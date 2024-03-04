Wolves 119, Blazers 114: Tired Legs Find a Way to Get the Job Done

Despite being the second night of a back-to-back for the Minnesota Timberwolves, this game should’ve been a runaway win against a depleted Portland Trail Blazers team.

The Trail Blazers’ injury report was littered with their top performers, including Deandre Ayton, Malcolm Brogdon, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, and Shaedon Sharpe, among others. It was slim pickings for a Portland team that was already a 15-point underdog. Not exactly a primetime matchup, but a game that mandated a win none the less.

Even though the Blazers were sporting a depleted roster, it didn’t affect their start. They came out aggressive and consistently attacked the rim, forcing Karl-Anthony Towns to commit two fouls in the first six minutes.

Conversely, the Timberwolves came out firing with jumpers, but their cold shooting streak continued. Up until the final two minutes of the first quarter, the Wolves were just 3-14 on shots outside of four feet. To close out the quarter, though, Kyle Anderson started to take over. To close the quarter, Slow-Mo drove the lane twice and set up Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid for wide open 3s. The Timberwolves finished the quarter knocking down three 3-pointers in a row to take a two-point lead.

As the second quarter progressed, Anderson remained the Wolves’ most consistent offensive creator. He constantly leveraged his strength to generate paint touches and collapse the defense. The gravity of his drives led to him setting up teammates for easy looks, drawing fouls, and even scoring himself.

Simultaneously, we started to see the emergence of Monte Morris taking on higher usage. He still struggled to find his shot, just going 1-4 in his first nine and a half minutes, but he regularly knifed through the defense to create for others as he racked up three quick assists.

Coming out of half time with a seven-point lead, the Timberwolves’ defensive inconsistencies continued, but they became much more aggressive attacking the rim. Towns quickly got into double figures with a flurry of drives, and Rudy Gobert was a menace gathering offensive rebounds, drawing fouls, and getting a few easy scores of his own.

Trying to get Towns a quick fourth foul, Portland regularly attacked him drives. Towns wisely avoided fouling, but his lack of pressure also forced Gobert to aggressively rotate, which led to open looks for Portland after a few ball rotations. Wisely, the Timberwolves quickly switched up their defensive alignment moving Gobert on Jabari Walker and Towns onto Duop Reath, who isn’t a threat off the bounce. This move allowed everyone to stay home on their assignments more consistently and require fewer scramble situations.

As the fourth quarter got underway, the Wolves maintained their dominance attacking the rim. After another strong Gobert finish through contact and a Morris drive-and-kick to a wide-open Reid triple, Portland was forced to call a timeout down 11. At this point, Minnesota was shooting 93.3% at the rim.

In the final seven minutes, the Timberwolves generated their offense like they have most of this season, through their strong defense. A series of steals led to great looks in transition. Despite a double-digit deficit and a depleted roster, Anfernee Simons refused to roll over. A monster dunk, pull-up 3, and drive-and-kick to a Delano Banton 3 pulled Portland to within nine.

As the game closed out, the Timberwolves continued to roll with Anderson instead of Jaden McDaniels, despite no foul trouble for McDaniels. McDaniels hadn’t played poorly, but Anderson was experiencing one of his better all-around games of the season. He was a reliable rebounder, executed his defensive assignments, and, most importantly, consistently created quality looks for others.

While this game looked to be over with two minutes left, the Trail Blazers refused to die as they cut the lead to six points with 30 seconds remaining. After knocking down their free throws, though, the Timberwolves were able to outlast a feisty Trail Blazers group. It wasn’t the prettiest win of the season, but the tired legs of the Timberwolves ground out a win at the end of a long home stand.

Gobert led the Wolves with 25 points on 9/10 shooting (7/7 FT), 16 rebounds and three blocks, while Mike Conley added 19 points and seven dimes for Minnesota, who had six scorers in double figures.

Simons delivered game highs of 34 points and 14 assists for Portland, who also got a career-high 26 points and five 3-pointers from big man Duop Reath.

Key Takeaways

KAT’s Cold Streak Continues

Tonight was another rough night for Towns, who got in early foul trouble. In the first half, Towns was just 1-5 from the floor, 0-2 from beyond the arc, and committed three fouls. This was looking like the sixth game in a row that Towns would finish shooting below 50% from the floor.

Coming out of half, Towns was very aggressive. Instead of settling for jumpers, which just haven’t been falling recently, Towns constantly attacked the rim. He quickly got into double figures in scoring with three drives and scoring on all three. Unfortunately, his next shot was another wide open three that yet again refused to fall.

After picking up his fourth foul in the third quarter, Towns didn’t return to the court until seven minutes left in the fourth. Unfortunately, Towns’s scoring luck never turned around. Finishing with just 14 points on 5-12 shooting, Towns’s cold streak continued. Hopefully, this is a sign that he’s due for a scoring outbreak on what’ll likely be a tough road trip.

Can’t Contain Drives

Portland’s ability to consistently pressure the rim was a huge issue for the Timberwolves in the first half. Through the first half, Portland was 10-12 at the rim, was winning the points in the paint battle 28-20, and had an offensive rebounding rate of 33.3%.

The Trail Blazers consistently getting good looks at the rim was an issue in and of itself, but it also caused defensive issues on the weak side for the Timberwolves. Since the primary defenders weren’t containing their responsibilities, weak side defenders regularly had to leave their man and rotate down to the rim. This affected no one more than Gobert.

Duop Reath has been a great story this season and is a good player in his own right, but his 14-point performance on 5-7 shooting in the first half was a direct result of Gobert having to help at the rim. Reath regularly got wide open looks from outside (3-4 in the first half) and even started attacking closeouts when Gobert was able to rotate back out.

Throughout the second half, the Wolves still struggled to contain drives and Portland was able to find points either at the rim or on kick outs. Unlike the first half, though, the Timberwolves did a better job with their secondary rotations, running shooters off the 3-point line, and forcing extra passes to non-shooters.

Up Next

The Timberwolves will embark on a six-game road trip, which begins Thursday in Indianapolis against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers on the front end of a back-to-back. Minnesota will play on ESPN on Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who will be without All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell.

