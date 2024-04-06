Suns 97, Wolves 87: Durant, Allen Lead a Second Straight Blowout Win Over Minnesota

After taking back the top spot in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves took on Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns. This was the first matchup between the two teams since mid-November, when the Suns took down a tired Wolves team on the second night of a back-to-back 133-115.

Minnesota Head Coach Chris Finch was asked before the game what needs to change compared to the first game against Phoenix.

“Defense. We’ll start there. They blitzed in every way possible. They ran us off the floor in transition to start the game. They shot well in the mid-range, shot 54% from 3, they had it all.” Finch would go on to say, “It was a long time ago, they kicked our tail and we certainly haven’t forgot.”

With the Suns entering the game as the sixth seed, and just one game ahead of the eighth seed, tonight was another important look at a playoff-caliber opponent, one that could be a first-round opponent for the Wolves depending on how the board shakes out.

As has been the case far too often in the second half of this season, the Wolves dug themselves a hole early, quickly going down 15-0 a little more than three minutes into the game, leading to a Timberwolves timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, the Suns would extend their lead to as many as 17 before Minnesota was finally able to stop the bleeding, finishing the first quarter with a 12-point deficit.

The Wolves would finish the first quarter with seven turnovers that the Suns on the other end converted into 14 points. Minnesota themselves did not have a single point off of a turnover in the first frame despite turning Phoenix over five times.

The sloppy play from the Timberwolves would continue into the second as Minnesota would turn the ball over six more times leading to a 57-41 halftime lead for the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin Durant led the Suns in scoring with 14 points with Anthony Edwards leading the way for the Wolves with 13 points of his own. Naz Reid, who has been fantastic since the injury to Karl-Anthony Towns, finished the first half without a single point, going 0-4 from the field as a result of some strong defense from Durant.

The Timberwolves would reduce their turnovers in the third quarter, but the lid would remain on the basket as Minnesota would only score just 20 points in the quarter, missing countless shots in the paint. Minnesota would also hold Phoenix to 20 points of their own, leading to a 77-61 Phoenix lead entering the final frame.

In the fourth, the Wolves would be unable to mount a comeback with Phoenix’s lead remaining at double-digits right from the beginning of the game when they scored the first 10 points of the game.

In a game that was reminiscent of that mid-November drubbing, the Phoenix Suns took down the Wolves 97-87, with the Timberwolves’ end of the bench players winning the final four minutes and change by 10 points to make the final score look better than the game felt.

Grayson Allen led all scorers with 23 points, with Durant not far behind with 22 on just 14 shots. Edwards led the way for the Timberwolves with 17 points (but on 6/19 shooting), as Nickeil Alexander-Walker was the only other Wolves player in double-digits with 13. The four non-Ant starters combined to score just 23 points on 9/30 shooting and 2/10 from deep, and posted more turnovers (11) than assists (seven).

Minnesota’s 87.0 offensive rating was the worst of the season, clearing the season-opening loss to the Toronto Raptors (93.1 ORTG) by six points.

This story will be updated throughout the night after player and coach media availability.

Key Takeaways

Naz Reid Struggles

Since Karl-Anthony Towns tore his left meniscus, Naz Reid has been sensational stepping up to fill the void KAT’s production left behind. Over the past 13 games coming into tonight, all without Towns, Reid was averaging 18.8 points per game including 42.7% from downtown on 7.4 attempts per game.

10 of those games came with Reid in the starting lineup, something he had not done all season prior to this stretch with KAT. In many ways, Towns has kept the Wolves winning ways going, taken much of the offensive load.

Reid’s 3-point shooting has been invaluable for a team missing their best long-range shooter and considering Edwards has struggled with his 3-point shot as his energy has seemingly taken a bit of a hit with the larger workload.

Tonight was the exact opposite for the Naz, as he scored just eight points on 3-13 from the field and 1-5 from deep. Reid also had a team-high five turnovers as a result of too often forcing the issue. Right from the tip, Reid just did not have it tonight and was missing shots from every area of the floor.

Was a game where the Wolves missed Towns?

“Yeah, no doubt, but having said that we’ve been playing better than this offensively and it was on us to be able to finish some of the plays and opportunities we did create,” Finch said postgame.

Reid has played well enough to earn the benefit of the doubt that this was just one down game, but without KAT, the Wolves offense is going to struggle in any game when Reid struggles to this extent to score the ball.

Potential Playoff Opponent

For the second time in as many games, the Phoenix suns blew out Minnesota on their home floor at Footprint Center. The Suns remain the only team in the Western Conference that the Timberwolves have not yet defeated this season.

I think trying to determine who is a good or bad playoff matchup for a team is a fool's errand when dealing with 2-4 game samples, but it's impossible to ignore this is looking like the second game the Suns have blown out the Wolves here in Phoenix. — Ryan Eichten (@REichten) April 6, 2024

The Wolves have very seldom been blown out, but with it now being the second time it has happened at the hands of the Suns, it is easy to wonder if Phoenix would be a team the Wolves would like to avoid in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

It can be hard to tell how much of tonight was just poor play from Minnesota or a matchup advantage the Suns have over the Timberwolves.

Alexander-Walker when asked if there is any uncertainty or doubt about this Suns matchup in a potential playoff matchup.

“No,” he replied. “As a competitor you’re not supposed to allow doubt to set in cause you lost twice. If anything it should come as more motivation to win.” Mike Conley echoed that statement saying, “I’ve been on teams where we’ve swept teams convincingly and lost to them in the playoffs cause matchup change. Maybe, we figure something out or they figure something out, and those things matter.”

What is clear is that the Suns are a very good basketball team with an immense amount of talent that can potentially beat any team they go up against in the playoffs, regardless of how rocky their season has been to this point.

The Wolves will have one more chance to defeat the Suns in the regular season finale on April 14 at Target Center.

Up Next

The Timberwolves wrap up their quick west coast road trip against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports North and NBA TV with tip-off scheduled for 9 PM.

Game Highlights