Nuggets 116, Wolves 107: A Second Half Collapse Sinks Minnesota’s Chances For No. 1 Seed

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves opened up a massive back-to-back set. Their first game was against the bottom-feeding Washington Wizards, and the second was against the Denver Nuggets, who shared an identical record with Minnesota.

After a poor first quarter, the Wolves took care of business against the Wizards behind Anthony Edwards’ career-high 51 points, 30 of which came in the second half. The first step in a successful back-to-back swing was complete.

The Timberwolves hopped on a plane right after that win and jetted off to Denver. The mind battle that comes with playing against an inferior opponent in April was over. As the Nuggets, Wolves, and all the fans entered Ball Arena on Wednesday, everyone knew the stakes. With three regular games left for both teams, them having identical records (55-24), and Minnesota owning the tiebreaker, whoever walked away victorious would most likely finish with the number one seed in the Western Conference — an honor the Nuggets are trying to protect from last season and one the Wolves haven’t earned since 2004.

After hoisting up a slew of triples early against a small Wizards team on Tuesday, the Timberwolves made a point to penetrate the Nuggets’ paint defense off the jump. Six of their first eight attempts came from inside the free throw line. Rudy Gobert was involved in pick-and-rolls on almost every trip down the floor in the early going, which put pressure on the Nuggets, who allow their opponents to shoot just 63.6% at the rim, sixth-lowest in the NBA.

When operating from in close, it’s essential to take care of the ball and connect on the easy bunnies around the rim. Minnesota had two misses from the restricted area within the first six minutes and one turnover from that area. One of those misses and the turnover resulted in two quick triples for Denver in transition.

Got it done on both ends of the floor pic.twitter.com/wTqGOvEhZJ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 11, 2024

The Nuggets rank 17th in fast break points (14.2) per game and 23rd in points off turnovers (15.5). They aren’t necessarily lethal in the open floor, but Denver has the tools to kill teams that make silly mistakes. Michael Malone made the point pregame that the Nuggets must generate transition offense to combat the Wolves’ elite half-court defense. Denver did just that through the first 10 minutes — recording eight points off Minnesota’s first two turnovers.

As we all expected from two teams jockeying for the top seed in the West, the first quarter was extremely intense. The Wolves led 28-26 after the first 12 minutes. Nikola Jokić was the one player who truly burned Minnesota with his game-high 11 points on 5-of-6 from the floor and 1-of-1 from deep.

Per usual, he used his combination of size and soft touch to get the better of whoever was defending him in the low post. You can live with Joker, the scorer. What you can’t live with is Joker, the scorer and the passer. That is where he turns into the far and away best player in the league.

Jokić entered Wednesday night with ten assists against Minnesota this season, just one dime lower than his per-game average. The Wolves have tried to eliminate his passing component, and that has been a success. However, he recorded three assists in the first frame and generated quality looks for his teammates against Minnesota’s defense, primarily when spaced around the free throw/3-point line.

Both Jamal Murray and Jokić sat for the first 4:31 of the second quarter. To build separation against this surgical Nuggets team, you must excel during every minute when Denver’s star duo is on the bench. Unfortunately for the Wolves, they came out of the quarter break sputtering on offense as Denver’s backline settled in on defense. Minnesota was outscored 7-4 in the first shift with Murray and the Joker on the bench.

The Wolves quickly recovered from that poor start to the frame by rattling off a 4-0 scoring run, which forced Malone to call a timeout. As the first half drew to a close, Minnesota kept the fully loaded Nuggets off-balance by forcing them to commit nine turnovers and winning the 7:29 mintues with both Murray and Jokić on the court by four.

Timberwolves Defensive Coordinator Elston Turner had to be thrilled on the bench with his players’ performance. Not only were they making smart reads on the perimeter and at the rim, but they weren’t fouling (just seven at halftime) and were playing like it was a win-or-go-home situation, which has become the norm this season.

This play was the defensive highlight of the first half. Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, and Anthony Edwards collectively stopped a flurry of Jokić screens while Jaden hounded Murray, forcing him to defer the ball. The Joker was forced into a tough floater at the end of the shot clock that was blocked by Gobert, which opened up a showtime sequence that rewarded the big fella for running the floor.

Jaden McDaniels on-ball defense + Rudy Gobert block



Jaden McDaniels behind-the-back pass to Rudy Gobert for the transition dunk



Great two-way sequence pic.twitter.com/LEOBJic6jk — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 11, 2024

It was time for the backcourt stars to shine out of the halftime break. Murray opened the third with a 12-foot floater after three Denver offensive rebounds. Edwards came down and connected on a three. Murray responded with another mid-range pull-up. Edwards then hit a 25-foot, step-back triple, which brought some boo birds out of the Ball Arena crowd. Those boos didn’t last too long, as Murray laced in his own three-pointer on the very next possession.

All of that happened in a 1:15-minute span. Don’t you just love the NBA?

In the first half, the Wolves did a solid job not fouling. Only four players had one foul. The rest had zero. To have that relative success against a team equipped with two foul merchants is nothing less than impressive. However, Kyle Anderson — who defended Jokić when Gobert was on the bench in the first half — picked up three fouls in one possession and was forced to take a seat as he gave Crew Chief Tony Brothers an earful.

Shortly thereafter, Brothers missed a hard foul from Jokić on Gobert, which led to a Joker and one. Rudy was understandably upset and made sure to voice his displeasure to any referee who was near.

That sequence flipped a collective switch among the Wolves. Suddenly, the game felt like it held more than just win-or-go-home implications.

It felt like Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

28 PTS (12 in Q3) for Joker pic.twitter.com/7iLWzSnKBq — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 11, 2024

As the third quarter progressed, Jokić seemed to welcome the Wolves preferring to let him score rather than his teammates. His point total quickly grew to 32 on 13-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-8 from the charity stripe. Four of those free-throw attempts came in the third. He flustered Gobert and was able to do average Joker things down low. Minnesota scored just one point over the final three minutes of the frame, as Denver went on a 9-1 run that saw them flip a five-point deficit into a three-point lead entering the final period.

As they did in the second quarter, Murray and Jokić were on the bench to open the fourth. In 4:29 minutes with both of them taking a breather, the Wolves got outscored 8-7 as the Nuggets took their largest lead of the night (4). Sure, Edwards was on the bench during the second and fourth-quarter stints, but you can’t get beat the way the Wolves did defensively with Denver’s backups on the floor and fail to put the ball in the bucket.

Even after Edwards subbed back in, Minnesota’s offense continued to struggle. With 6:07 left in the game, the Wolves were 3-of-10 from the floor, while the Nuggets were 4-of-7. Denver’s lead grew to eight as the hope for the number-one seed slowly diminished for the Wolves. Finch called another timeout to get his guys refocused.

They needed one final push that never came.

The Nuggets came into Wednesday night with the second-best home record in the NBA (32-8). Closing out games inside of Ball Arena is an incredibly hard thing to do, especially when you're on the second leg of a back-to-back, your offense goes dormant, and the Nuggets are making highlight reel plays. As the eventual fourth-quarter crumble came to a close, Denver — despite also playing the night prior — went on a 17-7 run that was capped off by back-to-back electric slams by Christian Braun with three minutes left in the game.

Finch waved the white flag with 2:44 left. A highly entertaining game quickly turned into a blowout loss. The final score doesn’t do justice to the game overall. Instead, the sub-par fourth the Timberwolves put together.

At night's end, not obtaining the first seed is not the end of the world. Minnesota will still hold home-court advantage and likely finish with the second seed in the West. As Jace Fredrick points out below, all hope is not closed for the Wolves to finish No. 1. However, Minnesota no longer controls its own destiny.

Wolves now knotted with OKC for the 2nd spot in the West



Wolves have the tiebreaker by conference record.



Both teams have 2 games remaining against legitimate opponents



No guarantees, but 6 seed is likely New Orleans -- a team everyone should aim to avoid. — Jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) April 11, 2024

Key Takeaways

The Non-Jokić, Non-Murray Minutes

For the last few seasons, especially when Jamal Murray was injured, the Nuggets went from a team capable of going deep in the playoffs when Nikola Jokić was on the floor to a bottom-feeder when he was on the bench. If a team could hold its own against Denver while Nikola was on the court, they would put themselves in a prime position to pull out the win because of the Nuggets’ drop-off in production when he sits. However, that is no longer the case. Murray is healthy again, and President of Basketball Operations Calvin Booth has put together a roster capable of excelling regardless of who is on the court.

We saw that firsthand Wednesday night.

Jokić and Murray were on the bench for a total of nine minutes. During that span, the Timberwolves were outscored 15-11. That isn’t a massive discrepancy, and it was just nine minutes. Still, Minnesota’s inability to build a double-digit lead against Denver’s bench ultimately kept the Nuggets in position to pull out their eventual win.

During all nine of those minutes, Anthony Edwards was on the bench. His regular rotation is similar to Nikola’s. He plays the entire first, rests to start the second, plays the entire third, and rests to begin the fourth. If the Wolves met up against the Nuggets in the postseason, Karl-Anthony Towns should be active, which would alleviate Minnesota’s lack of offense with Edwards on the bench for his usual breaks. However, Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch and his staff must be willing to get creative with lineups regardless of the opponent. The five-man groups the coaching staff threw out on Wednesday didn’t have what it took to put together quality basketball for short stints, despite doing so for much of the last month.

Another Fourth-Quarter Collapse

Since Christmas, the Timberwolves have had the second-worst net rating in clutch time this season (-28.5). Wednesday night’s game didn’t technically qualify as a clutch game, but for all intents and purposes, it was.

Tonight wasn't clutch time, but the game was tied at 84-84 with 9:30 to play, and then Denver shut the door with a 26-10 run



Reminder, Minnesota's clutch net rating since Christmas is -28.5 -- second worst in the NBA



If there's a ship sinker, that's quite obviously it — Jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) April 11, 2024

Up until the fourth quarter, Minnesota was outplaying Denver on both ends. Anthony Edwards began to put his foot on the gas pedal, as it appeared he was in line to take the game over, with the Nuggets not having any answers for his rim attacks. However, Edwards was held scoreless in the fourth after adding 15 points in the third. He also attempted just three shots. Mike Malone’s squad was able to eradicate him from the game and force the rest of the Wolves into difficult shots. As was mentioned above, Denver has what it takes to punish a team in the open court despite not being a good transitional team on paper. All it takes is missed buckets and lazy transition defense – both of which appeared for the Wolves late in the fourth.

Luckily for Minnesota, there will be no back-to-backs in the playoffs, so fatigued legs should not be an issue at the end of games. However, second-half collapses set the Wolves home in 2022 against the Memphis Grizzlies. They had a legitimate shot to pull the series out but were unable to because of a lack of focus for a full 48 minutes. It’s unlikely the Wolves will have the same fate this postseason, but they need to figure out a way to end these late-game blunders. Whether that is a change in lineups, play calling, or simply execution from the players, something needs to change.

Up Next

The Timberwolves will return home for the final two games of the regular season, taking on the Atlanta Hawks on Friday and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday for two must-win games.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to return for at least one of the final regular season games, so it seems likely that Friday will be when he is back, which would be ironic because Atlanta was Minnesota’s opponent in KAT’s return from his 52-game absence last season.

KAT was hype in his postgame interview after hitting the game-winning free throws.



His first game back in 4 months pic.twitter.com/08vS5xfIx2 — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2023

I love this video so much.

You can watch Friday’s game at 7:00 PM CT on Bally Sports North or listen to it on the Wolves App or iHeart Radio.

Key Stats

Peyton Watson: 3 pts, 6 blks (career-high), 4 asts, 4 rebs, 23 mins

pts, blks (career-high), asts, rebs, mins Nikola Jokić: 41 pts, 11 rebs, 7 asts, 16/20 FG, 7/12 FT

pts, rebs, asts, FG, FT Anthony Edwards in Q4: 0 pts, 0/3 FG, -12 , 4:47 mins

pts, FG, , mins MIN: 12/21 ( 57.1% ) FT | DEN: 13/23 ( 56.5% ) FT

) FT | DEN: 13/23 ( ) FT 58-48 PITP advatage for DEN

PITP advatage for DEN MIN in Q4: 10/23 ( 43.5% ) FG, 4/11 ( 36.4% ) 3P

) FG, 4/11 ( ) 3P DEN in Q4: 12/17 (70.6%) FG, 0/1 3P

Highlights