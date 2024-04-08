Wolves 127, Lakers 117: Reid, Edwards Help Minnesota Clinch Top Three Seed

There were two storylines that the entire NBA community was following heading into the Sunday’s primetime, nationally broadcasted game. The Minnesota Timberwolves were in town to visit the Los Angeles Lakers, as one team was looking to secure the top seed in the Western Conference, while the other was looking to avoid an elimination Play-In Tournament game.

With both teams down an All-Star of their own, who would come out on top in the final game of their regular season series?

The Start — Ant Duels Dinwiddie?

The Lakers were bound to have someone step up given the amount of players on their injury report. Early in the game, it was Spencer Dinwiddie (18/5/7), who was literally perfect for the home team. He’s had 24 pedestrian (at best) games as a Laker, averaging just 6.3 points on 37.7% shooting, but he had himself a Medium Player Explosion (MPE). Dinwiddie led the Lakers with nine points without missing a single 2-pointer, 3-pointer, or free throw in the first quarter. He opened the door for the rest of his team from the field, taking a first quarter lead thanks to LA’s four-of-six shooting from perimeter. They hardly needed the contributions of Anthony Davis (12 mins) after he ran wild in the previous meeting against the Wolves.

Anthony Edwards (26/1/8; 9/20 FG), did his part to keep the Wolves in the game with an array of dazzling jump shots of his own. His 11 points led all players in the first quarter, buying just enough time for the Wolves impressive bench unit to whittle down an early seven-point hole.

Anthony Edwards PnR turnaround midrange jumper off-glass

The Meat — No D Without AD

At the end of the first quarter, D’Angelo Russell (15/7/11; 5/19 FG) hoisted up a bad shot in a two-for-one situation, which Davis rebounded and dunked back in. Unfortunately for LA, Kyle Anderson contested the dunk and inadvertently poked Davis in the eye. It didn’t look like much at first glance, as Davis tried to blink it out, but he went to the locker room during the changeover and never returned. A huge blow for a team that is still vying for important play-in tournament seeding. After the game, Lakers Head Coach Darvin Ham said he had no update on Davis’ status moving forward.

Anthony Davis with an emphatic put back dunk and goes down grabbing his eye after getting hit in the face, and of course, no foul was called for AD

The absence of the nine-time All-Star was simply too much for a team already missing LeBron James to handle. The aforementioned Minnesota bench immediately took a lead of their own, showing off their ability to shoot from perimeter (8/14 in the second quarter). You had Kyle Anderson (8/3/2; 3 stocks) throwing down a big dunk near his alma mater of UCLA. You had the hot shooting of Naz Reid (31/11; 3 stocks; 12/16 FG), who scored the first five points of the frame, and later went on a personal seven-point spurt after checking back in. Before you knew it, the Wolves stepped on the throat of their prey, watching their lead balloon up to 79-64 at the break. A 46-27 second quarter was mighty impressive, holding LA to a putrid 38.1% from the field. That regression hit pretty good.

Kyle Anderson driving dunk

Naz Reid relocation corner 3, assisted by Rudy Gobert

Things looked like they were going to get ugly in the third quarter. Naz, who was having a career-night shooting the ball, was up to 10/12 shooting from the field early in the second half, including a dazzling 6/7 performance from beyond the arc. A 20-point Minnesota lead looked like the win was signed, sealed, and just about delivered.

The Finish — Bench Drives Home the W

There was still some 22 minutes left in the game when Minnesota took their largest lead of the game. As one would expect, they began to lose focus on both ends of the court. They went from beautiful, fluid action on the offensive end of the court, to iso-heavy, poor decision making that led to a number of easy transition looks for Los Angeles. Jaxson Hayes (19/10; 6 stocks), who replaced Davis as the starting center to open the second half, damn near looked like prime Dwight Howard, forcefully dunking it four times during a 13-2 run. The extended LA run continued through two Chris Finch timeouts, getting as close as four points thanks to Rui Hachimura (30/6; 11/17 FG) post-ups and a Cam Reddish trey late in the third quarter.

Luckily, for the Wolves, they have employee number five.

Edwards found Nickeil Alexander-Walker (15/2/4; 5/9 FG), who drilled a corner triple to end the run. Then Ant hit a pull-up three. Then Anderson snagged a missed NAW three-pointer and astutely squeezed in a final layup before the final buzzer, punctuating a 8-2 spurt to retake a double-digit lead, 102-92 after three quarters of action.

Anthony Edwards isolation skip pass to Nickeil Alexander-Walker for the corner 3

As we’ve come to expect not just in the game, but in this recent stretch of Wolves games, the bench came out energized and focused. They regained the defensive intensity that Minnesota is known for, forcing three LA turnovers in the first two minutes of the period. The Lakers were out of gas and healthy bodies as the Wolves marched ahead after an uninspiring third quarter. They rebuilt a 20-point lead before garbage time made the final score look closer than it actually was.

Though it can be easy to consider this a footnote of a victory, this ends up being yet another Western Conference win for the Timberwolves, who are looking for every and any way to secure tiebreakers over the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. You can criticize their poor stretch of play in this game, but they ended up taking control when it mattered against an always dangerously refereed Ed Malloy D’Lo revenge game game Laker team.

Minnesota has now clinched a top-three finish in the West. This is huge, considering the advantage they would have potentially facing a team that has to claw out of the Play-In Tournament.

The task in front of the Wolves is straightforward: if they win their next three games, they will clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

I leave you with some Ant shenanigans.

Hilarious content: D'Lo trying to sell a foul with his patented "Aiyeeee" shriek. Ant disagrees

Anthony Edwards has the referees out here telling the truth. After Ant got hit in the face by Hachimura, he was asking why they didn't review it.



Here was the exchange right after pic.twitter.com/tZ9QGl4Wy4 — Leo S (@Y0Leo) April 8, 2024

The Timberwolves will fly back to Minneapolis for a scheduling quirk of a back-to-back, first hosting the Washington Wizards on Tuesday before then traveling back West for a huge road game against the Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, which could determine the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Fans can catch Tuesday’s 7 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North Extra, and Wednesday’s 9 PM CT tip on both Bally Sports North and ESPN.