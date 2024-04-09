Wolves 130, Wizards 121: Ant Scores a Career-High 51 Points to Lead 21-Point Comeback

The Minnesota Timberwolves returned to the floor on Tuesday night to host the Washington Wizards after splitting a two-game West Coast road trip against potential playoff opponents in the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Wolves were in L.A., Karl-Anthony Towns scrimmaged for the first time since suffering a torn left meniscus back on March 4.

The four-time All-Star was re-evaluated on Tuesday, the four-week mark in his surgery recovery, and the team said in a statement that Towns has been cleared for full contact and 5-on-5 basketball activities.

A good sign that Karl-Anthony Towns is trending towards returning soon.



He was at shootaround this morning and appeared to be in good spirits when our camera caught his eye.



With four games to go, maybe KAT gets a game in before the playoffs start. pic.twitter.com/cVzI29zEJz — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) April 9, 2024

Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch said pregame that Towns “looks incredible” and that he hopes his star forward can return “sooner rather than later.” So, how does Finch envision Towns’ reintegration process going?

“Certainly not without its hiccups, but I think that has more to do with the overall rotation and minutes and roles and the distribution of that stuff will change slightly, of course, way more than how we expect him to kinda come in and play,” Finch said pregame Tuesday. “Obviously he’s extremely talented. We need him to be a very good version of himself, but also I think there are certainly some things that we’ve figured out in the last couple weeks that we’re going to need him to kinda lean into as well.” “It might be slightly different than the rhythm in which we were playing before he left. So there is a few things there, but we’ve already talked about some of that stuff. [Karl was] actually seen it before we even talked about it. He was the first to kinda bring it up, some of the things that he’s noticed, which has been great. So yeah, that’s one more reason we’re excited and hopeful to have him out there soon. We can get to work on that.”

Towns was listed as out for Tuesday night’s game against the Wizards, but it feels unlikely that he would make his return at altitude with a minutes limit against the Nuggets in the biggest game of the season to this point, considering Finch added that KAT still has some extra conditioning work to do.

Friday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks may make more sense, which would give Towns two games at home over the weekend followed by a full week of practice at home to get in rhythm before the NBA Playoffs get underway on April 20.

Much like they did in their last home game against a tanking Eastern Conference team, the Wolves did not take the opponent seriously in the early going.

The Wizards did not have a center in their rotation of available players, yet the Wolves decided to bomb away from 3 instead of working the ball into the paint. Six of Minnesota’s first seven shots came from beyond the arc, with the Wolves connecting on just one of them. The Timberwolves didn’t do much on the other end, either, lackadaisically jogging in pursuit of shooters rather than sprint around screens and contesting shots. Washington opened 7/9 from the floor and 5/6 from deep, with Jordan Poole and Corey Kispert each starting 3/3 for eight points, and jumped out to a very quick 19-5 lead, prompting a Finch timeout just four minutes in.

Minnesota out of the break immediately posted Rudy Gobert up in front of the rim, drawing a foul, and then Jaden McDaniels drove hard off the catch, earning a pair of free throws. The Wolves also picked up their defensive intensity, too, but the Wizards knocked down tough shots, and led to the Wolves pressing a bit offensively. Minnesota took a ton of difficult shots in the paint, leading to Washington run-outs on the other end of the floor.

The Timberwolves would be down 20+ if not for a pair of 3-pointers from Edwards and Naz Reid, who struggled offensively in his opening stint, connecting on just 1/5 shots. He took some of that frustration out on Johnny Davis with an elbow to the head; the play was called a Flagrant 2 upon review, and Reid’s night ended at the 3:36 mark of the first quarter.

Washington coasted to a 44-point first quarter, the most points Minnesota has allowed in any frame this season. The Wizards got 12 points from Kispert, 11 from Poole, and six from Davis, which was enough to out-score the Wolves, who put up 26 in the first frame behind 12 from Edwards. Washington shot 9/13 from 3 and scored eight fast break points, while Minnesota shot just 35% from the floor. The lone bright spot was an incredible hit-ahead pass from Gobert to Nickeil Alexander-Walker late in the frame:

Rudy Gobert outlet pass to Nickeil Alexander-Walker for the transition dunk pic.twitter.com/xNUu25rOWq — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 10, 2024

The opening lineup of the second quarter — Jordan McLaughlin, Mike Conley, NAW, Kyle Anderson and Gobert — normally delivers reliable ball security and consistent ball movement, but turned it over a pair of times in the first opening minutes.

But Alexander-Walker made up for it essentially by himself with tremendous effort on the defensive end. He stole a Eugene Omoruyi behind-the-back pass and returned it for a dunk, before picking up Poole full court and forcing a steal — which resulted in a Gobert offensive rebound and two made free throws — and then capped it off with a banger right corner 3 to pay off a Gobert block to make it a 7-0 Wolves run that cut the lead to a manageable 12.

Was he done? NAW.

He hockey assisted a McDaniels triple before burying not one, but two more corner 3s off of McLaughlin assists, the fourth corner 3 McLaughlin created in the second quarter alone. J-Mac, celebrating his 28th birthday on Tuesday, did an excellent job of getting into the paint to collapse the defense or driving the baseline to create open 3-point opportunities for his teammates.

For good measure, NAW added a *checks notes* fourth 3-pointer of the quarter before he checked out, helping cut the Wizards lead down to as little as four. Alexander-Walker in his first stint registered a whopping 18 points on 7/14 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and two stocks.

But Washington’s offense responded with a 7-2 run to balloon the lead back up to 10 before the break, not completely losing control of the game. Unlike the first quarter, the Timberwolves didn’t press offensively to try and cut into the lead. Edwards attacked mismatches coming off of Gobert screens to get to the rim, where the Wizards’ defense had no choice but to foul. Edwards went 7/7 from the line in the quarter and 11/11 in the first half. Minnesota as a team connected on 18 of 21 from the free throw line — both season highs for an opening half.

Edwards did pick up a technical late in the half for clapping at an official after wanting a foul call earlier than it came.

Washington led 70-60 at the half, as Poole and Kispert combined for 32 points and seven 3-pointers, part of the Wizards’ 13/21 effort from deep. Minnesota got a combined 39 from Edwards and Alexander-Walker, while Gobert put forth a monster half of eight points, 12 rebounds, and six stocks in just 21 minutes.

The Timberwolves maintained their good ball movement and hot shooting from the second quarter (5/12 from 3), draining their first two 3-point attempts (on possessions started by tough McDaniels rebounds) to quickly cut the lead down to four. Poole responded with a 30-footer that drew a quick timeout from Finch.

After a scoreless first half, Conley really upped his aggressiveness early in the frame. He hit his first three attempts from beyond the arc to keep the Wolves within striking distance while Kispert continued his efficient scoring from the first half. The former Gonzaga star — known for his 3-point shooting — did an excellent job playing off the catch when the defense crowded him, and knocked down shots when the contest wasn’t there in time.

Slow-Mo entered for McDaniels, who picked up his fourth foul at the 7:01 mark, and Washington subsequently went zone. So Gobert posted up the bottom middle of the 2-3 zone, spun off the catch, and got a tough layup to go down for an and-1 that cut the Wizards’ lead down to just one, the closest the game had been since 3-0.

Wolves’ fans prayers were answered by Kispert finally missing a couple of open jumpers, followed by Poole taking three head-scratching jumpers in four possessions. Meanwhile, Minnesota continued to score with a pair of McLaughlin free throws, a tough post score from NAW, and an Edwards 3-pointer in isolation that gave Minnesota their first lead of the night at 92-89.

FIRST LEAD OF THE NIGHT



33 FOR EDWARDS#RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/E5ZNBDKRs0 — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) April 10, 2024

The two-time All-Star followed it up with a left slot 3 and a huge transition flush on back-to-back trips, before throwing a perfect bounce pass to Gobert for a dunk on the next possession.

THIS MAN IS PUTTING ON A SHOW RN. pic.twitter.com/EceSMTXAI8 — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 10, 2024

Gobert unfortunately fouled Davis shooting a heave 3 with 2.0 seconds left in the third, giving the Wizards two free points. Edwards then couldn’t handle an inbound pass from Anderson, gifting Washington another possession, which they couldn’t cash in.

Minnesota led 99-94 entering the final frame, winning the third quarter 39-24. Edwards scored 17 of his game-high 38 points to that point in the third, while Conley added nine and Gobert added eight of his own. The Timberwolves shot 6/10 from deep and recorded 10 assists in the period, as well.

Just like he did to begin the second half, Conley drained a needed triple to open the scoring for the Wolves, after the Wizards struck first with a 3-pointer of their own. That kicked off a anxiety-inducing back-and-forth for the crowd at Target Center, seeing ghosts of last season’s late home losses against tanking teams.

After McDaniels picked up his fifth foul at the 8:41 mark, just 81 seconds after checking back in, Edwards returned and immediately provided a jolt. He isolated against Davis, forcing gap help that opened another Conley 3, Mike’s fifth of the half, and then scored an unassisted bucket on the next trip to get the lead back up to six, and his point tally to 40 on the night — the 10th of his career.

Poole continued to do things that would make a coach’s head explode, this time making a bad pass that eventually led to a turnover, and that resulted in a Gobert dunk off a beautiful entry from Conley.

Washington was switching everything in their small-ball lineup, allowing Edwards to isolate freely. He posted up at the nail and threw a dime of a pass to a cutting Alexander-Walker before converting a right-hand floater out of a left box post-up. Spending time around an highly skilled offensive big man and stealing a couple of his patented moves certainly paid off.

Edwards a couple trips later added a straight-on 3, and then blew past the defense for a nifty reverse hand finish off the glass to tie his career-high of 49 points. After a few scoreless trips, Ant then secured the first 50-ball of his career with a wild layup, all with 50 Cent sitting courtside. The two-time All-Star then egged on the crowd as they rained down MVP chants for the soon-to-be All-NBA talent.

The Wolves got it to the finish line with a score of 130-121, a 30-point turnaround from their once-21-point deficit. With the win, Minnesota maintains their hold on the No. 1 seed in the West entering tomorrow night’s tilt in Denver.

“Are you going to have anything left after this huge game to take on the Denver Nuggets?”



“Hell yeah” - Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/CvPmaIl9wb — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) April 10, 2024

Edwards finished with 51 points on 17/29 shooting (11/11 free throws), seven assists and six rebounds, while Gobert chipped in a huge 19 points, 16 rebounds, and six stocks, and NAW added 23 huge points and four stocks off the bench. Conley scored 15 points, coming off his five second half triples.

Kispert scored 25 to lead the Wizards, while Poole had 24, and a trio of Washington starters added 15 in support.

Despite allowing 20 3-pointers on 42 attempts (47.6%), Minnesota made 18 of their 41 fires (43.9%) and doubled up Washington 26-13 in free throw makes. The Wolves also scored 20 second chance points, 20 fast break points, and 22 points off of 13 Wizards turnovers.

This story will be updated throughout the night after player and coach media availability.

Key Takeaways

A Career Night for Anthony Edwards

For all the amazing things Ant has done throughout his already-illustrious career, he had never eclipsed the elusive 50-point mark. He changed that on Tuesday night, dropping 51 to lead the Wolves in a game they desperately needed him to dominate after Reid was ejected in the first quarter. Edwards said postgame he did it for Wolves Assistant Coach Micah Nori, who turned 50 on Monday.

“We needed all of them, for sure. The best thing about it for me was they came in the flow. He kept making the right play down the stretch for the most part. He was really finding people. Guys were knocking down shots, too. He was aggressive getting to the hoop. I thought he turned the game around, along with Nickeil, in getting to the basket,” Finch said postgame of his superstar. “He slowed the game down a little bit, not just making it a jump shooting game. He got to the line. Eleven free throws at halftime. It looks like he didn’t go at all in the second half. He and Nickeil, for sure, really turned that game.”

But unlike some previous big scoring nights we’ve seen from Edwards, he let everything come to him in this one and didn’t force the issue.

“That’s exactly what it is,” Finch said, acknowledging a few late iso’s needed to get Ant to the 50-point mark. “He just kept making the right kick-out, showed patience, poise, great efficiency, 17-for--29, 6-for-13 from 3-point line and 11 free throws, that’s the way you get to 50. It’s not a volume thing. It’s an efficiency thing. I thought it was an unbelievable performance with the maturity and staying in the flow.”

Edwards scored 30 of his 51 in the second half, willing his team to a needed win as they continue to chase the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

“Just coming in and killing ‘em,” Ant said describing his mindset entering another game against a tanking opponent. “I’m tried of [Finch] telling me to take them serious. At some point I have to do it myself. I thank him man, he put me in the office 2-3 days ago and said, ‘Look man we’ve got this Washington game and we need to win it, need to come ready to play and you can’t treat it like any other game.’ So I appreciate it for sure.”

Finch confirmed the conversation, explaining why games like these are important for his young star at this stage of the season.

“Use them as opportunities, obviously, to keep sharpening your game, staying in the rhythm. I thought he played an outstanding game in L.A. It was important for him to come in and keep playing in that manner,” Finch said. “Then these are the games where you give yourself a chance to do something special as well. Sometimes he can be too passive, as you’ve seen, trying to get his teammates going. He drives so much of what we do. It’s important that he’s always doing it.”

Nickeil to the Rescue

Do you have that one friend you know you can always count on to answer the phone when you call? The one that is there, not just when it’s convenient for them, but 24/7/365?

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is that one friend for the Wolves. He is the only member of the pack to play in all 79 games this season and tonight, he answered when the Timberwolves called on Tuesday.

Down 31-17 when he first entered the game at the 3:36 mark of the first quarter, NAW showcased precisely why he is so valuable to the Wolves during his opening stint. Scoring 18 points on 7/14 shooting, and making four of his eight 3-point attempts will certainly catch the eye on a look at the box score, but he completely flipped the energy in the building and the momentum in the game.

“I think he’s a better version of what he’s been all season. I don’t know if we’re asking him to do more. He’s just taking those opportunities when they come, playing with a ton of confidence and energy,” Finch said of his pivotal bench wing. “The emotional and the physical energy that he brings to a game night-in and night-out is really infectious for us too. We have the utmost confidence in him.”

When there was an opportunity presented to him to make a hustle play, Nickeil made it. When one wasn’t presented, NAW created the opportunity himself. He was only credited for one steal and one block, but blew up several other Washington possessions with his effort chasing Kispert around the perimeter and forcing Poole either to pass, turn it over, or throw up a difficult shot when the ex-Golden State Warrior tried to isolate on him 1-on-1.

Somehow Poole makes this. But man, being guarded by Nickeil Alexander-Walker does not look fun. pic.twitter.com/bUPcTYzcun — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 10, 2024

Alexander-Walker played an excellent game in transition, as well. Not only did he run the floor well to score at least six transition points, but he also made terrific hit-ahead passes, spaced to the corners when others were filling the lanes, and stayed shot ready at all times.

NAW tied McLaughlin, who was also excellent with seven assists and a steal, for the team-lead in plus-minus at +27.

“He’s been consistent, he’s been shooting the ball great, and he’s been defending at a high level and we can’t ask nothing more from him. He’s been playing fucking outstanding — I’m happy to see it for sure,” Edwards said of his second-year teammate.

Up Next

The Timberwolves will get on a plane tonight to head to Denver, where they’ll take on the Nuggets on Wednesday night in an ESPN matchup that will likely decide who is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Fans can watch the game at 9 PM CT on ESPN or Bally Sports North.

Denver plays the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City tonight, so it will be the second night of a back-to-back for them as well. Jamal Murray, who missed the two teams’ previous matchup with right knee inflammation, is playing, while Aaron Gordon (right foot strain) is not playing. Murray returned on Saturday after missing six games with the injury, so playing on the second night of a back-to-back would be a big step forward for him as the Nuggets prepare for the playoffs.

Update: Denver beat Utah 111-95.

Game Highlights