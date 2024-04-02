Wolves 113, Rockets 106: Big Nights from Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson Secure Crucial Win

The Minnesota Timberwolves faced off against a red hot Houston Rockets, winners of 11 of their past 12 games, at Target Center on Tuesday night coming off a loss on Sunday to the blistering-hot Chicago Bulls, who made 58.6% of their 3-pointers in the game.

The Rockets were without Alperen Şengün, who is likely out for the remainder of the regular season with an ankle sprain and a bone bruise in his right knee. In response to losing their talented big man, Houston been playing much smaller lineups with a focus on playing fast and getting out in transition.

Of late, it has worked for them, as before their loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Houston had won their last 11 games, nine of which came without Şengün. They have vaulted themselves back into contention for the Play-In Tournament, entering play being only two games behind the Golden State Warriors for 10th in the Western Conference.

Unlike the game on Sunday against Chicago, both teams would come out of the game ice cold. Houston and Minnesota combined to shoot 6-18 (33%) from the field including 0-6 from three over the first five and a half minutes of the game.

Anthony Edwards would struggle to find his shot the entire quarter, finishing the first without a single point and missing all five of his shots — most of them short.

The Rockets would finish the first quarter with a 23-16 lead and start the second quarter strong, scoring the first four points of the frame. With the Wolves suddenly down by 12 points, the Minnesota got much-needed 3-pointers from Nickeil Alexander-Walker and one Mike Conley that marked the Timberwolves’ second four-point play of the season.

Some crazy 2Q numbers from the Wolves:



Team

• 38 points w/ only 3 FTM

• 15/19 FG (78.9%, highest in a quarter this season)

• 5/7 3PT (71%)

• 14 AST (most in a quarter this season)



Individual:

• J-Mac had 8 pts, 4 ast, 1 TO

• Slow-Mo had 4 pts, 7 ast, 0 TO, 3 reb, 3 stocks — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) April 3, 2024

The Wolves would find their offense in the second quarter, shooting 15-19 in the frame including 5-7 from beyond the arc. Minnesota would finish the quarter with 38 points leading to a 54-45 lead at the halftime break.

In the third, the Wolves were able to build a lead as Edwards became a bit more effective on offense, mostly by attacking the rim and assisting teammates.

ANT x RUDY pic.twitter.com/oZAVn0BEU5 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 3, 2024

After some hot shooting from Jalen Green, the Rockets looked to be close to taking the lead, but as so often has happened this season, one of the Wolves vets have come through to push the lead back up.

This time it was Kyle Anderson who scored the last two buckets of the quarter for Minnesota, including this smooth transition euro-step layup. The Wolves would lead by nine heading into the final quarter.

Kyle Anderson transition fake + finish pic.twitter.com/BJBxVxc0Ad — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 3, 2024

Minnesota would come out of the break strong, going on an 8-3 run with Jordan McLaughlin back in the game with Conley and Slow-Mo as key playmakers, forcing a Houston timeout. They would carry that double-digit lead into the final minutes until the Houston Rockets made four straight 3-point shots to cut the lead down to just one, as part of a 20-point fourth quarter for Fred VanVleet, who had struggled all night entering the final frame.

After struggling to shoot the ball almost all night, Edwards came up big in the closing moments including this ferocious dunk with the game still in the balance.

Anthony Edwards clutch driving dunk OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/yYt7zihA8y — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 3, 2024

That dunk was enough to carry the Wolves to victory as they would defeat the Houston Rockets 113-106.

Naz Reid led the Timberwolves with 25 points, six rebounds and three stocks, while Edwards scored 19 second-half points to get him to 21 on the night (including 11/11 from the free throw line). Gobert added 12 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in a vintage stabilizing game from the three-time Defensive Player of the Year; Anderson was tremendous off the bench, scoring 13 points, dropping nine dimes, grabbing six boards and collecting four stocks, as well.

Green led all scorers with 26 points, but connected on just two of his 11 3-point attempts as a result of some strong defensive from Jaden McDaniels and Gobert. VanVleet put up a 22/5/5/5 night, while Jabari Smith Jr. had a solid game of 18 points and eight rebounds in the middle.

This story will be updated throughout the night after player and coach media availability.

Key Takeaways

Anthony Edwards’ Inconsistent Shooting

After missing his first six shots from the floor, Anthony Edwards finally saw a shot from the field go down with an and-one layup midway through the third quarter.

It comes as another game of late where Edwards has struggled to find his shooting touch. Over his last five games coming into tonight, Ant has shot just 40% on field goals and 23.1% on three-point shots including missing his last 20 shots from deep.

With Towns out, the Wolves have given much more of the offensive load to Edwards and that may be catching up to Edwards and his energy levels. The effort is still there from the superstar, but the shooting touch has eluded him of late. Ant has missed his last 22 3-point attempts, but is confident it will come around.

Anthony Edwards was 0-6 from 3. He says he's glad this slump is happening now. He knows what is not working.

"In the playoffs, that shit's gonna be BUTTER." — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 3, 2024

It was an encouraging sign that despite the poor shooting night, Edwards was still able to get to the rim late in the game and put the game away with multiple dunks. Cold streaks are going to come for all athletes, so being able to create advantages for your team during those stretches shows the tremendous value Ant provides the Timberwolves.

Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch talked about his group’s ball movement with Karl-Anthony Towns still out and Ant struggling with his jumper.

“To me, that’s the idea of the game of basketball at the offensive end. Share it, move it, find the open guy, particularly when you’re playing switch-heavy defenses because the No. 1 intent is for them to just bait you into slow iso-basketball and load up in the paint,” Finch said. “We didn’t fall for that after the first quarter, I thought we did a good job of playing quicker. But no doubt about it. That’s to me, the essence of the game.”

Limiting Opponents in Transition

One of the biggest areas the Wolves struggled with at the beginning of last year was limiting transition opportunities for the opposing teams.

With the Wolves just starting to get used to playing with two bigs on the floor, getting back and matching up in transition was often a pressure point opposing teams would try to take advantage of with the Wolves.

That has clearly been a point of emphasis for the Wolves this season as the number of games in which the opposing team can run up and down the floor has fallen dramatically.

Since losing Şengün, the Rockets have played at one of the faster paces in the league and tonight was no exception. Houston was pushing the ball any chance they could get, especially off of any Timberwolves’ turnover, en route to scoring 27 points off of 18 Wolves giveaways, and 22 fast break points.

In the first half, when the Rockets had the lead, they were able to successfully push the ball up the floor and get good looks in transition. Later in the game, those looks dried up and it allowed the Wolves to grow their lead.

After the game when Mike Conley was asked if he thought the Wolves could have this fly around defense, Gobert interjected, “Of course!”

Conley would go on to say, “With the way we’re built, our team, our guards, our big fellas, we had to develop this and evolve into this and there’s no better time than right now.”

With the Timberwolves being such a dominant half-court defense, not allowing teams to get easy looks in transition is something that provides tremendous value for Minnesota.

The Wolves have shown tremendous strides in that area of the game and have been a big reason why they have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season.

Jordan McLaughlin’s 3-Point Shooting

After a disappointing season last year for Jordan McLaughlin in which he finish the season shooting 30.8% from 3, J-Mac has completely turned that part of his game around this season.

After making three of his four attempts from long-range tonight, that bring his season average up to 51.3% from beyond the arc. While he is only attempting 1.5 per game, his ability to knock down open shots has opened up the entire Wolves offense when he is on the floor.

Opposing defenses can no longer ignore him on the perimeter and have to close out to him when he is open.

J-Mac talked about how his hot shooting has started to change how opposing players close out to him on the perimeter, “The way I get my threes are on kick-outs with guys making the right plays. There are some guys closing out maybe hip to hip and kinda making me drive but I’d prefer that so I can make a play for my teammate.”

Up Next

The Timberwolves are right back in action tomorrow night at Target Center against the Toronto Raptors, who have lost their previous 14 games. It will also be a back-to-back for Toronto, who lost 128-111 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

After that, Minnesota heads out west for a pair of games against the potential first-round opponents, the Phoenix Suns and Lakers.

Game Highlights