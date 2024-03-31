Bulls 109, Wolves 101: Transition Defense, Off Shooting Night Leads to a Letdown Loss

The Minnesota Timberwolves returned to action to take on the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night and cap off one of the wilder weeks in recent franchise history.

Marking their first home game since team governor Glen Taylor on Thursday terminated the sale of the Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, and the Wolves subsequently dominating the Denver Nuggets on the road to recapture the top spot in the Western Conference, no one really knew what we’d see (and hear) walking into Target Center.

Two people we didn’t see were Lore and Rodriguez, who say they have been shut out from communicating with team employees and players, as well as the arena’s tunnels and back rooms the pair have occupied all season long.

Beyond all of their ownership drama, Sunday was a big day for the Timberwolves in that they could clinch a playoff spot with either a win or a Sacramento Kings loss. It could be the first season since 2017-18 during which the Wolves made the playoffs without first advancing through the Play-In Tournament.

The coaches, players and fans alike all knew what was at stake, as the energy in the building was outstanding for a Sunday holiday.

There was a feeling out process that took place in the early going, as there were four sets of crossmatching in the respective teams’ defensive alignments. Outside of Rudy Gobert guarding Nikola Vucevic and vice versa, each side had a different plan of attack. But it resulted in some fun back-and-forth, with the two teams each trading a pair of 3s and transition scores.

Chicago opened 3/4 from deep, but 1/5 from 2, as Gobert, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels all showcased their shot contesting and rim protection early on. The Timberwolves also scored five points off of two Bulls turnovers, which was a nice boost after the starting unit struggled to knock down open looks.

After an acrobatic finish and pair of drawn fouls from Edwards, it felt like the energy was starting to shift towards the Wolves. But after Ant had a potential and-1 called a foul on the floor, missing a pair of free throws, and the rest of the Timberwolves struggling to find a rhythm, Chicago took control with a 9-2 run (that featured some tough makes) following each side making their first substitutions.

Alex Caruso was the star of the show in the opening frame, knocking down all four of his 3-point looks while making life difficult for Edwards on the other end. Ant pretty clearly didn’t want to drive at the All-Defensive Team member, and often second guessed his decisions with Caruso barely giving him space to breathe on the catch.

As a result, Minnesota trailed 33-22 after one quarter. Chicago shot 6/8 from 3, out-rebounded the Wolves 14-6, and won 12-8 in the paint. But the lead wasn’t worse than 11 because of Minnesota turning five Chicago turnovers into seven points, and the Timberwolves holding the Bulls to just two free throw attempts.

Much like he has in the non-Ant fourth quarter minutes since Karl-Anthony Towns went down, Mike Conley grabbed the steering wheel as an off-ball guard to open the second quarter. The 36-year-old knocked down a right corner 3 on a nifty give-and-go with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, before attacking off the catch through the left slot and guiding in a right-handed floater for a score, and capping off his personal 8-3 run with a triple in the two-man game with Gobert. Those eight points in the first 2:35 of the second were more than any one Wolves player had in the entire first quarter.

Minnesota got it as close as six, 38-32, but Chicago kept knocking down tough, contested jumpers while the Wolves clanked open ones. Within just 2:46 of game-time, the lead was back to 16, 52-36, by way of a 14-4 run.

But Conley wasn’t finished. He stole a pass in the right corner on back-to-back possessions; the first one resulted in an extra pass for a 3 from Alexander-Walker, who looked to the heavens after his first starting 0/3 from deep, while Conley himself scored a tough floater off the second theft for a crucial 5-0 run that cut the lead to 11.

Monte Morris and the four other starters took the baton from Conley at the 4:49 mark, but had a really difficult time guarding DeMar DeRozan, who had been quiet up until that point. The six-time All-Star scored seven points — including three from the line off of patented pump fakes — and created a wide open 3 for Coby White in the final 2:43 to help keep the Wolves at bay.

Edwards started to cook, scoring or assisting on the Timberwolves’ final 10 points of the half, which helped keep the Bulls lead to 10 at the half, 64-54. Chicago knocked down 9 of their 14 3-point attempts (64%), 16 of their 24 2-point attempts (67%), and scored 11 fast break points, but coughed it up nine times, which Minnesota converted into 14 points. That turnover issue was uncharacteristic of the Bulls, who are fourth in the NBA this season in turnover rate (12.4%) and only allow 15.1 points off turnovers (tied for seventh-fewest).

DeRozan and Caruso (who was 5/5 from deep) led the way for Chicago with 15 points, with Vucevic just behind with 12. Conley was the only Wolf in double figures (13), while Edwards (nine points, four assists) and Naz Reid (eight points, three assists) were close. Morris added seven important points, his most in a single half as a Wolf.

The third quarter carried over much of the same from the second quarter. Conley picked up right where he left off with a corner 3 and lob to a back-cutting McDaniels, while Minnesota couldn’t cut into the lead because DeRozan and Vucevic kept scoring or creating easy buckets, while Caruso remained perfect from beyond the arc. The Timberwolves’ perimeter defense wasn’t playing up to their normal level, so Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch quickly inserted Alexander-Walker into the game for Reid, who struggled off the ball defensively.

Finch’s group responded by forcing more difficult looks, while Edwards and Gobert got it going as the offense started to work into the paint with more ease than they did in the first half. While so much of the Timberwolves’ offense in recent games has come out of pick-and-roll, they went away from it on Sunday, since Chicago ranks third in points per possession allowed to ball-handlers in the pick-and-roll (0.867). Instead, Minnesota got into the paint more from Edwards’ isolations or post-ups, and other perimeter players driving off the catch before dropping it off to Gobert either in the dunker or sitting in front of the rim.

The star duo combined for 15 of the Wolves’ first 23 points of the quarter, all while the defensive intensity really took a step up. Alexander-Walker and Edwards hounded ball-handlers, while McDaniels, Anderson, Reid, and Gobert were all active in passing lanes getting deflections and forcing turnovers, and helped on the glass, too.

Chicago scored just seven points over the final 8:33 of the quarter, enabling Minnesota to cut the lead down to five, 84-79, at the end of three. The Wolves held the Bulls to 8/21 shooting (38%) and forced six turnovers in the period. They would’ve taken a lead if not for four turnovers of their own and consistently seeking a kill shot 3 instead of just working to get good offense late in the frame.

The opening minutes of the fourth quarter have been winning time for the Wolves over the past few weeks. Finch once again got great production early on from the group of McLaughlin, Conley, NAW/McDaniels, Anderson and Gobert, who quickly put 10 points on the board to climb within two, 91-89, just 2:52 into the quarter. Conley drilled his fifth 3 of the game, before Gobert and Slow-Mo added and-1s inside to ignite the crowd.

Despite the Bulls evidently appearing out of rhythm offensively, they made just enough one-off shots or drew opportune fouls to keep a lead. But Reid responded to a huge Vucevic 3 with one of his own to cut a six-point lead back down to three, before Edwards stepped into a jumper on the next trip to cut it to one with 6:55 to go.

Almost no one sat out of the under-seven media timeout as they could smell a playoff berth. Even after not one, not two, but three missed 3-pointers on the ensuing possession, fans stuck with their squad, remained standing, and were rewarded with a Gobert put-back and-1 that drew “RU-DY, RU-DY, RU-DY” chants as he confidently drained the free throw.

12 seconds after checking in, Anderson dug on a Vucevic drive before stealing it and drawing a clear-path foul, extending his arms to match the official’s while nodding his head up the floor, that helped the Wolves equal their largest lead of the game, three, at 99-96.

But you knew DeRozan wasn’t going away. He scored five straight for the Bulls, igniting a 10-0 run from 4:43 to 2:03 that put the Wolves in a 106-99 hole with 2:03 to go. A trio of missed wide open threes — two from McDaniels, one from Edwards — and a pair of missed free throws only served as lighter fluid for the fire that burned the Wolves.

Edwards tried to put together a late push with a score and creating a couple open looks for teammates, but fell short, as the Timberwolves scored just two points over the final 5:08 of the game.

Perhaps fittingly, it was Wolves killer Coby White who drove the dagger into the Target Center’s collective chest to cap off an eight-point fourth quarter for him en route to a 17-point night.

After scoring just 19 points from the 8:33 mark of the third to 4:44 mark of the fourth (nearly 16 minutes), Chicago recovered to steal a 109-101 win from a Minnesota group that needs... 1) every win it can get to keep pace for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and 2) to go at least 8-1 over its final nine games to set a new franchise record of 59 wins.

DeRozan led the way for Chicago with 27 points and eight assists, while Caruso finished with 21 points on 7/8 from deep, five rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Vucevic added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Edwards led Minnesota in scoring and rebounding with 22 points and 11 boards, while Conley and Gobert each scored 19. Reid had just 14 points on 5/14 shooting, while McDaniels came down to Earth a bit with eight points and connected on only one of his six 3-point attempts.

Turnovers were a problem for both sides, as the Wolves committed 15 giveaways for 21 Bulls points, while Chicago turned it over 16 times for 17 Minnesota points. 12 of the 16 turnovers were live ball ones, which gave the Wolves plenty of opportunity to get out and run, but Head Coach Billy Donovan’s group crushed the Timberwolves in transition 19-7, too.

But the big difference in this one was the 3-point shooting; the Bulls knocked down on 17 of their 29 looks from beyond the arc (58.6%), while the Wolves made just 11 of their 37 attempts (29.7%).

Now, the Wolves will have to wait and see if the Utah Jazz can defeat the Kings in order to clinch a playoff spot for Minnesota.

To make matters worse, the Denver Nuggets crushed a full strength Cleveland Cavaliers team, and the Oklahoma City Thunder won at MSG on a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game-winner in his return to the lineup from a quad injury that sidelined him for the team’s previous two games.

The Karl-Anthony Towns Factor

Karl-Anthony Towns sported a Ricky Rubio jersey on the sidelines Sunday night as he missed his 11th game due to a torn left meniscus.

(As a sidebar, Glen Taylor said on Thursday that Towns was ahead of schedule in his recovery; the team said on March 12 — the date Towns underwent surgery — KAT would be re-evaluated in four weeks, which is one week from Tuesday.)

While it is difficult to replace a player of Towns’ caliber, Minnesota has done a great job of doing so, as their 7-3 record without him would indicate. However, Sunday’s loss was the first game in which the rest of the team team played at full strength and really missed the scoring and spacing the four-time All-Star provides. In the team’s other three losses, Reid either played tremendously, or the Timberwolves were severely short-handed beyond Towns.

Stretches of this game felt a lot like last season, during which I often thought to myself during games how helpful it’d be to have another 20-25 points per game scorer out there to go get a bucket during extensive scoring droughts.

For as good as Reid and McDaniels have been in Towns’ absence, night-in-and-night-out consistency is a massive part of why KAT has a supermax extension kicking in this summer. The pair combined to score just 22 points on 8/24 shooting and 4/15 from downtown — well below the combined 31 points they’ve averaged since Towns went down.

Towns has feasted on the Bulls since they acquired Vucevic in March of 2021, scoring 33, 27 and 27 points in Minnesota’s previous three matchups against Chicago, largely because Vucevic struggles to defend in space against dynamic bigs that can score all over the floor. Not only that, but he is also a big body that could’ve been extremely useful in keeping Andre Drummond out of the paint and off the glass. Drummond scored six points inside on Gobert ad collected a team-high nine boards in just 17 minutes.

That re-evaluation date can’t come soon enough.

Defensive Scheme Lapses Fuel Hot 3-Point Shooting

It is safe to say that a 17/29 (58.6%) shooting night from beyond the arc is uncharacteristic for a Bulls team that ranks 20th in the league in 3-point percentage (36.0%). The same could be said for Caruso, a career 37.5% shooter who made seven of his eight 3-pointers.

But when you give an NBA team wide open look after wide open look, they are going to knock them down at a high clip.

Finch took the blame for the team’s first half 3-point defense in his postgame presser, which Gobert was appreciative of, before praising his coach for holding himself accountable.

“They certainly were hot, but I think we gotta do a better job of A) containing the ball and B) closing out with a little bit more urgency. I think in the first half in particular, I think we got the gameplan wrong. So I’ll take responsibility for that,” Finch said. “And then we finally adjusted it and started to look a little bit more like ourselves defensively. But by that time that they had seen all their shots go in, so it’s a confident team when that happens.”

Gobert explained in-depth on what the team did wrong in the first half.

“We gave them 3s. They had to shoot them. They were wide open. A lot of them were uncontested in the first half. It’s not who we are, especially when I’m there. We gotta stick to what we do. Stick to trusting me, and then if I’m not good at what I do in the paint, we can adjust,” the soon-to-be four-time Defensive Player of the Year said. “In the first half we fell back to our old ways last year, when we weren’t used to having me yet, and we were overhelping (on their drive-and-kicking). And we knew that’s what they wanted to do.”

And finally, Gobert went into detail on what the solution was in the second half.

“I think [we had to] be better on the ball, because it starts there. And then once we’re good on the ball, like, if you really get beat, obviously we want to help. But trusting me, trust that I’m going to be there (to help), and also communicate on the pop, Vucevic popping. Just being able to talk and be able to switch if we need to,” he said. “Yeah, I thought mostly it was our intensity, our physicality also on the ball, that allowed us to not get beat as much, so not having to help as much. And we’re capable of doing that. We should be capable of doing that from the first minute of the game.”

The Timberwolves have improved leaps and bounds of where they were defensively around Gobert a season ago, but have struggled in certain matchups. Teams that can drive-and-kick very effectively, have centers that can either score at all three levels or physically dominate the interior, and shoot 3-pointers at a highly efficient mark have given the Wolves fits all season long.

The New Orleans Pelicans certainly come to mind, as do the Sacramento Kings (at full strength), the Bulls and the Thunder.

It could end up being a good thing that the Wolves had to answer a wake up call now rather than in a playoff series, so we’ll see what happens. But Minnesota will need to be keenly aware of areas in which their defense can slip, as it has been the driving force behind their success — and covered up for at times brutally bad offense — this season.

Up Next

Minnesota will have a day off on Monday before getting back after it at Target Center on Tuesday night against the scorching hot Houston Rockets, who were riding an 11-game win streak before a blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

While most of those wins came against teams either tanking or pretty short-handed, it’s still difficult to rattle off that many wins in a row at the NBA level. Jalen Green and rookie wing Amen Thompson have been played tremendously on their run and will certainly be keys on Tuesday’s scouting report.

Fans can watch the 7 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North.

After that, the Wolves will host the Toronto Raptors, losers of their last 12 games, on Wednesday night before embarking on a quick two-game West Coast road trip to Phoenix and Los Angeles.

