Clippers 89, Wolves 88: Poor Shooting Erases Incredible Defensive Effort

The Minnesota Timberwolves welcomed Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers to Target Center, coming off a frustrating 124-120 loss in overtime to the Sacramento Kings,

Despite the earlier-than-usual tip of 2:30 PM CT, the atmosphere was fantastic right from the opening tip, exploding with every good play to start the game.

The Wolves would break their recent habit of starting games off slowly by jumping out to an early 9-0 lead, leading to a Tyronn Lue timeout just over three minutes into the game.

Minnesota would continue to pour it on coming out of the timeout, quickly going up by as many as 16 points in the first quarter.

The Wolves would take a 30-18 lead to the first quarter break. The Timberwolves defense was able to hold the Clippers to 28.6% shooting from the field with only four of the points coming in the paint.

Los Angeles would immediately storm back in the second quarter, going on a 16-0 run to take the lead. Over that stretch, the Clippers made six of their eight shots including four straight 3-point makes.

On offense, turnovers were a big issue for the Wolves in the second quarter. After only turning it over once in the first quarter, Minnesota had eight turnovers in the second including four in the first three minutes of the quarter.

The officials were letting a lot of contact go on both sides of the ball, which seemed to affect the Wolves more than the Clippers as Minnesota attacked the paint more often. After a missed foul call where Rudy Gobert got a driver on the arm, the Timberwolves seemed to get especially frustrated at the lack of whistles.

Minnesota didn’t let their frustrations continue for too long and after some back-and-forth play the remainder of the quarter, the Clippers would take a 49-46 lead into the halftime break.

The third quarter would be a defensive slugfest with the two teams combining for just 40 points in the quarter.

Combined, the Wolves and Clippers shot 40.6% from the field with the Timberwolves hitting a couple more shots than their opponent, giving them a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Minnesota was especially cold from three missing their first eight three-pointers before Monté Morris would knock one down early in the fourth to put the Wolves up by four with nine minutes left.

The game would stay close down the stretch of the game with no team taking more than a four-point lead in the fourth quarter. After a McDaniels dunk assisted by Gobert, the game would be tied going into the final 2:15.

RUDY, what a pass pic.twitter.com/XgKwuAu2MV — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 3, 2024

The next play, after a timeout, Leonard was able to beat Karl-Anthony Towns back-door for the and-one layup, giving the Clippers a three-point lead.

After a KAT dunk and a stop on defense, the Wolves would have a chance to take the lead. With 19 seconds left, Towns would miss an open floater on the left block.

Minnesota missed a ton of open looks in the second half, both from inside the paint and from three, which would prove costly. After two Leonard free throws and a dunk from Ant, time would run out for Minnesota.

The Wolves would lose to the Clippers 89-88, their second loss in a row at home. The Wolves will look to avoid their first three-game losing streak against the Portland Trail Blazers tomorrow night back at Target Center.

Leonard finished the contest with a game-high 32 points to lead L.A., who also got 24 big points from Norman Powell in the win. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points, but scored just two in the final frame, while Towns added 18 points on 18 shots to go along wit

Key Takeaways

Turnover Issues

Turning the ball over has been a huge issue for the Timberwolves the entire season as they have turned the ball over the eighth-most in the NBA coming into tonight. Turnovers are probably the biggest reason Minnesota has been a below-average offensive team this season. The Wolves have an above-average shooting percentage on 2-point shots, 3-point shots, and free throws.

Giveaways are especially costly for a team like the Wolves, who have a historically great defense. Opposing teams can get much easier baskets coming off Timberwolves turnovers than they would going up against Minnesota’s set half-court defense, which boasts a defensive rating of 91.1, more than three points better than the No. 2 defense.

The first half of today’s game is a perfect example of this as the Wolves won the first quarter by 12 in which they turned the ball over only once, and lost the second quarter by 15 when they turned it over eight times. The Clippers were able to take those turnovers and score 31 points in the second when the Wolves defense was able to hold them to 18 points in the first quarter. And then, Minnesota did not turn it over in the third quarter, before giving it up six times in the final frame.

Minnesota has shown stretches this season of limiting turnovers this season. The couple weeks before the All-Star break are an example of them being able to do it for a stretch longer than a game or two, but that hasn’t carried over since coming back from the break.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have ambitions of making a deep playoff run and limiting turnovers to at least a league-average level will be a necessity to reaching their goals.

Potential Playoff Opponent

This was the third matchup between these two teams, with the Wolves winning the first two. Two of the games have been close with the most recent matchup being a blow-out win for the Timberwolves. As the Wolves begin to finish up the regular season and look to the playoffs, this Clippers team could be a matchup for the Wolves in either the second round or the conference finals, depending on how the seeding works out.

While many on the outside would see this as a potentially difficult matchup for the Wolves, they have shown over these past three games with the Clippers that they can more than hold their own against L.A., who has struggled mightily on the offense end, posting scores of 105, 100 and 89 in the three battles.

Despite the loss, the Timberwolves showed that, while the Clippers will be a very tough out in the playoffs, they do not seem to be the matchup nightmare that they were for Gobert and the Utah Jazz years ago.

The Wolves defense was able to shut them down without taking their best players off the floor. The question for the Timberwolves now is whether they able to find enough offense to win against teams like the Clippers.

Incredible Timberwolves Defense

Like the turnovers, the Timberwolves defense has been another constant this season and this Sunday afternoon against the Clippers they may have been their best performance on that side of the ball this season.

Minnesota was able to hold the fourth-best offense by offensive rating in the NBA to only 89 points including 37.6% from the floor. That is some stellar defense that will translate well to the playoff against any opponent.

The Timberwolves did a fantastic job on both Paul George and James Harden, who combined for 19 points on 5-26 shooting. Harden failed to make a single field goal attempt in the entire game (0/10).

The only two players who were able to score well were Leonard, who had 32 points, and Powell who had 24 points, six of which came on two heaves at the end of the first and third quarters. Those six points would be very costly in a one-point loss for Minnesota.

Up Next

The seven-game home stand concludes tomorrow night, as the Wolves will take on Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the Wolves and Blazers with the Wolves winning the previous three matchups.

The game will begin at 7:00 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North.

Highlights