf. Over the past 10 games, he is shooting a once-unimaginable 41.3% on his 3-point attempts.

This is the 21st time this season the Timberwolves have kept an opponent under 100 points. It is the second time they have done so to the Nuggets specifically. The Timberwolves now lead the season series 2-1, with the final game coming on April 10th on ESPN. That game will be in Denver, on the second half of a back-to-back for the Minnesota.

Up Next

The Wolves will fly back to Minneapolis for a three-game homestand at Target Center, which starts on Sunday against DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls.

Fans can watch the 6 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North.

Game Highlights