Game Preview 81: Wolves vs. Hawks

For all intents and purposes, Wednesday’s contest against the Denver Nuggets was a playoff game. Rights for the top seed in the Western Conference were on the line between two teams with a long history together. The Minnesota Timberwolves sat atop the West standings for the majority of the 2023-24 season. However, they fell in the late stages in Ball Arena as the Nuggets stole Minnesota’s No. 1 spot with the playoffs on the doorstep.

The Timberwolves are now second in the West. According to PlayoffStatus, Denver has a 68% chance to finish with the first seed, while Minnesota has just a 14% chance. Additionally, the Wolves no longer control their own destiny for the first seed, meaning even if they win out, they will still need the Nuggets to one of their remaining games, which is unlikely because they wrap up the season by playing against a pair of tanking teams in the San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

Finishing with the second seed is the likely outcome for Head Coach Chris Finch’s squad. They currently hold a 66% chance to end the regular season in that slot. However, the third seat is still possible, as the Wolves share the same record (55-25) with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In order for the Thunder to pass Minnesota, they would need to win both of their remaining two games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks, with the Wolves dropping at least one of their final games.

Even though the first seed is likely out of reach, and they have already clinched a top-three seed, the Wolves still have reasons to fight as the regular season draws to a close.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (55-25) vs. Atlanta Hawks (36-44)

When: Friday, April 12 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves TBD | Total: TBD (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jerseys: Wolves (City Edition), Hawks (Association)

Injury Report

Updated as of Thursday, April 11 at 7:00 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus tear)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Atlanta

QUESTIONABLE:

Dejounte Murray (right quad contusion)

AJ Griffin (right ankle sprain)

OUT:

Saddiq Bey (torn left ACL)

Jalen Johnson (right ankle sprain)

Seth Lundy (left medial ankle impingement)

Wesley Mathews (right hamstring tightness)

Onyeka Okongwu (left big toe sprain)

What to Watch For

Return of the KAT

After missing the last 18 games with a left meniscus tear, it looks like Karl-Anthony Towns will return Friday night at Target Center.

The Timberwolves are listing him as questionable to play, but Towns has been getting shots up pregame over the last few games and was cleared for full contact, 5-on-5 basketball activities early this week. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that KAT is “expected to make his return on Friday.” Anthony Edwards has also been hinting that KAT’s return will happen sooner rather than later.

“YESSIRSKI! KAT is back, baby!”



Anthony Edwards on the report that Karl-Anthony Towns has been cleared for full contact

When news first broke stating that Towns was undergoing surgery to repair his torn meniscus, the original timeline that Woj provided was about a month, with the hope that he would be back by early in the first round. On March 12, the team announced that Towns’ repair surgery was successful. He was set to be reevaluated in four months. As we’ve seen in the past, a reevaluation date is far from a return date. Usually, a player will return to game action a few weeks, if not more, after they are reevaluated. However, on April 9, exactly four weeks after his surgery, the Timberwolves announced that Towns was “progressing toward his return to play.”

“This is what movies are made of, this is what movies are made of,” said KAT after his first game back from missing 52 games last season. “Four months away, I come back, two free throws, don’t worry about it. I got that.”

Ironically enough, the former Kentucky Wildcat returned against the Hawks after missing 63.4% of the regular season last year. In 26 minutes of action, Towns recorded 22 points on 8-of-18 from the floor and 2-of-3 from deep while also connecting on both game-winning free throws in front of the joyous Target Center crowd.

It was great to see KAT back on the floor for that game. There were eight games left in the regular season, more than enough time to not think about fit issues for the playoffs or how much time Karl would need to get his feet back under him. Similar to last season, it will be great to hear Towns’ name called by PA Announcer Jeddidiah Jones in his return. However, the playoffs start in just over one week, and Karl only has two NBA games before a week of practice to find somewhat of a rhythm before the postseason begins.

Fortunately for KAT, the Hawks are among the best teams he can return against. Atlanta is all but locked into the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. It will most likely match up against the Chicago Bulls in the first game of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Yet again, the Hawks have been a middle-of-the-pack team that isn’t capable of generating any real damage in the postseason, but they remain a threat, particularly on the offensive end. For example, think of the Orlando Magic before their roster was blown up in 2020.

Quin Snyder was the Head Coach of the Utah Jazz for eight seasons. During that stretch, the Jazz developed into a defensive juggernaut anchored by Rudy Gobert. Snyder is now the head coach for the Hawks, and while he’s been an above-average leader, Atlanta’s defense is ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every category.

118.2 DRTG (27th league-wide)

119.1 opponent points per 100 possessions (fourth-most)

57.3 opponent EFG% (third-highest)

36.5 opponent frequency at the rim (second-highest)

38.8 opponent 3-point percentage (third-highest)

16.6 opponent fast break points per game (third-most)

53.8 opponent points in the paint per game (seventh-most)

101.5 opponent points per 100 half-court possessions (fifth-most)

134.1 opponent points per 100 transition possessions (second-most)

The Hawks are far from, say, the Washington Wizards. However, Atlanta is still not a great team, especially on defense. If Towns does return, he should be in line to get some heavily advantaged shots from inside and out. Suppose the Timberwolves bring a focused and hungry mentality, which I expect after Wednesday's loss. In that case, there should be no reason they don’t walk out of Target Center victorious and make KAT’s return a “movie.”